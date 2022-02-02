High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — top spots remain unchanged

Here’s a look at the daily boys basketball RPI change after Tuesday’s results. The Deseret News will update these rankings and indicate the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.
The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Tuesday scores had been posted at time of update.
There was no change at the top, with Bingham, Orem, Snow Canyon, Grantsville, San Juan and Panguitch hanging onto the top spot in their respective classification.
The biggest jump came in 1A as Altamont vaulted three spots from No. 16 to No. 13 after beating ICS on Tuesday.
Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).
The UHSAA doesn’t provide hourly updates to the rankings on its website once a classification is in the final week of its regular season.
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Bingham
|0.753
|0.880
|0.668
|0.564
|16-2
|0
|2
|Davis
|0.749
|0.939
|0.597
|0.583
|18-1
|0
|3
|Pl. Grove
|0.706
|0.806
|0.636
|0.566
|15-3
|0
|4
|Copper Hills
|0.649
|0.765
|0.552
|0.559
|13-4
|1
|5
|Skyridge
|0.647
|0.750
|0.559
|0.573
|12-4
|-1
|6
|Kearns
|0.639
|0.889
|0.414
|0.526
|16-2
|0
|7
|Corner Cyn.
|0.621
|0.608
|0.645
|0.575
|11-6
|0
|8
|Westlake
|0.619
|0.647
|0.602
|0.566
|11-6
|0
|9
|Fremont
|0.609
|0.625
|0.605
|0.554
|10-6
|1
|10
|Cyprus
|0.605
|0.706
|0.521
|0.532
|12-5
|-1
|11
|West Jordan
|0.584
|0.611
|0.564
|0.548
|11-7
|0
|12
|American Fork
|0.564
|0.392
|0.738
|0.550
|7-10
|0
|13
|Mtn. Ridge
|0.554
|0.611
|0.499
|0.545
|11-7
|1
|14
|Lone Peak
|0.548
|0.522
|0.572
|0.552
|8-7
|-1
|15
|Farmington
|0.544
|0.500
|0.588
|0.547
|9-9
|0
|16
|Weber
|0.509
|0.444
|0.569
|0.532
|8-10
|0
|17
|Hunter
|0.499
|0.500
|0.502
|0.484
|8-8
|0
|18
|Syracuse
|0.462
|0.375
|0.531
|0.545
|6-10
|2
|19
|Layton
|0.448
|0.294
|0.582
|0.537
|5-12
|2
|20
|Riverton
|0.445
|0.294
|0.574
|0.547
|5-12
|-2
|21
|Herriman
|0.443
|0.278
|0.591
|0.516
|5-13
|-2
|22
|Roy
|0.429
|0.353
|0.489
|0.500
|6-11
|1
|23
|Taylorsville
|0.412
|0.278
|0.524
|0.512
|5-13
|-1
|24
|Clearfield
|0.364
|0.235
|0.455
|0.532
|4-13
|0
|25
|Granger
|0.349
|0.167
|0.502
|0.480
|3-15
|0
|26
|West
|0.267
|0.063
|0.426
|0.474
|1-15
|0
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Orem
|0.712
|0.930
|0.534
|0.539
|18-1
|0
|2
|Olympus
|0.699
|0.944
|0.492
|0.522
|17-1
|0
|3
|Payson
|0.632
|0.875
|0.416
|0.514
|14-2
|0
|4
|Bonneville
|0.630
|0.813
|0.469
|0.534
|13-3
|0
|5
|Alta
|0.605
|0.696
|0.524
|0.555
|12-5
|1
|6
|Stansbury
|0.605
|0.765
|0.464
|0.515
|13-4
|-1
|7
|Springville
|0.595
|0.627
|0.578
|0.528
|11-6
|0
|8
|Woods Cross
|0.585
|0.625
|0.558
|0.524
|10-6
|0
|9
|Box Elder
|0.565
|0.688
|0.451
|0.531
|11-5
|2
|10
|Murray
|0.564
|0.684
|0.456
|0.512
|13-6
|0
|11
|Salem Hills
|0.560
|0.579
|0.548
|0.530
|11-8
|-2
|12
|Spanish Fork
|0.550
|0.588
|0.515
|0.533
|10-7
|0
|13
|Skyline
|0.548
|0.688
|0.418
|0.508
|11-5
|0
|14
|Cottonwood
|0.534
|0.647
|0.433
|0.484
|11-6
|0
|15
|Northridge
|0.518
|0.500
|0.537
|0.511
|9-9
|0
|16
|Lehi
|0.509
|0.438
|0.575
|0.536
|7-9
|0
|17
|Timpview
|0.494
|0.471
|0.507
|0.537
|8-9
|0
|18
|Cedar Valley
|0.487
|0.533
|0.435
|0.516
|8-7
|0
|19
|Uintah
|0.479
|0.500
|0.457
|0.490
|8-8
|0
|20
|Brighton
|0.463
|0.353
|0.568
|0.489
|6-11
|0
|21
|Maple Mtn.
|0.461
|0.353
|0.553
|0.530
|6-11
|0
|22
|Highland
|0.457
|0.421
|0.483
|0.498
|8-11
|0
|23
|Wasatch
|0.447
|0.368
|0.511
|0.513
|7-12
|1
|24
|Viewmont
|0.432
|0.333
|0.510
|0.525
|6-12
|-1
|25
|Bountiful
|0.430
|0.375
|0.463
|0.531
|6-10
|1
|26
|Mtn. View
|0.407
|0.269
|0.521
|0.513
|5-13
|2
|27
|Hillcrest
|0.406
|0.278
|0.516
|0.488
|5-13
|0
|28
|Timpanogos
|0.393
|0.263
|0.491
|0.535
|5-14
|-3
|29
|Park City
|0.386
|0.154
|0.598
|0.472
|2-11
|0
|30
|Jordan
|0.378
|0.167
|0.555
|0.532
|3-15
|0
|31
|Tooele
|0.373
|0.111
|0.607
|0.499
|2-16
|0
|32
|East
|0.370
|0.278
|0.436
|0.489
|5-13
|0
|33
|Provo
|0.335
|0.063
|0.569
|0.509
|1-15
|0
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Snow Canyon
|0.728
|0.947
|0.546
|0.555
|18-1
|0
|2
|Dixie
|0.658
|0.765
|0.577
|0.544
|13-4
|0
|3
|Ridgeline
|0.620
|0.722
|0.531
|0.564
|13-5
|0
|4
|Sky View
|0.603
|0.647
|0.572
|0.551
|11-6
|0
|5
|Crimson Clif.
|0.578
|0.688
|0.474
|0.552
|11-5
|0
|6
|Green Cyn.
|0.570
|0.556
|0.594
|0.527
|10-8
|1
|7
|Hurricane
|0.567
|0.500
|0.641
|0.533
|10-8
|-1
|8
|Cedar
|0.547
|0.556
|0.539
|0.540
|10-8
|0
|9
|Pine View
|0.479
|0.412
|0.533
|0.543
|7-10
|0
|10
|Bear River
|0.465
|0.353
|0.570
|0.501
|6-11
|0
|11
|Desert Hills
|0.456
|0.294
|0.602
|0.530
|5-12
|1
|12
|Logan
|0.454
|0.333
|0.557
|0.538
|6-12
|-1
|13
|Mtn. Crest
|0.354
|0.176
|0.491
|0.531
|3-14
|0
Class 3A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Grantsville
|0.681
|0.824
|0.572
|0.533
|14-3
|0
|2
|Lay. Christian
|0.625
|0.706
|0.566
|0.528
|12-5
|0
|3
|No. Sanpete
|0.604
|0.792
|0.441
|0.490
|13-3
|0
|4
|Morgan
|0.571
|0.706
|0.448
|0.523
|12-5
|0
|5
|Ben Lomond
|0.544
|0.588
|0.508
|0.504
|10-7
|0
|6
|Manti
|0.543
|0.611
|0.479
|0.525
|11-7
|0
|7
|Juan Diego
|0.537
|0.647
|0.429
|0.529
|11-6
|0
|8
|Summit Acad
|0.511
|0.537
|0.500
|0.441
|11-7
|0
|9
|Juab
|0.507
|0.529
|0.484
|0.510
|9-8
|0
|10
|Union
|0.500
|0.544
|0.456
|0.503
|11-8
|0
|11
|Ogden
|0.492
|0.471
|0.507
|0.523
|8-9
|0
|12
|So. Summit
|0.482
|0.389
|0.573
|0.490
|7-11
|0
|13
|Prov. Hall
|0.474
|0.426
|0.520
|0.483
|9-9
|0
|14
|Carbon
|0.466
|0.500
|0.424
|0.498
|8-8
|0
|15
|Richfield
|0.456
|0.392
|0.509
|0.506
|7-10
|0
|16
|Canyon View
|0.433
|0.333
|0.511
|0.524
|6-12
|0
|17
|Emery
|0.422
|0.294
|0.535
|0.492
|5-12
|0
|18
|ALA
|0.416
|0.333
|0.487
|0.472
|6-11
|0
|19
|Grand
|0.356
|0.225
|0.457
|0.484
|6-14
|0
|20
|Judge
|0.353
|0.222
|0.454
|0.485
|4-14
|0
|21
|Delta
|0.327
|0.059
|0.556
|0.498
|1-16
|0
Class 2A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|San Juan
|0.729
|0.961
|0.539
|0.541
|15-4
|0
|2
|Enterprise
|0.666
|0.816
|0.542
|0.549
|14-5
|0
|3
|Millard
|0.656
|0.895
|0.445
|0.526
|15-4
|0
|4
|Parowan
|0.653
|0.706
|0.624
|0.543
|11-6
|0
|5
|Row. Hall
|0.619
|0.911
|0.358
|0.478
|12-2
|0
|6
|South Sevier
|0.610
|0.706
|0.533
|0.530
|10-7
|0
|7
|Rockwell
|0.602
|0.809
|0.430
|0.441
|13-4
|0
|8
|Draper APA
|0.596
|0.688
|0.527
|0.496
|7-5
|0
|9
|Kanab
|0.533
|0.563
|0.499
|0.551
|8-8
|1
|10
|APA W. Valley
|0.531
|0.625
|0.452
|0.466
|11-7
|-1
|11
|Am. Heritage
|0.514
|0.607
|0.428
|0.484
|8-6
|0
|12
|No. Summit
|0.483
|0.441
|0.515
|0.529
|7-10
|0
|13
|No. Sevier
|0.478
|0.412
|0.537
|0.513
|7-10
|0
|14
|Duchesne
|0.470
|0.353
|0.579
|0.506
|6-11
|0
|15
|Beaver
|0.426
|0.235
|0.598
|0.513
|4-13
|0
|16
|Waterford
|0.413
|0.455
|0.360
|0.469
|5-6
|0
|17
|Gunnison
|0.384
|0.214
|0.534
|0.474
|3-11
|0
|18
|St. Joseph
|0.360
|0.214
|0.490
|0.434
|3-11
|0
|19
|APA C. Will.
|0.313
|0.188
|0.414
|0.429
|3-13
|3
|20
|Merit Prep
|0.301
|0.286
|0.290
|0.420
|4-10
|0
|21
|Maeser
|0.299
|0.067
|0.497
|0.451
|1-14
|-2
|22
|Freedom Pr.
|0.279
|0.182
|0.344
|0.420
|2-9
|-1
|23
|APA Hillfield
|0.270
|0.000
|0.508
|0.414
|0-8
|0
Class 1A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Panguitch
|0.746
|0.974
|0.568
|0.519
|18-1
|0
|2
|Piute
|0.661
|0.846
|0.507
|0.524
|11-2
|0
|3
|Manila
|0.639
|0.868
|0.443
|0.490
|14-3
|0
|4
|Bryce Valley
|0.573
|0.600
|0.559
|0.517
|9-6
|1
|5
|Dmd. Ranch
|0.568
|0.538
|0.613
|0.496
|7-6
|-1
|6
|Tabiona
|0.548
|0.625
|0.486
|0.484
|10-6
|1
|7
|Whitehorse
|0.542
|0.694
|0.409
|0.453
|11-7
|-1
|8
|Mon. Valley
|0.542
|0.864
|0.244
|0.432
|8-3
|0
|9
|Valley
|0.528
|0.533
|0.528
|0.510
|8-7
|0
|10
|Wayne
|0.471
|0.467
|0.471
|0.494
|7-8
|1
|11
|Monticello
|0.467
|0.422
|0.517
|0.445
|6-10
|1
|12
|Water Canyon
|0.465
|0.292
|0.630
|0.503
|3-9
|-2
|13
|Altamont
|0.445
|0.429
|0.456
|0.472
|6-8
|3
|14
|Milford
|0.438
|0.467
|0.406
|0.452
|7-8
|1
|15
|Tintic
|0.432
|0.471
|0.383
|0.480
|8-9
|-1
|16
|ICS
|0.425
|0.368
|0.479
|0.436
|6-11
|-3
|17
|Rich
|0.424
|0.429
|0.410
|0.467
|6-8
|2
|18
|Wendover
|0.405
|0.308
|0.493
|0.443
|4-9
|-1
|19
|Pinnacle
|0.388
|0.400
|0.364
|0.436
|6-9
|-1
|20
|Telos
|0.321
|0.250
|0.372
|0.412
|3-9
|0
|21
|Mt. Vernon
|0.292
|0.143
|0.409
|0.440
|2-12
|0
|22
|Green River
|0.261
|0.059
|0.425
|0.430
|1-16
|0
|23
|Dugway
|0.247
|0.000
|0.460
|0.400
|0-7
|0
Loading comments...