Recruiting could look a little different in the near future

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any collegiate athletics program and every coach in every NCAA sport has to follow an extensive list of rules and regulations.

As of early Wednesday evening, there are a few new ones on the table.

The Division 1 Council introduced a collection of new proposals in regards to recruiting, as part of the NCAA’s modernization legislative track.

Per NCAA.com, the proposals would:

Eliminate the limitation on the number of official visits a prospective student-athlete may take.

Specify a school shall not provide more than two consecutive nights of lodging to a prospective student-athlete in conjunction with an official visit.

Amend the trigger for student-athlete status to align with the approach authorized by waivers the past two academic years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specify that in sports other than basketball, contact may not be made with a prospective student-athlete during the time of day when classes are in session at their school.

An individual would remain a prospective student-athlete until the individual signs a National Letter of Intent (NLI) OR the school’s written offer of admission and/or financial aid OR the school receives the individual’s financial deposit in response to its offer of admission and completes all high school graduation requirements or all transfer academic eligibility requirements.

An individual would revert to prospective student-athlete status if the individual does not attend classes at the beginning of the first full-time regular academic term after the individual completes all high school graduation requirements or all transfer academic eligibility requirements.

The earliest that the aforementioned proposals could be voted upon would be at the Council’s meeting in April.