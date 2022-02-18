Amazon’s new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series will be teen-friendly

Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series, “The Rings of Power,” will be teen-friendly as it was made for all ages.

Driving the news: “The Rings of Power” showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne recently spoke with Vanity Fair about what viewers should expect from the show in terms of mature content.

The show will not feature “Game of Thrones”-like content, as it was made for all ages.

What they said: McKay told Vanity Fair the intention was “to make a show for everyone, for kids who are 11, 12, and 13, even though sometimes they might have to pull the blanket up over their eyes if it’s a little too scary.”

“We talked about the tone in Tolkien’s books,” he added. “This is material that is sometimes scary — and sometimes very intense, sometimes quite political, sometimes quite sophisticated — but it’s also heartwarming and life-affirming and optimistic. It’s about friendship and it’s about brotherhood and underdogs overcoming great darkness.”

The bigger picture: “The Rings of Power” is the latest fantasy-themed show to hit streaming services in recent years, following in the footsteps of “Game of Thrones,” “The Witcher” and “The Wheel of Time.”