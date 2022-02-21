High school boys basketball: 4A quarterfinal recap — Sky View, Snow Canyon march on in early quarterfinals at Dixie State

When the 4A brackets came out and Sky View coach Kirk Hillyard saw his team was penciled in for the 9:30 a.m. quarterfinal, he of course thought, “not again.”

Last year the Bobcats had the 9:30 a.m. quarterfinal in Richfield and endured a disastrous second quarter on their way to the 20-point loss to Desert Hills.

Fast forward a year and Sky View found itself playing the early 4A quarterfinal game again, this time even further from home at Dixie State.

Unlike a year ago, though, Hillyard thought his team handled the less-than-ideal scenario much better. No. 4 Sky View used a big second quarter of its own, then held off a fourth-quarter flurry from No. 5 Crimson Cliffs to hold on for the 66-58 victory to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Sky View led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, but Crimson Cliffs fought back and cut it to 59-58 with 1:40 remaining. The Bobcats answered with a key 3-pointer from Carter Davis that pushed the lead back to four and from there they managed to seal the win from the free-throw line.

Davis led Sky View with 19 points, with Logan Deal adding 14 and Tanner Davis chipping in 12.

“We turned the ball over uncharacteristically a few times there in the fourth quarter. We’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of the ball but we made enough winning plays at the end to get it done,” said Hillyard.

Sky View endured the poor stretch in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to its great second quarter in which it outscored Crimson Cliffs 20-9.

“We pushed the ball. We got the ball out and ran in the second quarter. I thought that was a big key for us, got us a couple of easy baskets, we didn’t haven’t to grind out offense all the time,” said Hillyard.

Crimson Cliffs’ Jordan Eaton scored 25 points to lead all scorers, and came up big in the second half as his team fought back from the big double-digit deficit.

For Sky View, the victory was its fifth straight, which came on the heels of a four-game losing streak in the middle of region play.

“We weren’t playing very good defense during that stretch, doesn’t matter who’s in, whose out, as a team we didn’t play very good defense,” said Hillyard. “We focused on rebounding, keeping guys in front of us and guarding better. In these five wins that we’ve got I thought we defended well.”

Snow Canyon looked every bit the part of the No. 1 seed in its 58-34 quarterfinal win over Hurricane.

After a tight first quarter, the Warriors started to open things up with a strong second quarter and then pulled away for good in the second half by limiting the Warriors to just 15 points.

“Defensively I told them it travels, and I thought we did a better job especially in the second half,” said Doug Meacham.

“We have a deal where if we keep a team under 40 we’re getting donuts for them in the film session. So I’ve got to go get donuts,” added Meacham, who said the preferred donuts for the team are Lin’s Bakery.

This is the eighth time Snow Canyon’s coaches will be buying donuts for the team.

Owen Mackay led the Warriors in scoring with 15 points, while Lyman Simmons added 11 and Walker Morrison 10.

This story will be updated with the additional quarterfinal games