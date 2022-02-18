BYU changes vaccination/test proof policy for big events

Brigham Young University on Friday announced it was immediately lifting the requirement for proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test in order for patrons age 12 and older to be admitted into large events on the Provo campus.

Athletics, performing arts, conferences and symposiums are such events that required such proof. The school said that if a guest or performing group requires vaccination or a negative test as a condition for their appearance, BYU will still honor those contractual agreements.

The school did say Friday that the requirement for masks to be worn in classes and “indoor spaces where physical distancing isn’t maintained” will remain in effect regardless of vaccination status, “and individuals experiencing symptoms of illness should not attend campus events.”

BYU put the vaccination/test requirement in place on Jan. 10 (it went into effect on Jan. 20) as the omicron variant was causing case counts to skyrocket in Utah, but hospitalizations for the disease have declined significantly in the state recently.

The school said in its announcement Friday that it is “closely monitoring COVID-19 conditions on a local and national level and will continue to adjust safety protocols as necessary.”