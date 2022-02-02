Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ABC’s ‘The View’

ABC News suspended “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks on Tuesday night.

This news came hours after she apologized on air for saying that the Holocaust was not about race.

According to The Daily Beast, ABC News President Kimberly Godwin said in an internal memo on Tuesday evening, “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.”

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” added Godwin.

“The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

“But words matter and we must be cognizant of the impact our words have,” Godwin told staffers.

Goldberg offered her initial apology hours after the show aired on Monday, as reported by Deseret News.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” she offered another apology, according to CNN.

“I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” Goldberg said.

“I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things,” she said.

“I said the Holocaust wasn’t about race and was instead about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg added. “But it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race.”

She continued, “Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.”

After the apology, she hosted a discussion with Anti-Defamation League President Jonathan Greenblatt, who accepted her apology on Twitter after the show.

“Whoopi has been a long-time ally of the Jewish community and ADL and her apology is very much welcome,” he said.

Deeply appreciate @WhoopiGoldberg inviting me on to @TheView today to have an important discussion on the importance of educating about the Holocaust. Whoopi has been a long-time ally of the Jewish community and @ADL and her apology is very much welcome. https://t.co/0lCLSgM9vO — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 1, 2022

Ana Navarro, a regular guest host who was on Monday’s broadcast, said how sad she was about the entire saga, according to The Daily Beast.