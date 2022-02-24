Filed under: Education Utah 2022 Sterling Scholars: Southeast Region By Deseret News Feb 24, 2022, 1:42pm MST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 Sterling Scholars: Southeast Region Reddit Pocket Email Linkedin The 2019 Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2019. Steve Griffin, Deseret News Here are the 2022 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar finalists from the Southeast Region. Carbon High School Back row left to right: Kyler Frisbie, Business & Marketing; Joey Leautaud, Computer Technology; Jackson Smith, Science. Third row left to right: Kaylie Metzger, Visual Arts; Sydnie Callahan, English; Second row left to right: Garrett Bryner, Instrumental Music; Mikell Furner, Family & Consumer Sciences; Natalie Peck, Mathematics; Alexis Dart, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics; Pierce Bryner, Social Science. Front row left to right: Emily Parry, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Lindsey Jespersen, Dance; Danni Blanton, World Languages; Ambrey Vincent, Speech/Theatre Arts/Forensics & Vocal Performance. Emery High School Back row left to right: Layce Hooley, Kegley Terry, Tyler Morgan, Saylor Jackson Middle Row: Elli Whitesel, Kadrianne Bird, Dallin Braun, Chewy Sharp. Front row left to right: Kelsey Thomas, Brooklyn Johansen, Katie McCandless, Faryn Hulse, Addie Miller. Grand County High School Back row left to right: Conor Duniway, Computer Technology; James Cook, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Tanner Crane, Science. Front row left to right: Abby Estenson, Visual Arts; Tanyon Griffith, English; Kaistin Oliver, Business & Marketing. Monument Valley High School Left to right: Donique Ateen, Sonomie Bigman, Aaliyah Wargaatmadja, Lakenya Begaye, Chalyishia Tsosie, and Tasheena Cly. San Juan High School Toni Nakai, Syiera Tsosie, Ashlyn Bake, Elizabeth Pugh, Kelsey Pugh, Aspin Patterson, Dylan Black, and Bronsen Snyder. Next Up In Education Sterling Scholars: Here are Utah’s 2022 finalists 2022 Sterling Scholars: Wasatch Region 2022 Sterling Scholars: Southwest Region 2022 Sterling Scholars: Northeast Region 2022 Sterling Scholars: Central Region Why Utah GOP House leaders propose dropping income tax earmark for public education Sign up for the newsletter Utah Today Start your day with the top stories you missed while you were sleeping. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email address (required) First Name Last Name By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe Loading comments... The Latest Sterling Scholars: Here are Utah’s 2022 finalists By Deseret News 2022 Sterling Scholars: Wasatch Region By Deseret News 2022 Sterling Scholars: Southwest Region By Deseret News 2022 Sterling Scholars: Northeast Region By Deseret News 2022 Sterling Scholars: Central Region By Deseret News Here’s when the asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs likely hit Earth By Ashley Nash
