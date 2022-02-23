 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Palpatine could return in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series, future ‘Star Wars’ series

Somehow, Palpatine could return again

By Herb Scribner
Emperor Palpatine fills Anakin Skywalker with stories of the Sith.
Emperor Palpatine could return again in a new seriess.
Lucasfilm

Emperor Palpatine could make a return in the “Star Wars” universe, according to Ian McDiarmid, who played the character.

The news: McDiarmid — who played Emperor Palpatine in the prequel trilogy, “Return of the Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker” — recently told the U.K. news outlet Metro (via Star Wars Net) that he would be open to returning to the role.

What he said: “I think I have to accept that, thanks to my ungrateful granddaughter (Rey Skywalker), my annihilation was finally final. (But) of course (Darth) Vader is back in the new (Obi-Wan Kenobi) television series, so I suppose it’s not impossible that one day his mentor might be discovered once again skulking in the shadows.”

Why it matters: Emperor Palpatine returned in “The Rise of Skywalker” after his death in “Return of the Jedi,” upsetting fans who thought his death in “Return of the Jedi” was final, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

  • It didn’t help that little to no explanation was given in “The Rise of Skywalker” for how Palpatine returned.
  • In fact, a blog post on StarWars.com shared details for how Palpatine survived, specifically through transferring his consciousness into a clone of himself.

The bigger picture: Darth Vader is coming back into the live-action “Star Wars” franchise through the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which takes place after the events of “Revenge of the Sith.”

  • Emperor Palpatine would still be alive during the timeline of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” so it’s not a wild notion to suggest he could make another return.

