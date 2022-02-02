High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — top spots remain unchanged

Here’s a look at the daily boys basketball RPI change after Tuesday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.

The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Tuesday scores had been posted at time of update.

There was no change at the top, with Bingham, Orem, Snow Canyon, Grantsville, San Juan and Panguitch hanging onto the top spot in their respective classification.

The biggest jump came in 1A as Altamont vaulted three spots from No. 16 to No. 13 after beating ICS on Tuesday.

Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).

The UHSAA doesn’t provide hourly updates to the rankings on its website once a classification is in the final week of its regular season.

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Bingham 0.753 0.880 0.668 0.564 16-2 0 2 Davis 0.749 0.939 0.597 0.583 18-1 0 3 Pl. Grove 0.706 0.806 0.636 0.566 15-3 0 4 Copper Hills 0.649 0.765 0.552 0.559 13-4 1 5 Skyridge 0.647 0.750 0.559 0.573 12-4 -1 6 Kearns 0.639 0.889 0.414 0.526 16-2 0 7 Corner Cyn. 0.621 0.608 0.645 0.575 11-6 0 8 Westlake 0.619 0.647 0.602 0.566 11-6 0 9 Fremont 0.609 0.625 0.605 0.554 10-6 1 10 Cyprus 0.605 0.706 0.521 0.532 12-5 -1 11 West Jordan 0.584 0.611 0.564 0.548 11-7 0 12 American Fork 0.564 0.392 0.738 0.550 7-10 0 13 Mtn. Ridge 0.554 0.611 0.499 0.545 11-7 1 14 Lone Peak 0.548 0.522 0.572 0.552 8-7 -1 15 Farmington 0.544 0.500 0.588 0.547 9-9 0 16 Weber 0.509 0.444 0.569 0.532 8-10 0 17 Hunter 0.499 0.500 0.502 0.484 8-8 0 18 Syracuse 0.462 0.375 0.531 0.545 6-10 2 19 Layton 0.448 0.294 0.582 0.537 5-12 2 20 Riverton 0.445 0.294 0.574 0.547 5-12 -2 21 Herriman 0.443 0.278 0.591 0.516 5-13 -2 22 Roy 0.429 0.353 0.489 0.500 6-11 1 23 Taylorsville 0.412 0.278 0.524 0.512 5-13 -1 24 Clearfield 0.364 0.235 0.455 0.532 4-13 0 25 Granger 0.349 0.167 0.502 0.480 3-15 0 26 West 0.267 0.063 0.426 0.474 1-15 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Orem 0.712 0.930 0.534 0.539 18-1 0 2 Olympus 0.699 0.944 0.492 0.522 17-1 0 3 Payson 0.632 0.875 0.416 0.514 14-2 0 4 Bonneville 0.630 0.813 0.469 0.534 13-3 0 5 Alta 0.605 0.696 0.524 0.555 12-5 1 6 Stansbury 0.605 0.765 0.464 0.515 13-4 -1 7 Springville 0.595 0.627 0.578 0.528 11-6 0 8 Woods Cross 0.585 0.625 0.558 0.524 10-6 0 9 Box Elder 0.565 0.688 0.451 0.531 11-5 2 10 Murray 0.564 0.684 0.456 0.512 13-6 0 11 Salem Hills 0.560 0.579 0.548 0.530 11-8 -2 12 Spanish Fork 0.550 0.588 0.515 0.533 10-7 0 13 Skyline 0.548 0.688 0.418 0.508 11-5 0 14 Cottonwood 0.534 0.647 0.433 0.484 11-6 0 15 Northridge 0.518 0.500 0.537 0.511 9-9 0 16 Lehi 0.509 0.438 0.575 0.536 7-9 0 17 Timpview 0.494 0.471 0.507 0.537 8-9 0 18 Cedar Valley 0.487 0.533 0.435 0.516 8-7 0 19 Uintah 0.479 0.500 0.457 0.490 8-8 0 20 Brighton 0.463 0.353 0.568 0.489 6-11 0 21 Maple Mtn. 0.461 0.353 0.553 0.530 6-11 0 22 Highland 0.457 0.421 0.483 0.498 8-11 0 23 Wasatch 0.447 0.368 0.511 0.513 7-12 1 24 Viewmont 0.432 0.333 0.510 0.525 6-12 -1 25 Bountiful 0.430 0.375 0.463 0.531 6-10 1 26 Mtn. View 0.407 0.269 0.521 0.513 5-13 2 27 Hillcrest 0.406 0.278 0.516 0.488 5-13 0 28 Timpanogos 0.393 0.263 0.491 0.535 5-14 -3 29 Park City 0.386 0.154 0.598 0.472 2-11 0 30 Jordan 0.378 0.167 0.555 0.532 3-15 0 31 Tooele 0.373 0.111 0.607 0.499 2-16 0 32 East 0.370 0.278 0.436 0.489 5-13 0 33 Provo 0.335 0.063 0.569 0.509 1-15 0

Class 4A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Snow Canyon 0.728 0.947 0.546 0.555 18-1 0 2 Dixie 0.658 0.765 0.577 0.544 13-4 0 3 Ridgeline 0.620 0.722 0.531 0.564 13-5 0 4 Sky View 0.603 0.647 0.572 0.551 11-6 0 5 Crimson Clif. 0.578 0.688 0.474 0.552 11-5 0 6 Green Cyn. 0.570 0.556 0.594 0.527 10-8 1 7 Hurricane 0.567 0.500 0.641 0.533 10-8 -1 8 Cedar 0.547 0.556 0.539 0.540 10-8 0 9 Pine View 0.479 0.412 0.533 0.543 7-10 0 10 Bear River 0.465 0.353 0.570 0.501 6-11 0 11 Desert Hills 0.456 0.294 0.602 0.530 5-12 1 12 Logan 0.454 0.333 0.557 0.538 6-12 -1 13 Mtn. Crest 0.354 0.176 0.491 0.531 3-14 0

Class 3A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Grantsville 0.681 0.824 0.572 0.533 14-3 0 2 Lay. Christian 0.625 0.706 0.566 0.528 12-5 0 3 No. Sanpete 0.604 0.792 0.441 0.490 13-3 0 4 Morgan 0.571 0.706 0.448 0.523 12-5 0 5 Ben Lomond 0.544 0.588 0.508 0.504 10-7 0 6 Manti 0.543 0.611 0.479 0.525 11-7 0 7 Juan Diego 0.537 0.647 0.429 0.529 11-6 0 8 Summit Acad 0.511 0.537 0.500 0.441 11-7 0 9 Juab 0.507 0.529 0.484 0.510 9-8 0 10 Union 0.500 0.544 0.456 0.503 11-8 0 11 Ogden 0.492 0.471 0.507 0.523 8-9 0 12 So. Summit 0.482 0.389 0.573 0.490 7-11 0 13 Prov. Hall 0.474 0.426 0.520 0.483 9-9 0 14 Carbon 0.466 0.500 0.424 0.498 8-8 0 15 Richfield 0.456 0.392 0.509 0.506 7-10 0 16 Canyon View 0.433 0.333 0.511 0.524 6-12 0 17 Emery 0.422 0.294 0.535 0.492 5-12 0 18 ALA 0.416 0.333 0.487 0.472 6-11 0 19 Grand 0.356 0.225 0.457 0.484 6-14 0 20 Judge 0.353 0.222 0.454 0.485 4-14 0 21 Delta 0.327 0.059 0.556 0.498 1-16 0

Class 2A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 San Juan 0.729 0.961 0.539 0.541 15-4 0 2 Enterprise 0.666 0.816 0.542 0.549 14-5 0 3 Millard 0.656 0.895 0.445 0.526 15-4 0 4 Parowan 0.653 0.706 0.624 0.543 11-6 0 5 Row. Hall 0.619 0.911 0.358 0.478 12-2 0 6 South Sevier 0.610 0.706 0.533 0.530 10-7 0 7 Rockwell 0.602 0.809 0.430 0.441 13-4 0 8 Draper APA 0.596 0.688 0.527 0.496 7-5 0 9 Kanab 0.533 0.563 0.499 0.551 8-8 1 10 APA W. Valley 0.531 0.625 0.452 0.466 11-7 -1 11 Am. Heritage 0.514 0.607 0.428 0.484 8-6 0 12 No. Summit 0.483 0.441 0.515 0.529 7-10 0 13 No. Sevier 0.478 0.412 0.537 0.513 7-10 0 14 Duchesne 0.470 0.353 0.579 0.506 6-11 0 15 Beaver 0.426 0.235 0.598 0.513 4-13 0 16 Waterford 0.413 0.455 0.360 0.469 5-6 0 17 Gunnison 0.384 0.214 0.534 0.474 3-11 0 18 St. Joseph 0.360 0.214 0.490 0.434 3-11 0 19 APA C. Will. 0.313 0.188 0.414 0.429 3-13 3 20 Merit Prep 0.301 0.286 0.290 0.420 4-10 0 21 Maeser 0.299 0.067 0.497 0.451 1-14 -2 22 Freedom Pr. 0.279 0.182 0.344 0.420 2-9 -1 23 APA Hillfield 0.270 0.000 0.508 0.414 0-8 0