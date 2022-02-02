 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lin-Manuel Miranda had an ‘NDA for Toddlers’ for the new hit song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list

By Herb Scribner
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda in New York.
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the premiere of Disney’s “Encanto” at AMC Lincoln Square on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in New York.
Andy Kropa, Invision via Associated Press

Lin-Manuel Miranda said he had an “NDA for Toddlers” for the new hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” before it was released.

The news: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is a huge song right now, as it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, according to Billboard.

  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the first song since the “Aladdin” hit song “A Whole New World” hit No. 1 in 1993.

What to do: The Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winner told Today.com he asked his children not to sing the song around their friends, calling it an “NDA (nondisclosure agreement) for toddlers.”

  • “I was like, you guys can’t sing this at school. We can only sing this around the house,” he said. “Because your friends don’t know the song, yet. We don’t talk about ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’”

Miranda said he was surprised by the success, too, “mainly because group numbers never get the same kind of love that ballads get or the comedy songs get.”

