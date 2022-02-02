 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utah Utes transfer will now play for Deion Sanders

By Ryan McDonald
Utah Utes offensive lineman Simi Moala (69) and teammates warm up before the game against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A former Utah Ute will next play for one of the most talked-about programs in the entire country.

On Wednesday, Jackson State — the FCS school in Mississippi coached by NFL legend Deion Sanders — announced it has signed offensive lineman Simi Moala, who started two full seasons and two games in 2021 for the Utes.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound Moala entered the transfer portal in October.

While going to an FCS school from a Pac-12 program is a downgrade in overall competition, Jackson State has made major national headlines with Sanders at the helm, and especially so in the past few months.

Most notably, Georgia cornerback Travis Hunter, the nation’s top recruit in 2022, opted to sign with the program in December over offers from the top programs in the country.

