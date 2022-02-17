High school wrestling: Juab’s boys in 3A and Juab’s girls in combined 3A/2A/1A lead after state tournament opening day

Juab’s boys and girls wrestling programs enjoyed a great opening day of their respective state tournaments at the Sevier Valley Center on Wednesday.
Juab’s boys advanced 15 wrestlers into the 3A semifinals as it opened up a sizable Day 1 lead in its bid for a sixth straight state championship
The Wasps racked up 140 points on Wednesday, well ahead of second place Morgan which totaled 101.5 points and advanced nine wrestlers into the semifinals.
While another Juab boys title is pretty much a forgone conclusion heading into Thursday’s final day of the state tournament, the inaugural title in the combined 3A/2A/1A tournament is wide open.
Juab enjoys a very slim lead after the opening day with 64 points, while Grantsville is right behind with 62 points. Rich, Enterprise, ALA and Union all within 12 points of the lead.
Thursday’s final day should be very exciting with the log jam at the top of the team standings.
3A Boys State Tournament
Day 1
At Sevier Valley Center
Team scores
- Juab, 140
- Morgan, 101.5
- South Summit, 98
- Emery, 91
- Canyon View, 69
- ALA, 50
- Delta, 44.5
- Richfield, 44
Thursday’s semifinals
106
- Rowdey Peterson, Juab vs. Ryler Jorgensen, Morgan
- Monty Christiansen, Emery vs. Cody Dyches, North Sanpete
113
- Kole Johnson, Grantsville vs. Drew Korth, Morgan
- Andrew Fox, ALA vs. Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View
120
- Dayson Torgerson, Richfield vs. Kendal Rasmussen, ALA
- Merritt Meccariello, Emery vs. Dax Johnson, Juab
126
- Kaden Ercanbrack, Juab vs. Traeton Rasmussen, ALA
- Will Korth, Morgan vs. Kasey Curtis, North Sanpete
132
- Cooper Blackett, Juab vs. Byron Christiansen, Emery
- Blake Woolsey, Morgan vs. Jake Olsen, Canyon View
138
- Hayden Park, Juab vs. Jory Jenkins, Union
- Lukus Carrillo, ALA vs. Taigon Bushell, South Summit
144
- Channing Warner, Juab vs. Rylan Crowther, Morgan
- Zak Sargent, Morgan vs. Ben Smith, South Summit
150
- Joshua Jackson, Delta vs. Juan Ramirez, South Summit
- Jarron Campbell, Morgan vs. Dakota Lynn, Juab
157
- Chase Ingram, Juab vs. Tyler Stilson, Emery
- Kelan Layton, Manti vs. Cooper Shaheen, Juab
165
- Riggin Boger, South Summit vs. Conner White, Juab
- Grant Weiss, Providence Hall vs. Taylor Newton, Juab
175
- Will Harmon, Juab vs. Nathan Sorensen, Richfield
- Oscar Dominguez, South Summit vs. Grant Rounds, Grantsville
190
- Logan Holdaway, Juab vs. Dallin Sweat, Manti
- Hayes Dalton, Emery vs. Joey Scorsone, Grantsville
215
- Marc Richardson, Canyon View vs. Rylee Creasey, Morgan
- Maddex Christman, Emery vs. Briggs Ludlow, Juab
285
- Max Whitmore, South Summit vs. Cole Keele, Morgan
- Luarenz Davis, Ben Lomond vs. Jaxton Adams, Juab
3A/2A/1A Girls State Tournament
Day 1
At Sevier Valley Center
Team scores
- Juab, 64
- Grantsville, 62
- Rich, 56
- Enterprise, 55
- ALA, 52
- Union, 52
- North Sanpete, 49
- Canyon View, 37
Thursday’s semifinals
100
- Breann Ivie, Duchesne vs. Rhylee Clark, Grantsville
- Tenley Jones, Morgan vs. Emily Shoemaker, Juab
105
- Aliyah Zedicher, Manti vs. Whitley Kinross, North Sanpete
- Jaskin Hair, ALA vs. Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise
110
- Josephine Kay, Juab vs. Brighton Summers, Ogden
- Rachel Camacho, ALA vs. Alexie Weimer, Duchesne
115
- Alexandr Ramirez, Enterprise vs. Kristie Jensen, Canyon View
- Yvette Vargas, Juan Diego vs. Ali Hatch, Manti
120
- Grace Holman, Juab vs. Michaela Rember, Canyon View
- Alyssa Lujan, Providence Hall vs. Mylie Shaw, North Sevier
125
- Samantha Reynolds, Juab vs. Vanessa Elexpuru, Grantsville
- Brielle Fawson, Grantsville vs. Quinci Siddoway, Rich
130
- Corrie Williams, Enterprise vs. Mailee Curtis, Juab
- Addison Johnson, Juab v. Nya Jolley, Rich
135
- Bret Weston, Rich vs. Willow Stewart, North Sanpete
- Davari Riquelme Enterprise vs. Charlise Matsuda, Summit Academy
140
- Annie Peart, Rich vs. Kaizley Clark, Grantsville
- Olivia Carrillo, ALA vs. Mika Andersen, Rich
145
- Jazlyn Chandler, Rich vs. Belen Wright, North Sanpete
- Jayden Morley, ALA vs. Addi Carrillo, Rich
155
- Darcey Wallen, Union vs. Hailey Broderick, Grantsville
- McKenzie Brown, North Sevier vs. Hilary Rex, Rich
170
- Ariana Duncan, Union vs. Natalia Burton, ALA
- Hannah Broderick, Grantsville vs. Dahlia Perry, Union
190
- Hailey Buttz, Juab vs. Jocelyn Helper, ALA
- Tilisa Takakaiongo, Canyon View vs. Kenya Torres, Enterprise
235
- Danelynn Castro, Manti vs. Tomi Rogers, Ogden
- Maitae Cardenas, Canyon View vs. Oakley Snow, Union
