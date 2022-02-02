Analysis: Jazz end five-game skid with win over Nuggets as Trent Forrest shines

Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) splits Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) and Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) for a layup as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) battles Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) for the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) works to get past Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) and Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) takes the ball back from Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) and Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) defend Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) defends Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Acting head coach Alex Jensen talks with Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) during a timeout as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets guard Bryn Forbes (6) passes over Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) and Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) hit the ball out as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) goes up for a layup as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) grabs a rebound away from Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) celebrates after draining three point pointer as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) is fouled by Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) drives to the hoop on Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) takes the ball back up on Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) crashes into Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) on a drive to the hoop as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) is fouled by Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) fouls Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3), pushes up a shot between Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and Denver Nuggets guard Bryn Forbes (6), as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44), is hit by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), on a drive to the hoop as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won \108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3), drive on Denver Nuggets guard Bryn Forbes (6), as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) is fouled by Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) and Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) defend Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) as he drives to the hoop as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler (13) defend enver Nuggets guard Bryn Forbes (6) as he drives to the hoop as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) pushes up a shot over Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) and Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets guard Bryn Forbes (6) knocks the ball away from Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) throughs the ball off of Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) as he falls out of bounds as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3), switches from his right hand to his left hand for a layup with Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) defending as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) grabs a rebound as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) blocks Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah bench erupts as they try to make a call on Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) fives teammate Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) goes in for a layup with Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) defending as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) puts up a shot with Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defending as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) celebrates as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) defends Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) as Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) rips the ball away as he Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) celebrates as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) hi fives Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Utah won 108-104. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News