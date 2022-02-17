High school wrestling: Juab’s boys in 3A and Juab’s girls in combined 3A/2A/1A lead after state tournament opening day

Juab’s boys and girls wrestling programs enjoyed a great opening day of their respective state tournaments at the Sevier Valley Center on Wednesday.

Juab’s boys advanced 15 wrestlers into the 3A semifinals as it opened up a sizable Day 1 lead in its bid for a sixth straight state championship

The Wasps racked up 140 points on Wednesday, well ahead of second place Morgan which totaled 101.5 points and advanced nine wrestlers into the semifinals.

While another Juab boys title is pretty much a forgone conclusion heading into Thursday’s final day of the state tournament, the inaugural title in the combined 3A/2A/1A tournament is wide open.

Juab enjoys a very slim lead after the opening day with 64 points, while Grantsville is right behind with 62 points. Rich, Enterprise, ALA and Union all within 12 points of the lead.

Thursday’s final day should be very exciting with the log jam at the top of the team standings.

3A Boys State Tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

Juab, 140 Morgan, 101.5 South Summit, 98 Emery, 91 Canyon View, 69 ALA, 50 Delta, 44.5 Richfield, 44

Thursday’s semifinals

106

Rowdey Peterson, Juab vs. Ryler Jorgensen, Morgan

Monty Christiansen, Emery vs. Cody Dyches, North Sanpete

113

Kole Johnson, Grantsville vs. Drew Korth, Morgan

Andrew Fox, ALA vs. Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View

120

Dayson Torgerson, Richfield vs. Kendal Rasmussen, ALA

Merritt Meccariello, Emery vs. Dax Johnson, Juab

126

Kaden Ercanbrack, Juab vs. Traeton Rasmussen, ALA

Will Korth, Morgan vs. Kasey Curtis, North Sanpete

132

Cooper Blackett, Juab vs. Byron Christiansen, Emery

Blake Woolsey, Morgan vs. Jake Olsen, Canyon View

138

Hayden Park, Juab vs. Jory Jenkins, Union

Lukus Carrillo, ALA vs. Taigon Bushell, South Summit

144

Channing Warner, Juab vs. Rylan Crowther, Morgan

Zak Sargent, Morgan vs. Ben Smith, South Summit

150

Joshua Jackson, Delta vs. Juan Ramirez, South Summit

Jarron Campbell, Morgan vs. Dakota Lynn, Juab

157

Chase Ingram, Juab vs. Tyler Stilson, Emery

Kelan Layton, Manti vs. Cooper Shaheen, Juab

165

Riggin Boger, South Summit vs. Conner White, Juab

Grant Weiss, Providence Hall vs. Taylor Newton, Juab

175

Will Harmon, Juab vs. Nathan Sorensen, Richfield

Oscar Dominguez, South Summit vs. Grant Rounds, Grantsville

190

Logan Holdaway, Juab vs. Dallin Sweat, Manti

Hayes Dalton, Emery vs. Joey Scorsone, Grantsville

215

Marc Richardson, Canyon View vs. Rylee Creasey, Morgan

Maddex Christman, Emery vs. Briggs Ludlow, Juab

285

Max Whitmore, South Summit vs. Cole Keele, Morgan

Luarenz Davis, Ben Lomond vs. Jaxton Adams, Juab

3A/2A/1A Girls State Tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

Juab, 64 Grantsville, 62 Rich, 56 Enterprise, 55 ALA, 52 Union, 52 North Sanpete, 49 Canyon View, 37

Thursday’s semifinals

100

Breann Ivie, Duchesne vs. Rhylee Clark, Grantsville

Tenley Jones, Morgan vs. Emily Shoemaker, Juab

105

Aliyah Zedicher, Manti vs. Whitley Kinross, North Sanpete

Jaskin Hair, ALA vs. Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise

110

Josephine Kay, Juab vs. Brighton Summers, Ogden

Rachel Camacho, ALA vs. Alexie Weimer, Duchesne

115

Alexandr Ramirez, Enterprise vs. Kristie Jensen, Canyon View

Yvette Vargas, Juan Diego vs. Ali Hatch, Manti

120

Grace Holman, Juab vs. Michaela Rember, Canyon View

Alyssa Lujan, Providence Hall vs. Mylie Shaw, North Sevier

125

Samantha Reynolds, Juab vs. Vanessa Elexpuru, Grantsville

Brielle Fawson, Grantsville vs. Quinci Siddoway, Rich

130

Corrie Williams, Enterprise vs. Mailee Curtis, Juab

Addison Johnson, Juab v. Nya Jolley, Rich

135

Bret Weston, Rich vs. Willow Stewart, North Sanpete

Davari Riquelme Enterprise vs. Charlise Matsuda, Summit Academy

140

Annie Peart, Rich vs. Kaizley Clark, Grantsville

Olivia Carrillo, ALA vs. Mika Andersen, Rich

145

Jazlyn Chandler, Rich vs. Belen Wright, North Sanpete

Jayden Morley, ALA vs. Addi Carrillo, Rich

155

Darcey Wallen, Union vs. Hailey Broderick, Grantsville

McKenzie Brown, North Sevier vs. Hilary Rex, Rich

170

Ariana Duncan, Union vs. Natalia Burton, ALA

Hannah Broderick, Grantsville vs. Dahlia Perry, Union

190

Hailey Buttz, Juab vs. Jocelyn Helper, ALA

Tilisa Takakaiongo, Canyon View vs. Kenya Torres, Enterprise

235