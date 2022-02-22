 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 keys to the Aggies’ 81-56 win over the New Mexico Lobos

Utah State ended its four-game losing streak with a resounding win over the Lobos

By Jeff Hunter
Utah State guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) celebrates with forward Justin Bean (34) after a Utah State basket against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Logan, Utah.
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

Utah State ended its four-game losing streak with an 81-56 win over the Lobos Tuesday night at the Spectrum

Here are three keys to Utah State’s defeat of New Mexico:

  • The Aggies all but secured the victory by making their first eight shots — including four from 3-point range — to take a 20-7 lead just over five minutes into the game. Although USU’s offense slowed down after that, the Aggies still pulled away by as many as 29 points in the second half.
  • Senior forward Justin Bean led the way for the Aggies, putting up a game-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting while also racking up 10 rebounds and five assists. Fellow senior big man Brandon Horvath connected on 8 of his 10 shot attempts for 19 points.
  • Utah State guard Brock Miller, who has been sidelined with back issues since the end of December, came off the bench to play 12 minutes. The senior brought down the house when he buried a 3-pointer from the corner with 14:13 left in the game for his first points of 2022.

