High school swimming: Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist breaks 500-yard freestyle state record during Friday’s 6A state meet prelims

Skyridge senior Katelyn Andrist etched her name into the state record book on Friday afternoon.

In her heat of the 500-yard freestyle during Friday’s preliminary round of the 6A state swim meet at BYU, Andrist broke a state record that had stood since 2011. Her scintillating time of 4:55.28 — which was 21 seconds faster than the next qualifier — eclipsed the old state record of 4:56.96 set by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett over a decade ago.

At the Region 4 meet back on Jan. 29, Andrist set a new 6A record with a time of 5:00.96, but shaved five seconds off that performance on Friday. She’ll have a chance to go even lower on Saturday during the finals of the 6A state swim meet at BYU which begin at 9:45 a.m.

Lone Peak’s girls and American Fork’s boys are the defending state champs this weekend, and after both won their respective region meet two weeks ago both will be the favorite to repeat on Saturday.

Andrist’s swim wasn’t the only record breaker on Friday.

Mountain Ridge senior Anna Wekuluk set a new 6A state record in the 50-yard freestyle as she swam the opening leg in the 200 free relay in a time of 24.46. She owned the previous 6A record with a time of 24.59 which she swam back in December.

Here’s a list of the top eight qualifiers for Saturday’s finals in each event.

The look when you break a state record. ‍♀️ #PlayPerformCompeteTogether pic.twitter.com/yPMZ7v5tm3 — UHSAA (@UHSAAinfo) February 18, 2022

6A girls state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay

Mountain Ridge, 1:51.30. West, 1:52.57. Lone Peak, 1:53.41. Davis, 1:54.94. American Fork, 1:55.95. Herriman, 1:57.99. Riverton, 1:58.70. Corner Canyon, 2:00.22.

200 freestyle

Katelyn Andrist, Skyridge, 1:52.24. Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, 1:58.42. Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, 1:59.93. Isabella Robinson, Lone Peak, 2:01.85. Jade Updike, Copper Hills, 2:02.17. Chloe Rasband, Layton, 2:02.45. Lily Afualo, Corner Canyon, 2:02.88. Shelby Clegg, American Fork, 2:03.10.

200 individual medley

Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, 2:11.22. Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, 2:14.79. Lily Hyde, Pleasant Grove, 2:15.54. Madeleine Brennan, West, 2:15.56. Eldeann Anderson, American Fork, 2:16.15. Teal Edholm, Farmington, 2:19.19. Caroline Cooper, West, 2:19.38. Angela Roberts, West, 2:22.09.

50 freestyle

Ofa Fa, West, 24.87. Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, 24.94. Addie Harding, American Fork, 25.12. Layla Walker, Weber, 25.20. Jamie Horne, Kearns, 25.23. Gennovah Hansen, Mountain Ridge, 25.33. Chalisse Rich, Mountain Ridge, 25.46. Dylan Egbert, Lone Peak, 25.54

100 butterfly

Anna Wekluk, Mountain Ridge, 58.38. Madeleine Brennan, West, 1:00.13. Mehlissa Young, Kearns, 1:01.04. Olivia Baliguat, Westlake, 1:01.16. Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, 1:01.35. Caroline Cooper, West, 1:01.54. Chloe Rasband, Layton, 1:01.77. Lucy Haymond, Riverton, 1:02.40.

100 freestyle

Lauryn Hall, Davis, 53.93. Dani Cannon, Skyridge, 54.13. Ofa Fa, West, 54.17. Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, 55.15. Gennovah Hansen, Mountain Ridge, 55.34. Jamie Horne, Kearns, 55.40. Isabella Robinson, Lone Peak, 55.65. Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, 55.87.

500 freestyle

Katelyn Andrist, Skyridge, 4:55.28. Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, 5:16.64. Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, 5:22.34. Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, 5:22.44. Lily Afualo, Corner Canyon, 5:34.20. Abigail Wayman, Weber, 5:34.30. Hallie Larsen, Westlake, 5:38.57. Jade Updike, Copper Hills, 5:38.98.

200 freestyle relay

Lone Peak, 1:40.51. Mountain Ridge, 1:41.87. American Fork, 1:43.21. Pleasant Grove, 1:43.80. Kearns, 1:45.59. Layton, 1:46.00. Herriman, 1:46.23. Westlake, 1:46.64.

100 backstroke

Lily Hyde, Pleasant Grove, 58.90. Kalia Merrill, Davis, 1:00.73. Addie Harding, American Fork, 1:00.75. Paige Kelsey, American Fork, 1:00.91. Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, 1:01.15. Dani Cannon, Skyridge, 1:01.57. Ruby Winget, Corner Canyon, 1:02.13. Layla Walker, Weber, 1:02.18.

100 breaststroke

Chalisse Rich, Mountain Ridge, 1:07.79. Eideann Anderson, American Fork, 1:08.11. Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, 1:09.32. Angela Roberts, West, 1:09.49. Anya Clark, Skyridge, 1:10.19. Lauryn Hall, Davis, 1:10.55. Alisha Thomas, Lone Peak, 1:11.81. Marissa Visser, Copper Hills, 1:11.92.

400 freestyle relay

Lone Peak, 3:38.65. West, 3:46.18. Skyridge, 3:46.85. Pleasant Grove, 3:53.61. Layton, 3:53.87. Corner Canyon, 3:54.17. Copper Hills, 3:56.37. Bingham, 3:58.18.

6A boys state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay

Corner Canyon, 1:39.47. Hunter, 1:40.23. Kearns, 1:40.45. Skyridge, 1:40.80. Westlake, 1:41.41. Davis, 1:42.96. Herriman, 1:43.68. American Fork, 1:45.11.

200 freestyle

Yan Dvorteskiy, West, 1:42.96. Easton Smith, Riverton, 1:46.59. Davis Miller, American Fork, 1:47.29. Cole Ehat, American Fork, 1:47.69. Ethan Murray, Herriman, 1:49.20. Nate Moir, Skyridge, 1:49.34. Corbin Lawes, Hunter, 1:49.94. Gavin Voshell, Syracuse, 1:50.42.

200 individual medley

Jes Day, American Fork, 1:57.15. Joseph Biesinger, Kearns, 1:58.61. Caleb Wynn, American Fork, 1:59.74. Sohnnie Wesemann, Cyprus, 2:00.69. Wade Ogden, Skyridge, 2:01.45. Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, 2:02.74. Benjamin Eberly, Taylorsville, 2:02.94. Brandyn Blackwood, Westlake, 2:05.37.

50 freestyle

Trey Jackson, Mountain Ridge, 21.62. Angel Nunez-lanza, Hunter, 21.68. Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, 21.86. Cameron Barney, Westlake, 21.97. Ryan McNeill, Corner Canyon, 22.20. Sam Carlson, Davis, 22.29. Sam Williams, Roy, 22.31. Jaxon Barlow, Corner Canyon, 22.45.

100 butterfly

Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, 52.19. Easton Smith, Riverton, 53.18. Domingo Contreras, West, 53.32. Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, 54.02. Caleb Wynn, American Fork, 54.92. Nathaniel Harris, Pleasant Grove, 55.00. Koen Smith, Cyprus, 55.19. Braden Fairbanks, Pleasant Grove, 55.47.

100 freestyle

Kanyon Page, Syracuse, 57.33. Cole Ehat, American Fork, 49.16. Sam Williams, Roy, 49.16. Sam Carlson, Davis, 49.26. Neil Bennett, Bingham, 49.34. Trey Jackson, Mountain Ridge, 49.92. Ryan McNeill, Corner Canyon, 50.14. Cameron Barney, Westlake, 50.39.

500 freestyle

Yan Dvorteskiy, West, 4:45.86. Jes Day, American Fork, 4:46.21. Ethan Murray, Herriman, 4:52.86. Nate Moir, Skyridge, 4:53.85. Nathan Dutton, Lone Peak, 4:58.01. Weston Hopkins, Hunter, 4:59.24. Bryan Bunker, Kearns, 5:01.06. Corbin Lawes, Hunter, 5:01.79.

200 freestyle relay

American Fork, 1:30.13. Syracuse, 1:30.79. West, 1:30.83. Hunter, 1:31.43. Pleasant Grove, 1:31.46. Mountain Ridge, 1:31.78. Corner Canyon,1:32.47. Layton, 1:32.60.

100 backstroke

Angel Nunez-lanza, Hunter, 51.60. Kanyon Page, Syracuse, 51.59. Spencer Stowers, Skyridge, 52.42. Brandyn Blackwood, Westlake, 52.78. Davis Miller, American Fork, 53.96. Domingo Contreras, West, 54.93. Bryton Simons, Mountain Ridge, 55.65. Lincoln Burr, Skyridge, 55.66.

100 breaststroke

Joseph Biesinger, Kearns, 58.34. Sohnnie Wesemann, Cyprus, 59.35. Mason Draxler, Farmington, 1:01.09. Wade Ogden, Skyridge, 1:01.26. Roman Christenot, Kearns, 1:02.52. Isaac Davenport, Weber, 1:03.05. Konnor Spencer, Corner Canyon, 1:03.49. Benjamin Eberly, Taylorsville, 1:03.53.

400 freestyle relay

Syracuse, 3:20.16. West, 3:21.77. American Fork, 3:22.97. Kearns, 3:23.03. Mountain Ridge, 3:24.30. Pleasant Grove, 3:24.32. Corner Canyon, 3:25.47. Layton, 3:26.16

