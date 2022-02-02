Save abandoned online shopping carts, says Sarah Mclachlan. Ryan Reynolds is behind this

In 2007, Candian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan starred in a moving PSA commercial for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The commercial featured photos of cats and dogs scrolling across the screen while McLachlan sang the haunting song “Angels” in the background.

The simple video raised $30 million for the organization at the time, according to a New York Times report from 2008.

What is Sarah McLachlan up to now?

On Wednesday, another video starring the singer popped up, but this time, instead of rescuing animals, she is rescuing the stranded items in an abandoned online shopping car.

This chuckle-worthy commercial, created by Ryan Reynold’s agency Maximum Effort, said that 70% of online shopping carts are ditched before the order is ever placed, according to Comicbook.

Cue the product placement — Bolt is an app that helps you complete your online purchases quickly and save the carts from being “victims of a cruel and exhausting check-out process,” said McLachlan in the ad.

A clever ad

According to Billboard, Bolt is doing its part to support the singer’s most concerning issue by donating to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Additionally, it will donate $10 for every $50,000 spent.

The company will also be offering “rescue cart” merch for less than $1 in its store.

Bolt recently made headlines, but for completed different reasons. The company’s CEO, Ryan Breslow, announced a week ago that the company will permanently embrace the four-day work week, according to Business Insider.

As for the ad, it isn’t the first time Reynolds has created something iconic and meme-worthy. His agency worked on a recent Peloton ad starring Chris Noth following his character’s death in the “Sex & The City” reboot. The ad went viral at the time, according to Fast Company.