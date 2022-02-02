Olympics in your backyard: 13 Olympic events you can do this week

We’re only days away from the 20-year anniversary of the opening ceremony of the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games — and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the milestone.
The 2022 Olympic Games season is about to start, too, so having some events to participate in doesn’t hurt. Here are some of the biggest events taking place, according to the Utah Olympic Legacy organization.
- Feb. 2 — The Weber County Sports Complex is teaching people how to curl from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 4 — The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center will have a free Nordic ski day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Feb. 7 — Park City will host an NBC Olympic Rings tour at Utah Olympic Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Feb. 8 — The Gallivan Center is hosting a $5 skate night.
- Feb. 8-12 — The cauldron at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be lit to honor the anniversary.
- Feb. 10 — Park City Ski & Snowboard is hosting an Olympic Watch Party at Utah Olympic Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Feb. 12 — Bob Wells Plaza in Park City will have the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the 2002 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 12 — Peaks Ice Arena in Provo will have a “Skate like an Olympian!” event from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Feb. 15 — The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center is hosting Tuesday Night Lights — a ski racing series.
- Feb. 18 — The Utah Olympic Oval will host $2 public skating from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a figuring skating show beginning at 6 p.m. that night.
- Feb. 19 — University Place in Orem will have a meet-and-greet with Derek Parra, a 2002 gold medalist.
- March 2 — The Weber County Sports Complex will have another session on learning to curl from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 1 — A Youth Sports Alliance Olympic & Paralympic Homecoming Parade will take place on Main Street in Park City beginning at 5 p.m.
