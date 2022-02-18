 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

BYU changes vaccination/test proof policy for big events

By Ryan McDonald
Brigham Young Cougars students try to distract Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4.)
BYU Cougars students try to distract Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) as he stands at the free throw line during an NCAA basketball game in Provo at the Marriott Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. BYU won 82-71.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young University on Friday announced it was immediately lifting the requirement for proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test in order for patrons age 12 and older to be admitted into large events on the Provo campus.

Athletics, performing arts, conferences and symposiums are such events that required such proof. The school said that if a guest or performing group requires vaccination or a negative test as a condition for their appearance, BYU will still honor those contractual agreements.

The school did say Friday that the requirement for masks to be worn in classes and “indoor spaces where physical distancing isn’t maintained” will remain in effect regardless of vaccination status, “and individuals experiencing symptoms of illness should not attend campus events.”

BYU put the vaccination/test requirement in place on Jan. 10 (it went into effect on Jan. 20) as the omicron variant was causing case counts to skyrocket in Utah, but hospitalizations for the disease have declined significantly in the state recently.

The school said in its announcement Friday that it is “closely monitoring COVID-19 conditions on a local and national level and will continue to adjust safety protocols as necessary.”

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Russian President Vladimir Putin to oversee new military drills

By Herb Scribner

This ship full of Porsche and Bentley luxury cars is burning

By Herb Scribner

Why BYU really, really needs Caleb Lohner to bring his best

By Dick Harmon

Midvale care center residents lived amid raw sewage without heat, police say

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Russia’s military buildup at Ukraine’s border is the biggest in Europe since World War II

By Herb Scribner

Is the COVID-19 pandemic over? Utah governor says state shifting to endemic response in coming weeks

By Lisa Riley Roche