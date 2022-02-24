 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2022 Sterling Scholars: Southeast Region

By Deseret News
Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre
The 2019 Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar finalists from the Southeast Region.

Carbon High School

Back row left to right: Kyler Frisbie, Business & Marketing; Joey Leautaud, Computer Technology; Jackson Smith, Science. Third row left to right: Kaylie Metzger, Visual Arts; Sydnie Callahan, English; Second row left to right: Garrett Bryner, Instrumental Music; Mikell Furner, Family & Consumer Sciences; Natalie Peck, Mathematics; Alexis Dart, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics; Pierce Bryner, Social Science. Front row left to right: Emily Parry, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Lindsey Jespersen, Dance; Danni Blanton, World Languages; Ambrey Vincent, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics & Vocal Performance.

Emery High School

Back row left to right: Layce Hooley, Kegley Terry, Tyler Morgan, Saylor Jackson Middle Row: Elli Whitesel, Kadrianne Bird, Dallin Braun, Chewy Sharp. Front row left to right: Kelsey Thomas, Brooklyn Johansen, Katie McCandless, Faryn Hulse, Addie Miller.

Grand County High School

Back row left to right: Conor Duniway, Computer Technology; James Cook, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Tanner Crane, Science. Front row left to right: Abby Estenson, Visual Arts; Tanyon Griffith, English; Kaistin Oliver, Business & Marketing.

Monument Valley High School

Left to right: Donique Ateen, Sonomie Bigman, Aaliyah Wargaatmadja, Lakenya Begaye, Chalyishia Tsosie, and Tasheena Cly.

San Juan High School

Toni Nakai, Syiera Tsosie, Ashlyn Bake, Elizabeth Pugh, Kelsey Pugh, Aspin Patterson, Dylan Black, and Bronsen Snyder.

