Disney confirms new meeting between Kylo Ren, Rey before ‘Rise of Skywalker’

Disney confirmed a new meeting between Kylo Ren and Rey before “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” that could be considered canon for the entire Skywalker Saga.

The news: Over the weekend, Disney Parks released a video that showed Disney Imagineer Travis Finstein and Matt Martin, who works with Lucasfilm franchise content and strategy.

The video gives a new glimpse at the Halcyon starcruiser, the setting for the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience.

In the video, Martin confirms a new story between Kylo Ren and Rey that will play out on the starcruiser.

What he said: “There’s a love story on board … and we’ll get to see some of the characters that we know and love from the films, including Rey and Kylo, who will actually meet up again for probably the first, and maybe the only, time between (The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker).”

Why it matters: “It appears that the storyline transpiring during Galactic Starcruiser is going to be a big deal,” according to The Direct. “Rey and Kylo Ren treated each other as bitter enemies until Ben Solo returned to the light, so whatever happens during their encounter on the Halcyon will have to be significant enough to make them even more bitter and spiteful towards each other than the rejections in ‘The Last Jedi’ did.”

One more note: The Halcyon starcruiser is slowly becoming a part of the “Star Wars” canon. Most recently, StarWars.com revealed the new novel “Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel,” by Beth Revis, will take place on the ship, as it will be the location for Han and Leia’s honeymoon.