Utah State Aggies falter down the stretch again, lose to Boise State Broncos

By Associated Press
Utah State forward Justin Bean points to his swollen eye after a victory.
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) points to his swollen eye after a game against San Diego State in Logan on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Eli Lucero, Herald Journal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had 20 points as Boise State topped Utah State 68-57 on Saturday.

Boise State led by just two at 57-55 with 2:59 to play but went on an 8-0 run and closed on an 11-2 run overall to get the win.

Abu Kigab had 17 points for Boise State (21-6, 12-2 Mountain West Conference). Tyson Degenhart added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mladen Armus had seven rebounds.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 16 points for the Aggies (15-13, 6-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Horvath added 11 points and seven rebounds. Zee Hamoda had 10 points.

Justin Bean, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Aggies, had only 6 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Broncos improved to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Boise State defeated Utah State 62-59 on Jan. 20.

