High school wrestling: Layton boys, Westlake girls grab Day 1 leads at 6A state tournament

Pleasant Grove’s got some company in the 6A trophy chase.

Layton’s boys wrestling team leads the perennial power Vikings 113 to 111 after the opening day of the state tournament at UVU on Friday.

Pleasant Grove has won 10 of the past 11 state titles. The one year during that streak it didn’t win was 2017, which Layton won.

Regardless of the narrow first day deficit, Pleasant Grove is still in great shape with eight wrestlers participating in Saturday’s semifinals, while Layton has six.

The championship matches are scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m.

Defending state champs who are participating in Saturday’s semifinals are: Corner Canyon’s Tyler Vivanco (113), Westlake’s Brayden Robison (132), Corner Canyon’s Brigham Bagley (138), West’s Drew Lang (144) and Skyridge’s Joshua Millard (150).

On the girls side, Westlake is in great shape to repeat as 6A champs.

Westlake qualified 11 wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals to open up a 30-point lead over second-place Copper Hills, 132 to 102.

Nine individual state champs from a year ago are back in the semifinals this year: Westlake’s Jamie Barton (105), Copper Hills’ Brooklyn Pace (115), Westlake’s Celeste Detoles (125), Hunter’s Neida Valle (130), Westlake’s Elizabeth Shunn (140), Westlake’s Emmy Finlinson (145), Pleasant Grove’s Brooklyn Hays (155), Copper Hills’ Anya Hatch (170) and Taylorsville’s Cheyenne Ruiz (190).

6A boys state tournament

Day 1

At UVU

Team scores

Layton, 113 Pleasant Grove, 111 Westlake, 89.5 Corner Canyon, 80 Fremont, 79 Syracuse, 59 Mountain Ridge, 50.5 Lone Peak, 45.5

Saturday’s semifinals

106

Cole Fenwick, Layton vs. Korbin Chuchran, Westlake

Layne Kleimann, Mountain Ridge vs. Zack Anderson, Syracuse

113

Tyler Vivanco, Corner Canyon vs. Jason Worthley, Fremont

Geronimo Rivera, Layton vs. Hudson Palmer, Farmington

120

Jacob Carson, Pleasant Grove vs. Isaac Price, Copper Hills

Jace Lemons, Layton vs. Jacob Waddoups, Davis

126

Israel Gonzalez, Pleasant Grove vs. Sutton Brown, Syracuse

Kyison Garcia, Mountain Ridge vs. Quinn Bedell, Corner Canyon

132

Damian Neuwirth, Pleasant Grove vs. Dallan Hunsaker, American Fork

Brayden Robison, Westlake vs. Payden Woolsey, Corner Canyon

138

Koda DeAtley, Pleasant Grove vs. Logan Hancey, Fremont

Preston Stevens, Mountain Ridge vs. Brigham Bagley, Corner Canyon

144

Drew Lang, West vs. Tucker Butler, Westlake

Kaden Olson, Riverton vs. Max Benson, Pleasant Grove

150

Joshua Millward, Skyridge vs. Corbin Platt, Fremont

Jace Brower, Westlake vs. Ty Carman, Herriman

157

Sam May, Farmington vs. Jacob Green, Westlake

Jordan Faifai, Syracuse vs. Carson Neff, Bingham

165

Tanner Giatras, Weber vs. Zachary Phipps, Syracuse

Kael Bennie, Layton vs. Corbin Baumgartner, Lone Peak

175

Cayaen Smith, Lone Peak vs. Jacob Keblis, Fremont

Geovanni Thomas, Davis vs. Trevyn Gates, Pleasant Grove

190

Mahkyi Smith, Lone Peak vs. Ethan Hearne, Layton

Ridge Lindley, Fremont vs. Luke Evans, Pleasant Grove

215

Teancum Mitchell, Corner Canyon vs. Skyler Armenta, Cyprus

Damon Armenta, Cyprus vs. Bradley Critchfield, Corner Canyon

285

Kort Wilkinson, Pleasant Grove vs. Davis Pickett, Clearfield

Noah Linford, Layton vs. Cooper Mumford, Lone Peak

6A girls state tournament

Day 1

At UVU

Team scores

Westlake, 132 Copper Hills, 102 Pleasant Grove, 78 Mountain Ridge, 61 Riverton, 55 Syracuse, 55 Cyprus, 53 Granger, 50

Saturday’s semifinals

100

Kristina Kent, Davis vs. Ulyssa Peterson, Weber

Sherlyn Orduno, Granger vs. Mailien Tran, Bingham

105

Jamie Barton, Westlake vs. Athena Oro, Granger

Isabelle Fisher, Pleasant Grove vs. Kaaulani Hew-Len, Hunter

110

Marlie Rigby, Layton vs. Jenna Olsen, Hunter

Lexus Bertagnolli, Roy vs. Aleena Navarrete, Weber

115

Bella Butterfield, Riverton vs. Aly Larson, Corner Canyon

Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills vs. Samantha Memmott, Layton

120

Ashley Cannon, Westlake vs. Cheyenne Cummings, Cyprus

Kimberly Fowers, Copper Hills vs. Olivia Barton, Syracuse

125

Celeste Detoles, Westlake vs. Valentin Martinez, Davis

Gracie Borchardt, Pleasant Grove vs. Brylee Roennebeck, Syracuse

130

Neida Valle, Hunter vs. Ava Krebs, Pleasant Grove

Brinlee Gines, Fremont vs. Ameris Jensen, Westlake

135

Quincy Peterson, Westlake vs. Kara Noyce, Copper Hills

Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Kate McNeill, Mountain Ridge

140

Elizabeth Shunn, Westlake vs. Taylor Martin, Pleasant Grove

Kacey Mecham, Cyprus vs. Hailey Pigg, Westlake

145

Emmy Finlinson, Westlake vs. Leticia Garcia, Kearns

Bella Morgan, Corner Canyon vs. Agela Van Valken, Bingham

155

Haley Diaz, Layton vs. Bailee Nelson, Cyprus

Brooklyn Hays, Pleasant Grove vs. Ellyana Shaner, Weber

170

Adel Roennebeck, Syracuse vs. Tayleigh Robertson, Copper Hills

Anya Hatch, Copper Hills vs. Jesse Harrison, Westlake

190

Mikaylee Sticher, Bingham vs. Tori Poulsen, Cyprus

Cheyenne Ruiz, Taylorsville vs. Rachel Johnson, Riverton

235