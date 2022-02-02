High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Beaver takes over top spot in 2A

Here’s a look at the daily girls basketball RPI change after Tuesday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.

The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Tuesday scores had been posted at time of update.

Beaver took over the top spot in the 2A rankings after beating previous RPI No. 1 Millard 52-33 on Tuesday night.

There was no change at the top in the other five classifications with Lone Peak, Lehi, Ridgeline, Richfield and Piute hanging onto the top rankings again for another week.

In 5A, Olympus made a big jump from No. 5 to No. 2 after it’s 63-52 win over Highland. The biggest jump came in 1A as Water Canyon moved up from from No. 10 to No. 6.

Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).

The UHSAA doesn’t provide hourly updates to the rankings on its website once a classification is in the final week of its regular season.

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Lone Peak 0.766 1.000 0.573 0.580 14-0 0 2 Fremont 0.735 0.880 0.631 0.557 16-2 0 3 Riverton 0.734 0.882 0.629 0.536 15-2 0 4 Westlake 0.703 0.889 0.548 0.565 16-2 0 5 Davis 0.686 0.882 0.524 0.532 15-2 0 6 Syracuse 0.679 0.824 0.564 0.540 14-3 0 7 Bingham 0.644 0.657 0.648 0.567 12-6 1 8 Herriman 0.643 0.750 0.557 0.552 12-4 -1 9 Skyridge 0.641 0.615 0.682 0.572 10-6 0 10 Pl. Grove 0.620 0.667 0.590 0.543 12-6 0 11 Am. Fork 0.567 0.556 0.590 0.511 10-8 0 12 Copper Hills 0.557 0.563 0.556 0.534 9-7 0 13 Mtn. Ridge 0.526 0.625 0.431 0.509 10-6 0 14 Cyprus 0.523 0.688 0.370 0.474 11-5 1 15 Farmington 0.512 0.438 0.585 0.519 7-9 -1 16 Cor. Canyon 0.511 0.412 0.601 0.553 7-10 0 17 West Jordan 0.481 0.429 0.529 0.502 6-8 0 18 Layton 0.474 0.412 0.523 0.535 7-10 0 19 Taylorsville 0.421 0.471 0.362 0.469 8-9 0 20 Hunter 0.406 0.333 0.465 0.471 6-12 0 21 West 0.386 0.333 0.428 0.437 5-10 2 22 Weber 0.374 0.294 0.423 0.512 5-12 0 23 Granger 0.366 0.313 0.395 0.478 5-11 -2 24 Roy 0.356 0.313 0.377 0.456 5-11 0 25 Clearfield 0.278 0.000 0.512 0.479 0-17 0 26 Kearns 0.232 0.000 0.412 0.466 0-16 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Lehi 0.655 0.789 0.548 0.531 15-4 0 2 Olympus 0.639 0.765 0.538 0.528 13-4 3 3 Bountiful 0.633 0.813 0.480 0.516 13-3 0 4 Timpview 0.626 0.813 0.462 0.522 13-3 0 5 Springville 0.617 0.688 0.563 0.546 11-5 1 6 Highland 0.614 0.769 0.477 0.530 10-3 -4 7 Skyline 0.613 0.733 0.509 0.535 11-4 0 8 Cedar Valley 0.604 0.789 0.442 0.498 15-4 0 9 Timpanogos 0.569 0.667 0.485 0.511 12-6 0 10 Box Elder 0.562 0.588 0.546 0.522 10-7 0 11 Jordan 0.551 0.579 0.530 0.518 11-8 0 12 Uintah 0.520 0.529 0.517 0.490 9-8 2 13 Salem Hills 0.519 0.588 0.449 0.527 10-7 0 14 Woods Cross 0.518 0.625 0.414 0.498 10-6 -2 15 Viewmont 0.511 0.389 0.634 0.507 7-11 0 16 Orem 0.509 0.474 0.544 0.513 9-10 0 17 East 0.489 0.333 0.639 0.512 5-10 0 18 Maple Mtn. 0.483 0.333 0.626 0.515 5-10 0 19 Payson 0.480 0.520 0.441 0.482 9-8 1 20 Northridge 0.472 0.438 0.500 0.502 7-9 -1 21 Stansbury 0.453 0.444 0.454 0.486 8-10 0 22 Wasatch 0.442 0.333 0.536 0.514 6-12 0 23 Brighton 0.442 0.333 0.535 0.512 6-12 0 24 Cottonwood 0.433 0.400 0.460 0.460 6-9 0 25 Hillcrest 0.405 0.333 0.466 0.448 5-10 0 26 Bonneville 0.401 0.222 0.556 0.507 4-14 0 27 Murray 0.380 0.267 0.467 0.492 4-11 0 28 Mtn. View 0.356 0.200 0.479 0.506 3-12 0 29 Alta 0.345 0.158 0.497 0.506 3-16 0 30 Park City 0.332 0.200 0.430 0.489 3-12 0 31 Provo 0.306 0.063 0.504 0.506 1-15 0 32 Spanish Fork 0.274 0.071 0.425 0.505 1-13 0 33 Tooele 0.254 0.000 0.466 0.441 0-15 0

Class 4A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Ridgeline 0.732 0.947 0.556 0.555 18-1 0 2 Desert Hills 0.651 0.765 0.563 0.530 13-4 0 3 Sky View 0.595 0.632 0.567 0.552 12-7 0 4 Snow Canyon 0.565 0.667 0.474 0.524 12-6 0 5 Green Canyon 0.560 0.563 0.560 0.550 9-7 0 6 Mtn. Crest 0.522 0.611 0.430 0.532 11-7 0 7 Pine View 0.485 0.412 0.552 0.516 7-10 0 8 Hurricane 0.471 0.444 0.483 0.533 8-10 0 9 Cedar 0.468 0.529 0.396 0.514 9-8 0 10 Bear River 0.432 0.235 0.609 0.523 4-13 1 11 Dixie 0.429 0.333 0.504 0.516 5-10 -1 12 Crim. Cliffs 0.404 0.229 0.550 0.528 4-12 0 13 Logan 0.290 0.000 0.533 0.507 0-16 0

Class 3A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Richfield 0.742 0.889 0.637 0.554 16-2 0 2 Judge 0.719 1.000 0.478 0.545 19-0 0 3 Emery 0.650 0.778 0.542 0.560 14-4 1 4 Grantsville 0.645 0.789 0.525 0.533 15-4 -1 5 Morgan 0.610 0.611 0.618 0.565 11-7 1 6 Lay. Christian 0.607 0.765 0.468 0.516 13-4 -1 7 Summit Acad 0.571 0.722 0.439 0.485 13-5 0 8 Carbon 0.554 0.578 0.531 0.547 10-7 0 9 Manti 0.534 0.529 0.537 0.540 9-8 0 10 So. Summit 0.496 0.368 0.618 0.522 7-12 0 11 Delta 0.483 0.412 0.545 0.524 7-10 2 12 Union 0.475 0.368 0.567 0.541 7-12 -1 13 Canyon View 0.472 0.375 0.553 0.539 6-10 -1 14 ALA 0.456 0.483 0.421 0.495 10-10 0 15 Juab 0.414 0.333 0.470 0.520 6-12 0 16 No. Sanpete 0.403 0.250 0.533 0.500 4-12 0 17 Juan Diego 0.363 0.111 0.588 0.487 2-16 0 18 Ogden 0.358 0.263 0.418 0.512 5-14 0 19 Prov. Hall 0.327 0.196 0.426 0.469 4-13 0 20 Ben Lomond 0.316 0.167 0.427 0.487 3-13 0

Class 2A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Beaver 0.758 1.000 0.553 0.588 15-2 2 2 Kanab 0.751 0.917 0.623 0.587 15-3 0 3 Millard 0.744 1.025 0.502 0.563 17-3 -2 4 No. Summit 0.671 0.722 0.647 0.545 11-7 1 5 Duchesne 0.658 0.750 0.587 0.559 11-7 -1 6 Draper APA 0.655 0.861 0.481 0.508 14-4 0 7 South Sevier 0.596 0.526 0.675 0.550 8-11 0 8 Rockwell 0.582 0.816 0.380 0.444 14-5 0 9 No. Sevier 0.574 0.529 0.622 0.565 8-9 0 10 Am. Heritage 0.550 0.533 0.590 0.446 8-7 0 11 Parowan 0.542 0.474 0.605 0.564 8-11 0 12 Row. Hall 0.529 0.635 0.442 0.448 8-5 0 13 Enterprise 0.516 0.434 0.590 0.551 7-12 0 14 Maeser 0.462 0.556 0.377 0.421 10-8 0 15 St. Joseph 0.437 0.417 0.454 0.450 5-7 0 16 Gunnison 0.388 0.265 0.490 0.480 4-13 0 17 Freedom Prep 0.376 0.364 0.379 0.421 4-7 1 18 Waterford 0.368 0.429 0.293 0.434 3-4 -1 19 San Juan 0.331 0.118 0.497 0.542 2-17 1 20 UM Hillfield 0.330 0.333 0.318 0.368 2-4 -1 21 APA W. Valley 0.298 0.133 0.438 0.409 2-13 1 22 Was. Acad. 0.261 0.000 0.486 0.426 0-12 -1 23 UM Camp W. 0.250 0.200 0.268 0.399 2-8 1 24 Merit Prep 0.187 0.000 0.323 0.419 0-12 -1