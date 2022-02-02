‘Book of Boba Fett’ spoiler-free review — 48 reactions to the craziest episode yet

“The Book of Boba Fett” debuted its latest episode Wednesday. You’ll want to avoid social media before you watch it.

Quick review: “The Book of Boba Fett” Episode 6 built off the success of Episode 5 by bringing us to new worlds and taking a sidestep away from Boba Fett. It was one of the best live-action “Star Wars” episodes to date — if not the best overall. It’s packed with nuggets of “Star Wars” information, cameos and surprises that will make you an instant fan of this show.

“The Book of Boba Fett” does not care about the normal television tropes. Instead of waiting months or weeks to reveal twists and spoilers, the show decided to pack them into an episode. Forget about waiting around to see what happens. Let’s show you right now.

The one troubling aspect — the story of Boba Fett takes a back seat. Boba Fett purists will be let down by this episode. But anyone who believes that books sometimes spend a few chapters on side quests and main characters will enjoy the story.

You could argue, though, that all the characters and storylines do connect to Boba Fett. All of the characters have had some connection to him throughout the “Star Wars” lore, so the show is doing a great job of telling his story.

Our thoughts: OK. I was going to review and recap this episode like normal. Instead, I decided to list a bunch of reactions to the episode that should help you grasp what you’re in for.