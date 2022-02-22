High school swimming: Final top performances of the 2021-22 season, including 5 new state records

The 2021-2022 high school swimming season came to a close this past week at BYU, and with it came a tremendous season in which five individual state records were broken and three boys relay marks were topped.

Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin accounted for two of those records as he set new benchmarks in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles. Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken set the other boys record with a new record in the 100 breaststroke.

The two new girls state records were set back Spanish Fork’s Maddy Parker in the 200 freestyle and Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist in the 500 freestyle.

Here’s a look at the top 15 high school swimming performances in each event this season as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The top 100 times in each event are available at utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:52.24 — Katelyn Andrist, Skyridge, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:52.28 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, (2/4 at Region 9).

1:54.95 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:55.74 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, Fr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:57.55 — Emersyn Brewer, Lone Peak, So. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:57.80 — Veronica Black, Highland, Fr. (1/27 at East).

1:57.83 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, So. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:58.21 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:58.24 — Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

1:58.28 — Taya Riser, Timpanogos, Sr. (2/4 at Region 8).

1:58.97 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Fr. (11/3 at Lone Peak).

1:59.31 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Jr. (1/29 at Region 15).

1:59.42 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, So. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:59.58 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, (2/18 at 5A State).

1:59.72 — Megan Harris, Wasatch, (2/4 at Region 9).

Note: State record is 1:50.32 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

2:07.13 — Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

2:08.27 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, (12/17 at Granite District).

2:09.58 — Veronica Black, Highland, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State).

2:09.84 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Fr. (2/18 at 6A State).

2:10.75 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

2:11.49 — Nohea Kamauu, Wood Cross, (2/18 at 5A State).

2:11.58 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

2:11.60 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

2:11.78 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State).

2:11.86 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, (1/20 at Wasatch).

2:12.40 — Elle Decker, Viewmont, Sr. (2/5 at Region 5).

2:12.75 — Anna Wekluk, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (1/29 at Region 3).

2:13.40 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Jr. (2/11 at 3A State).

2:13.98 — Kaylee Coats, Green Canyon, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

2:14.69 — Lauren Greenwell, Park City, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

Note: State record is 2:03.41 by Brighton’s Rachel Butler in 2019.

Girls 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

24.12 — Sara Wall, Park City, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

24.25 — Taya Riser, Timpanogos, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

24.46 — Anna Wekluk, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

24.53 — Ofa Fa, West, Fr. (2/18 at 6A State).

24.65 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, (10/29 at Region 9).

24.73 — Annie Robinson, Timpview, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

24.85 — Carly Eubanks, Ridgeline, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

24.85 — Rachel Dalton, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

24.94 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, (1/29 at Region 4).

24.96 — Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (2/18 at 6A State).

24.96 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Jr. (12/17 at Granite District).

24.98 — Lauryn Hall, Davis, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

25.00 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, Fr. (2/18 at 6A State).

25.05 — Jamie Horne, Kearns, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

25.06 — Veronica Black, Highland, Fr. (1/6 at Skyline).

25.06 — Lauren Gassman, Alta, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

Note: State record is 23.25 by Kearns’ J. Fredsal in 2005/S. Watchorn in 1997.

Girls 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

55.24 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

57.86 — Anna Wekluk, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (1/29 at Region 3).

58.33 — Madeleine Moran, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

58.91 — Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus, Jr. (11/11 at Olympus).

59.02 — Sara Wall, Park City, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

59.36 — Madeleine Brennan, West, Sr. (11/19 at West).

59.38 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

59.65 — Nohea Kamauu, Wood Cross, (2/18 at 5A State).

59.96 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:00.46 — Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, Fr. (2/5 at Region 7).

1:00.77 — Ava Hansen, Timpview, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

1:00.81 — Sage Patterson, Bonneville, (2/18 at 5A State).

1:00.97 — Madison Graham, Salem Hills, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:01.04 — Mehlissa Young, Kearns, Fr. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:01.16 — Olivia Baliguat, Westlake, Jr. (2/18 at 6A State).

Note: State record is 54.61 by Skyline’s Lillian Moore in 2014.

Girls 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 50.57 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, (2/18 at 5A State).

51.98 — Taya Riser, Timpanogos, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

52.46 — Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

53.38 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

53.76 — Ofa Fa, West, Fr. (2/18 at 6A State).

53.79 — Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

53.93 — Lauryn Hall, Davis, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

54.04 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, So. (2/18 at 6A State).

54.11 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

54.15 — Annie Robinson, Timpview, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

54.24 — Sara Wall, Park City, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

54.25 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Fr. (2/18 at 6A State).

54.28 — Carly Eubanks, Ridgeline, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

54.32 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (2/11 at 4A State).

54.47 — Veronica Black, Highland, Fr. (1/13 at Olympus).

Note: Old state record was 50.74 by Timpview’s Rachel Oyler in 2019.

Girls 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 4:55.28 — Katelyn Andrist, Skyridge, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

5:09.15 — Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

5:10.50 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Fr. (1/29 at Region 4).

5:17.39 — Elle Decker, Viewmont, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

5:17.57 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

5:19.27 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State).

5:19.80 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

5:20.54 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, (2/18 at 5A State).

5:21.22 — Emersyn Brewer, Lone Peak, So. (2/18 at 6A State).

5:21.39 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Jr. (12/7 at Brighton).

5:21.49 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, (1/20 at Wasatch).

5:21.77 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

5:22.44 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, So. (2/18 at 6A State).

5:24.35 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, So. (1/29 at Region 4).

5:24.45 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Jr. (1/29 at Region 15).

Note: Old state record was 4:56.96 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

55.07 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

56.38 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

58.16 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (2/4 at Region 8).

58.89 — Afton Page, Snow Canyon, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

58.90 — Lillian Hyde, Pleasant Grove, So. (2/18 at 6A State).

59.49 — Anna Wekluk, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

59.54 — Chloe Cline, Brighton, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State)

1:00.01 — Lily Hyde, Pleasant Grove, Fr. (1/29 at Region 4).

1:00.15 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:00.21 — Kalia Merrill, Davis, Jr. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:00.26 — Kennedy Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:00.28 — Paige Kelsey, American Fork, Jr. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:00.31 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork, (11/6 at Nebo Invite).

1:00.34 — Kensley Messinger, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

1:00.45 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, Fr. (2/18 at 6A State).

Note: State record is 53.45 by Cottonwood’s Rhyan White in 2016.

Girls 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:03.84 — Madeleine Moran, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:06.05 — Elle Decker, Viewmont, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:06.25 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

1:06.42 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Jr. (2/11 at 3A State).

1:07.14 — Lucy Johnson, Skyline, (12/17 at Granite District).

1:07.66 — Veronica Black, Highland, Fr. (1/6 at Skyline).

1:07.79 — Chalisse Rich, Mt. Ridge, Jr. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:07.83 — Eideann Anderson, American Fork, So. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:07.86 — Lauren Greenwell, Park City, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:08.41 — Madilyn Harward, Highland, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:08.49 — Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

1:08.53 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (2/11 at 4A State).

1:08.59 — Sadie Duke, Bountiful, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:08.69 — Malin Howe, Viewmont, (2/18 at 5A State).

1:08.74 — Savannah Eatough, Provo, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

Note: State record is 1:02.09 by Wasatch’s Haley Altman in 2020.

Boys 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:39.90 — Yan Dvorteskiy, West, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:41.17 — Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

1:41.72 — Daniel Detjen, Brighton, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:43.16 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (2/11 at 3A State).

1:43.25 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:44.09 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

1:44.32 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:44.36 — Logan Browne, Highland, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:44.87 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:44.89 — Matthew Quackenbush, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:45.20 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Jr. (2/11 at 3A State).

1:45.37 — Easton Smith, Riverton, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:45.47 — Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, (2/4 at Region 9).

1:45.53 — William De La Garza, Olympus, So. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:45.64 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

Note: State record is 1:38.39 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:49.79 — Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:52.43 — Maxston Cannon, Canyon View, Sr. (2/11 at 3A State).

1:54.07 — Yan Dvorteskiy, West, Sr. (2/4 at Region 2).

1:54.47 — Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, (2/18 at 5A State).

1:54.89 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:55.18 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:56.92 — Caleb Wynn, American Fork, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:56.96 — Lukas Keele, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

1:57.15 — Jeshua Day, American Fork, Jr. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:57.72 — Jackson Dubose, Sky View, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

1:58.16 — Easton Smith, Riverton, Sr. (1/29 at Region 3).

1:58.28 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:58.31 — Joseph Biesinger, Kearns, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

1:58.69 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:58.79 — Robs Barton, Jordan, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

Note: State record is 1:48.75 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2019.

Boys 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 20.53 — Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

21.18 — Jack Saber, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

21.41 — Ethan Astle, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

21.49 — Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, (2/18 at 5A State).

21.54 — Cameron Barney, Westlake, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

21.56 — Trey Jackson, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

21.62 — Noah Williams, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

21.68 — Angel Nunez-lanza, Hunter, (2/18 at 6A State).

21.86 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, So. (2/18 at 6A State).

21.88 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, (2/18 at 5A State).

21.91 — Grant Kling, Richfield, So. (2/11 at 3A State).

21.91 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Jr. (2/18 at 6A State).

21.92 — Kanyon Page, Syracuse, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

22.02 — Ethan Atzet, Juan Diego, Sr. (2/11 at 3A State).

22.06 — Bridger Nielson, Brighton, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

22.06 — Bruce Kim, Brighton, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

Note: Old state record was9 20.60 by Logan’s Billy Betz in 1997.

Boys 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

48.15 — Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

50.85 — Alexander Turney, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

51.26 — Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, (2/18 at 5A State).

51.68 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Jr. (2/18 at 6A State).

51.71 — Tobler Dotson, Cedar City, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

51.73 — Bridger Sink, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

51.91 — Daschiel Springmeyer, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

52.35 — Sebastian Wrona, Park City, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State).

52.36 — Josh Smith, Alta, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

52.41 — Domingo Contreras, West, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

52.52 — Alijah Whitney, Timpview, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

52.60 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Jr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

52.62 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, So. (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

52.62 — Easton Smith, Riverton, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

52.76 — Ogden Riley, Springville, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

Note: State record is 47.71 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 45.13 — Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

46.90 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

46.99 — Kanyon Page, Syracuse, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

47.00 — Ethan Astle, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

47.10 — Yan Dvorteskiy, West, Sr. (2/4 at Region 2).

47.38 — Maxston Cannon, Canyon View, Sr. (2/11 at 3A State).

47.48 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

47.54 — Bruce Kim, Brighton, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

47.56 — Jack Saber, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

47.85 — Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork, (2/18 at 5A State).

48.05 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

48.09 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, (2/18 at 5A State).

48.15 — Tyson Farnsworth, Green Canyon, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

48.32 — Bridger Nielson, Brighton, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

48.32 — Adam Sinclair, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

Note: Old state record was 45.27 by Brighton’s Long Gutierrez in 2013.

Boys 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

4:33.24 — Evan VanBrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (1/20 at Olympus).

4:34.11 — Yan Dvorteskiy, West, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

4:38.75 — Daniel Detjen, Brighton, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

4:41.21 — Matthew Quackenbush, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

4:41.88 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

4:42.49 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

4:42.59 — Logan Browne, Highland, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

4:43.50 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

4:45.31 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Jr. (2/11 at 3A State).

4:45.58 — Maxston Cannon, Canyon View, Sr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

4:46.21 — Jeshua Day, American Fork, Jr. (2/18 at 6A State).

4:47.29 — Alijah Whitney, Timpview, Sr. (2/4 at Region 8).

4:48.70 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

4:51.50 — Robs Barton, Jordan, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

4:51.57 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (11/16 at Ben Lomond).

Note: State record is 4:30.06 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

50.65 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

51.37 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

51.50 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (2/11 at 3A State).

51.60 — Angel Nunez-lanza, Hunter, (2/18 at 6A State).

51.69 — Kanyon Page, Syracuse, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

52.01 — William De La Garza, Olympus, So. (2/18 at 5A State).

52.08 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

52.26 — Brandyn Blackwood, Westlake, Jr. (2/18 at 6A State).

52.42 — Spencer Stowers, Skyridge, Jr. (2/18 at 6A State).

52.62 — Jaxon Tueller, Sky View, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

52.81 — Kevin Tu, Skyline, (2/18 at 5A State).

52.95 — Gauge Tobiasson, Mt. View, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

53.25 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, So. (2/11 at 4A State).

53.58 — Sebastian Wrona, Park City, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State).

53.63 — Andrew Carlisle, Dixie, So. (2/11 at 4A State).

Note: State record is 48.25 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 55.29 — Jayden Hicken, Wasatch, (2/18 at 5A State).

56.00 — Jack Saber, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

56.15 — Bridger Sink, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

56.23 — Alexander Turney, Olympus, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

56.54 — Maxston Cannon, Canyon View, Sr. (2/11 at 3A State).

57.79 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

57.92 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, So. (2/5 at Region 7).

57.93 — Joseph Biesinger, Kearns, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

58.88 — Aidan Salisbury, Cottonwood, Jr. (2/18 at 5A State).

59.01 — Sohnnie Wesemann, Cyprus, Sr. (2/18 at 6A State).

59.18 — Buddy Yanelli, Judge Memorial, Sr. (2/11 at 3A State).

59.18 — Tobler Dotson, Cedar City, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

59.47 — Jackson Dubose, Sky View, Sr. (2/11 at 4A State).

1:00.43 — Josh Arevalo, Hillcrest, Sr. (2/18 at 5A State).

1:00.66 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Fr. (2/18 at 5A State).

Note: Old state record was 55.60 by Olympus’ Alexander Turney in 2021.