High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Beaver takes over top spot in 2A

Here’s a look at the daily girls basketball RPI change after Tuesday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.
The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Tuesday scores had been posted at time of update.
Beaver took over the top spot in the 2A rankings after beating previous RPI No. 1 Millard 52-33 on Tuesday night.
There was no change at the top in the other five classifications with Lone Peak, Lehi, Ridgeline, Richfield and Piute hanging onto the top rankings again for another week.
In 5A, Olympus made a big jump from No. 5 to No. 2 after it’s 63-52 win over Highland. The biggest jump came in 1A as Water Canyon moved up from from No. 10 to No. 6.
Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).
The UHSAA doesn’t provide hourly updates to the rankings on its website once a classification is in the final week of its regular season.
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Lone Peak
|0.766
|1.000
|0.573
|0.580
|14-0
|0
|2
|Fremont
|0.735
|0.880
|0.631
|0.557
|16-2
|0
|3
|Riverton
|0.734
|0.882
|0.629
|0.536
|15-2
|0
|4
|Westlake
|0.703
|0.889
|0.548
|0.565
|16-2
|0
|5
|Davis
|0.686
|0.882
|0.524
|0.532
|15-2
|0
|6
|Syracuse
|0.679
|0.824
|0.564
|0.540
|14-3
|0
|7
|Bingham
|0.644
|0.657
|0.648
|0.567
|12-6
|1
|8
|Herriman
|0.643
|0.750
|0.557
|0.552
|12-4
|-1
|9
|Skyridge
|0.641
|0.615
|0.682
|0.572
|10-6
|0
|10
|Pl. Grove
|0.620
|0.667
|0.590
|0.543
|12-6
|0
|11
|Am. Fork
|0.567
|0.556
|0.590
|0.511
|10-8
|0
|12
|Copper Hills
|0.557
|0.563
|0.556
|0.534
|9-7
|0
|13
|Mtn. Ridge
|0.526
|0.625
|0.431
|0.509
|10-6
|0
|14
|Cyprus
|0.523
|0.688
|0.370
|0.474
|11-5
|1
|15
|Farmington
|0.512
|0.438
|0.585
|0.519
|7-9
|-1
|16
|Cor. Canyon
|0.511
|0.412
|0.601
|0.553
|7-10
|0
|17
|West Jordan
|0.481
|0.429
|0.529
|0.502
|6-8
|0
|18
|Layton
|0.474
|0.412
|0.523
|0.535
|7-10
|0
|19
|Taylorsville
|0.421
|0.471
|0.362
|0.469
|8-9
|0
|20
|Hunter
|0.406
|0.333
|0.465
|0.471
|6-12
|0
|21
|West
|0.386
|0.333
|0.428
|0.437
|5-10
|2
|22
|Weber
|0.374
|0.294
|0.423
|0.512
|5-12
|0
|23
|Granger
|0.366
|0.313
|0.395
|0.478
|5-11
|-2
|24
|Roy
|0.356
|0.313
|0.377
|0.456
|5-11
|0
|25
|Clearfield
|0.278
|0.000
|0.512
|0.479
|0-17
|0
|26
|Kearns
|0.232
|0.000
|0.412
|0.466
|0-16
|0
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Lehi
|0.655
|0.789
|0.548
|0.531
|15-4
|0
|2
|Olympus
|0.639
|0.765
|0.538
|0.528
|13-4
|3
|3
|Bountiful
|0.633
|0.813
|0.480
|0.516
|13-3
|0
|4
|Timpview
|0.626
|0.813
|0.462
|0.522
|13-3
|0
|5
|Springville
|0.617
|0.688
|0.563
|0.546
|11-5
|1
|6
|Highland
|0.614
|0.769
|0.477
|0.530
|10-3
|-4
|7
|Skyline
|0.613
|0.733
|0.509
|0.535
|11-4
|0
|8
|Cedar Valley
|0.604
|0.789
|0.442
|0.498
|15-4
|0
|9
|Timpanogos
|0.569
|0.667
|0.485
|0.511
|12-6
|0
|10
|Box Elder
|0.562
|0.588
|0.546
|0.522
|10-7
|0
|11
|Jordan
|0.551
|0.579
|0.530
|0.518
|11-8
|0
|12
|Uintah
|0.520
|0.529
|0.517
|0.490
|9-8
|2
|13
|Salem Hills
|0.519
|0.588
|0.449
|0.527
|10-7
|0
|14
|Woods Cross
|0.518
|0.625
|0.414
|0.498
|10-6
|-2
|15
|Viewmont
|0.511
|0.389
|0.634
|0.507
|7-11
|0
|16
|Orem
|0.509
|0.474
|0.544
|0.513
|9-10
|0
|17
|East
|0.489
|0.333
|0.639
|0.512
|5-10
|0
|18
|Maple Mtn.
|0.483
|0.333
|0.626
|0.515
|5-10
|0
|19
|Payson
|0.480
|0.520
|0.441
|0.482
|9-8
|1
|20
|Northridge
|0.472
|0.438
|0.500
|0.502
|7-9
|-1
|21
|Stansbury
|0.453
|0.444
|0.454
|0.486
|8-10
|0
|22
|Wasatch
|0.442
|0.333
|0.536
|0.514
|6-12
|0
|23
|Brighton
|0.442
|0.333
|0.535
|0.512
|6-12
|0
|24
|Cottonwood
|0.433
|0.400
|0.460
|0.460
|6-9
|0
|25
|Hillcrest
|0.405
|0.333
|0.466
|0.448
|5-10
|0
|26
|Bonneville
|0.401
|0.222
|0.556
|0.507
|4-14
|0
|27
|Murray
|0.380
|0.267
|0.467
|0.492
|4-11
|0
|28
|Mtn. View
|0.356
|0.200
|0.479
|0.506
|3-12
|0
|29
|Alta
|0.345
|0.158
|0.497
|0.506
|3-16
|0
|30
|Park City
|0.332
|0.200
|0.430
|0.489
|3-12
|0
|31
|Provo
|0.306
|0.063
|0.504
|0.506
|1-15
|0
|32
|Spanish Fork
|0.274
|0.071
|0.425
|0.505
|1-13
|0
|33
|Tooele
|0.254
|0.000
|0.466
|0.441
|0-15
|0
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Ridgeline
|0.732
|0.947
|0.556
|0.555
|18-1
|0
|2
|Desert Hills
|0.651
|0.765
|0.563
|0.530
|13-4
|0
|3
|Sky View
|0.595
|0.632
|0.567
|0.552
|12-7
|0
|4
|Snow Canyon
|0.565
|0.667
|0.474
|0.524
|12-6
|0
|5
|Green Canyon
|0.560
|0.563
|0.560
|0.550
|9-7
|0
|6
|Mtn. Crest
|0.522
|0.611
|0.430
|0.532
|11-7
|0
|7
|Pine View
|0.485
|0.412
|0.552
|0.516
|7-10
|0
|8
|Hurricane
|0.471
|0.444
|0.483
|0.533
|8-10
|0
|9
|Cedar
|0.468
|0.529
|0.396
|0.514
|9-8
|0
|10
|Bear River
|0.432
|0.235
|0.609
|0.523
|4-13
|1
|11
|Dixie
|0.429
|0.333
|0.504
|0.516
|5-10
|-1
|12
|Crim. Cliffs
|0.404
|0.229
|0.550
|0.528
|4-12
|0
|13
|Logan
|0.290
|0.000
|0.533
|0.507
|0-16
|0
Class 3A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Richfield
|0.742
|0.889
|0.637
|0.554
|16-2
|0
|2
|Judge
|0.719
|1.000
|0.478
|0.545
|19-0
|0
|3
|Emery
|0.650
|0.778
|0.542
|0.560
|14-4
|1
|4
|Grantsville
|0.645
|0.789
|0.525
|0.533
|15-4
|-1
|5
|Morgan
|0.610
|0.611
|0.618
|0.565
|11-7
|1
|6
|Lay. Christian
|0.607
|0.765
|0.468
|0.516
|13-4
|-1
|7
|Summit Acad
|0.571
|0.722
|0.439
|0.485
|13-5
|0
|8
|Carbon
|0.554
|0.578
|0.531
|0.547
|10-7
|0
|9
|Manti
|0.534
|0.529
|0.537
|0.540
|9-8
|0
|10
|So. Summit
|0.496
|0.368
|0.618
|0.522
|7-12
|0
|11
|Delta
|0.483
|0.412
|0.545
|0.524
|7-10
|2
|12
|Union
|0.475
|0.368
|0.567
|0.541
|7-12
|-1
|13
|Canyon View
|0.472
|0.375
|0.553
|0.539
|6-10
|-1
|14
|ALA
|0.456
|0.483
|0.421
|0.495
|10-10
|0
|15
|Juab
|0.414
|0.333
|0.470
|0.520
|6-12
|0
|16
|No. Sanpete
|0.403
|0.250
|0.533
|0.500
|4-12
|0
|17
|Juan Diego
|0.363
|0.111
|0.588
|0.487
|2-16
|0
|18
|Ogden
|0.358
|0.263
|0.418
|0.512
|5-14
|0
|19
|Prov. Hall
|0.327
|0.196
|0.426
|0.469
|4-13
|0
|20
|Ben Lomond
|0.316
|0.167
|0.427
|0.487
|3-13
|0
Class 2A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Beaver
|0.758
|1.000
|0.553
|0.588
|15-2
|2
|2
|Kanab
|0.751
|0.917
|0.623
|0.587
|15-3
|0
|3
|Millard
|0.744
|1.025
|0.502
|0.563
|17-3
|-2
|4
|No. Summit
|0.671
|0.722
|0.647
|0.545
|11-7
|1
|5
|Duchesne
|0.658
|0.750
|0.587
|0.559
|11-7
|-1
|6
|Draper APA
|0.655
|0.861
|0.481
|0.508
|14-4
|0
|7
|South Sevier
|0.596
|0.526
|0.675
|0.550
|8-11
|0
|8
|Rockwell
|0.582
|0.816
|0.380
|0.444
|14-5
|0
|9
|No. Sevier
|0.574
|0.529
|0.622
|0.565
|8-9
|0
|10
|Am. Heritage
|0.550
|0.533
|0.590
|0.446
|8-7
|0
|11
|Parowan
|0.542
|0.474
|0.605
|0.564
|8-11
|0
|12
|Row. Hall
|0.529
|0.635
|0.442
|0.448
|8-5
|0
|13
|Enterprise
|0.516
|0.434
|0.590
|0.551
|7-12
|0
|14
|Maeser
|0.462
|0.556
|0.377
|0.421
|10-8
|0
|15
|St. Joseph
|0.437
|0.417
|0.454
|0.450
|5-7
|0
|16
|Gunnison
|0.388
|0.265
|0.490
|0.480
|4-13
|0
|17
|Freedom Prep
|0.376
|0.364
|0.379
|0.421
|4-7
|1
|18
|Waterford
|0.368
|0.429
|0.293
|0.434
|3-4
|-1
|19
|San Juan
|0.331
|0.118
|0.497
|0.542
|2-17
|1
|20
|UM Hillfield
|0.330
|0.333
|0.318
|0.368
|2-4
|-1
|21
|APA W. Valley
|0.298
|0.133
|0.438
|0.409
|2-13
|1
|22
|Was. Acad.
|0.261
|0.000
|0.486
|0.426
|0-12
|-1
|23
|UM Camp W.
|0.250
|0.200
|0.268
|0.399
|2-8
|1
|24
|Merit Prep
|0.187
|0.000
|0.323
|0.419
|0-12
|-1
Class 1A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Piute
|0.738
|0.969
|0.541
|0.587
|15-1
|0
|2
|Tabiona
|0.718
|0.917
|0.561
|0.535
|15-3
|0
|3
|Panguitch
|0.675
|0.750
|0.624
|0.567
|12-4
|0
|4
|Mon. Valley
|0.660
|0.932
|0.430
|0.478
|9-2
|0
|5
|Wayne
|0.646
|0.643
|0.667
|0.567
|9-5
|0
|6
|Water Canyon
|0.580
|0.700
|0.465
|0.553
|6-4
|4
|7
|Escalante
|0.570
|0.641
|0.510
|0.517
|10-6
|1
|8
|Wendover
|0.567
|0.703
|0.445
|0.504
|10-6
|-2
|9
|Rich
|0.567
|0.583
|0.563
|0.510
|8-7
|2
|10
|Whitehorse
|0.565
|0.711
|0.439
|0.479
|12-7
|-1
|11
|ICS
|0.561
|0.641
|0.499
|0.483
|10-6
|-4
|12
|Valley
|0.524
|0.417
|0.625
|0.552
|6-9
|0
|13
|Altamont
|0.490
|0.469
|0.505
|0.524
|6-10
|2
|14
|Milford
|0.481
|0.400
|0.551
|0.527
|6-9
|-1
|15
|Bryce Valley
|0.473
|0.385
|0.547
|0.540
|5-8
|-1
|16
|Manila
|0.405
|0.357
|0.436
|0.479
|5-9
|0
|17
|Mt. Vernon
|0.389
|0.333
|0.462
|0.312
|1-2
|0
|18
|Green River
|0.382
|0.143
|0.595
|0.500
|2-12
|0
|19
|Monticello
|0.369
|0.133
|0.578
|0.491
|2-13
|1
|20
|Tintic
|0.361
|0.333
|0.369
|0.453
|4-8
|-1
|21
|Pinnacle
|0.334
|0.235
|0.404
|0.467
|4-13
|0
|22
|Dugway
|0.046
|0.000
|0.000
|0.462
|0-1
|0
