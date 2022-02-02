 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Olympics in your backyard: 13 Olympic events you can do this week

Communities in Utah are hosting events to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the opening ceremonies of the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

By Herb Scribner
The University of Utah 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Cauldron Plaza is pictured during an unveiling ceremony.
The University of Utah’s 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Cauldron Plaza is pictured during an unveiling ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Oct. 29, 2021.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

We’re only days away from the 20-year anniversary of the opening ceremony of the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games — and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the milestone.

The 2022 Olympic Games season is about to start, too, so having some events to participate in doesn’t hurt. Here are some of the biggest events taking place, according to the Utah Olympic Legacy organization.

  • Feb. 2The Weber County Sports Complex is teaching people how to curl from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Feb. 4 — The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center will have a free Nordic ski day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Feb. 7 — Park City will host an NBC Olympic Rings tour at Utah Olympic Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 8 — The Gallivan Center is hosting a $5 skate night.
  • Feb. 8-12 — The cauldron at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be lit to honor the anniversary.
  • Feb. 10 — Park City Ski & Snowboard is hosting an Olympic Watch Party at Utah Olympic Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Feb. 12 — Bob Wells Plaza in Park City will have the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the 2002 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 12Peaks Ice Arena in Provo will have a “Skate like an Olympian!” event from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 15 — The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center is hosting Tuesday Night Lights — a ski racing series.
  • Feb. 18 — The Utah Olympic Oval will host $2 public skating from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a figuring skating show beginning at 6 p.m. that night.
  • Feb. 19University Place in Orem will have a meet-and-greet with Derek Parra, a 2002 gold medalist.
  • March 2The Weber County Sports Complex will have another session on learning to curl from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • April 1 — A Youth Sports Alliance Olympic & Paralympic Homecoming Parade will take place on Main Street in Park City beginning at 5 p.m.

Next Up In Utah

Loading comments...

The Latest

High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Beaver takes over top spot in 2A

By James Edward

High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — top spots remain unchanged

By James Edward

Why Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles

By Gitanjali Poonia

This archaic rule is hurting the Great Salt Lake

By Hannah Downey

Russia, which has military equipment on Ukraine’s border, blames U.S. for Ukraine war tension

By Herb Scribner

‘Book of Boba Fett’ spoiler-free review — 48 reactions to the craziest episode yet

By Herb Scribner