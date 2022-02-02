High school football: Pine View’s Keith Adams among 50 additional players who signed their national letter of intent

Two months after roughly 50 Utah high school football players signed their national letters of intent on early signing day, an additional 50 signed Wednesday during the traditional signing day.

Here’s a list of the athletes from the Class of 2022 who’ve signed letters of intent to play college football. This list doesn’t include preferred walk-ons.

This list includes six who’ve signed with Utah, 15 at BYU and 14 who’ve signed with Utah State.

Most of the big names, including Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown and Brighton’s Lander Barton, already signed back on Dec. 15, but there were still some notable signings on Wednesday.

Among them was Pine View running back Keith Adams Jr., who signed a full-ride scholarship offer from ACC power Clemson. Adams, who played just one year of high school football in Utah, will follow in the footsteps of his dad Keith Adams Sr. who was a two-time All-American at Clemson in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Other notable signees were Skyridge lineman Tapuvae Amaama signing his letter of intent at the University of Virginia and Lone Peak receiver Luke Hyde signing with Utah.

Several dozen other athletes opted to sign preferred walk-on offers from colleges. Here’s a list of athletes (who will eventually be added to the Deseret News’ new recruiting database):

Alta

Ethan Jackson, Utah State.

Corner Canyon

Jett Meine, Utah.

Taylor Harris, Utah.

James Lebaron, Utah.

Fremont

Kyler Kotter, SUU.

Aiden Gamble, SUU.

Lehi

Helaman Ofahengaue, Utah.

Tristan Royce, SUU.

Maple Mountain

Carson Golding, BYU

Mountain Ridge

Nick Lober, SUU.

Ethan Garn, Feather River Community College.

Nate Krebs, Snow College.

Ridgeline

Will Booth, Utah State.

Noah White, Utah State.

Skyline

Austin Okerwa, Utah State.

Wasatch

Breken Bowen, SUU.

This story will be updated throughout the day.