High school wrestling: Juab’s boys in 3A and Juab’s girls in combined 3A/2A/1A lead after state tournament opening day

By James Edward
Juab’s boys wrestling team, shown here winning last year’s state title, is well on its way to winning a sixth straight 3A state championship after a dominant showing during Wednesday’s opening day at the Sevier Valley Center.
Provided by Dave Anderson

Juab’s boys and girls wrestling programs enjoyed a great opening day of their respective state tournaments at the Sevier Valley Center on Wednesday.

Juab’s boys advanced 15 wrestlers into the 3A semifinals as it opened up a sizable Day 1 lead in its bid for a sixth straight state championship

The Wasps racked up 140 points on Wednesday, well ahead of second place Morgan which totaled 101.5 points and advanced nine wrestlers into the semifinals.

While another Juab boys title is pretty much a forgone conclusion heading into Thursday’s final day of the state tournament, the inaugural title in the combined 3A/2A/1A tournament is wide open.

Juab enjoys a very slim lead after the opening day with 64 points, while Grantsville is right behind with 62 points. Rich, Enterprise, ALA and Union all within 12 points of the lead.

Thursday’s final day should be very exciting with the log jam at the top of the team standings.

3A Boys State Tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

  1. Juab, 140
  2. Morgan, 101.5
  3. South Summit, 98
  4. Emery, 91
  5. Canyon View, 69
  6. ALA, 50
  7. Delta, 44.5
  8. Richfield, 44

Thursday’s semifinals

106

  • Rowdey Peterson, Juab vs. Ryler Jorgensen, Morgan
  • Monty Christiansen, Emery vs. Cody Dyches, North Sanpete

113

  • Kole Johnson, Grantsville vs. Drew Korth, Morgan
  • Andrew Fox, ALA vs. Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View

120

  • Dayson Torgerson, Richfield vs. Kendal Rasmussen, ALA
  • Merritt Meccariello, Emery vs. Dax Johnson, Juab

126

  • Kaden Ercanbrack, Juab vs. Traeton Rasmussen, ALA
  • Will Korth, Morgan vs. Kasey Curtis, North Sanpete

132

  • Cooper Blackett, Juab vs. Byron Christiansen, Emery
  • Blake Woolsey, Morgan vs. Jake Olsen, Canyon View

138

  • Hayden Park, Juab vs. Jory Jenkins, Union
  • Lukus Carrillo, ALA vs. Taigon Bushell, South Summit

144

  • Channing Warner, Juab vs. Rylan Crowther, Morgan
  • Zak Sargent, Morgan vs. Ben Smith, South Summit

150

  • Joshua Jackson, Delta vs. Juan Ramirez, South Summit
  • Jarron Campbell, Morgan vs. Dakota Lynn, Juab

157

  • Chase Ingram, Juab vs. Tyler Stilson, Emery
  • Kelan Layton, Manti vs. Cooper Shaheen, Juab

165

  • Riggin Boger, South Summit vs. Conner White, Juab
  • Grant Weiss, Providence Hall vs. Taylor Newton, Juab

175

  • Will Harmon, Juab vs. Nathan Sorensen, Richfield
  • Oscar Dominguez, South Summit vs. Grant Rounds, Grantsville

190

  • Logan Holdaway, Juab vs. Dallin Sweat, Manti
  • Hayes Dalton, Emery vs. Joey Scorsone, Grantsville

215

  • Marc Richardson, Canyon View vs. Rylee Creasey, Morgan
  • Maddex Christman, Emery vs. Briggs Ludlow, Juab

285

  • Max Whitmore, South Summit vs. Cole Keele, Morgan
  • Luarenz Davis, Ben Lomond vs. Jaxton Adams, Juab

3A/2A/1A Girls State Tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

  1. Juab, 64
  2. Grantsville, 62
  3. Rich, 56
  4. Enterprise, 55
  5. ALA, 52
  6. Union, 52
  7. North Sanpete, 49
  8. Canyon View, 37

Thursday’s semifinals

100

  • Breann Ivie, Duchesne vs. Rhylee Clark, Grantsville
  • Tenley Jones, Morgan vs. Emily Shoemaker, Juab

105

  • Aliyah Zedicher, Manti vs. Whitley Kinross, North Sanpete
  • Jaskin Hair, ALA vs. Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise

110

  • Josephine Kay, Juab vs. Brighton Summers, Ogden
  • Rachel Camacho, ALA vs. Alexie Weimer, Duchesne

115

  • Alexandr Ramirez, Enterprise vs. Kristie Jensen, Canyon View
  • Yvette Vargas, Juan Diego vs. Ali Hatch, Manti

120

  • Grace Holman, Juab vs. Michaela Rember, Canyon View
  • Alyssa Lujan, Providence Hall vs. Mylie Shaw, North Sevier

125

  • Samantha Reynolds, Juab vs. Vanessa Elexpuru, Grantsville
  • Brielle Fawson, Grantsville vs. Quinci Siddoway, Rich

130

  • Corrie Williams, Enterprise vs. Mailee Curtis, Juab
  • Addison Johnson, Juab v. Nya Jolley, Rich

135

  • Bret Weston, Rich vs. Willow Stewart, North Sanpete
  • Davari Riquelme Enterprise vs. Charlise Matsuda, Summit Academy

140

  • Annie Peart, Rich vs. Kaizley Clark, Grantsville
  • Olivia Carrillo, ALA vs. Mika Andersen, Rich

145

  • Jazlyn Chandler, Rich vs. Belen Wright, North Sanpete
  • Jayden Morley, ALA vs. Addi Carrillo, Rich

155

  • Darcey Wallen, Union vs. Hailey Broderick, Grantsville
  • McKenzie Brown, North Sevier vs. Hilary Rex, Rich

170

  • Ariana Duncan, Union vs. Natalia Burton, ALA
  • Hannah Broderick, Grantsville vs. Dahlia Perry, Union

190

  • Hailey Buttz, Juab vs. Jocelyn Helper, ALA
  • Tilisa Takakaiongo, Canyon View vs. Kenya Torres, Enterprise

235

  • Danelynn Castro, Manti vs. Tomi Rogers, Ogden
  • Maitae Cardenas, Canyon View vs. Oakley Snow, Union

