No. 4 Utah at Arizona: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet

No. 4 Utah (9-1, 197.515) at Arizona (0-8, 195.370)

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m. MST

Venue: McKale Memorial Center (14,545 capacity), Tucson

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: None

Livestream: Pac-12 Networks Live

Series: Utah has never lost to Arizona and leads the all-time series 67-0. The Red Rocks are 15-0 against the Wildcats — otherwise known as the GymCats — in Tucson, with the last Utah victory coming in 2020. Last season in Salt Lake City, Utah handily defeated Arizona 197.075 to 195.650.

Related Utah gymnastics aims to make history and remember Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe

The stakes

For Utah: The Red Rocks recorded their best two team scores of the season in rapid succession in wins over Oregon State and Washington. Utah broke the 198 barrier against the Beavers and nearly did again days later against the Huskies.

The most current NQS rankings — official rankings aren’t always the most current, as they are updated every Monday morning — now put Utah at No. 2 in the country, behind only defending champion Michigan.

Another high road score would enable Utah to drop the 197.275 recorded in the loss to Cal, which would only boost Utah’s NQS standing.

For Arizona: The Wildcats have struggled this season, and by any metric are the worst team in the Pac-12. Arizona has scored above a 196 three times this year, most recently in a loss to Cal, but outside of a close loss to Washington, the Wildcats haven’t been truly competitive.

Arizona is guaranteed to compete in the day session at the Pac-12 championships at this point, and will simply look to maintain any positive momentum gained over the last three meets (all of the Wildcats’ scores of 196 or better have come the last three weeks).

The gymnasts

For Utah: No Utah gymnast is in better form right now than Grace McCallum. The freshman recorded a career high 39.775 in the all-around competition against Washington, scoring a 9.90 or better on every event.

Seniors Sydney Soloski and Alexia Burch, meanwhile, both had arguably their best performances of the season against the Huskies, with event-winning routines.

Cristal Isa is a meet removed from her first career perfect 10, Maile O’Keefe has been Utah’s best gymnast all season and Amelie Morgan and Abby Paulson have emerged as key contributors.

For Arizona: For all their struggles, the Wildcats are not without talent. Malia Hargrove, Sirena Linton, Caroline Herry and Alysen Fears have all scored a 9.90 or better this season — Hargrove, Herry and Linton have all scored 9.925s — and Linton is currently ranked No. 28 in the country on beam.

Next up

The Red Rocks return home for a senior night competition against Minnesota. Utah was scheduled to compete at Minnesota last season before all nonconference competition was canceled.

The Golden Gophers are the reigning Big Ten champions, thanks to an upset of NCAA champion Michigan at last year’s Big Ten championships. Minnesota has been a top-10 team all season, and is led by stars Lexy Ramler, Ona Loper and Mya Hooten.

Related Cristal Isa is a nominee for the closest thing college gymnastics has to the Heisman Trophy

Utah schedule

Jan. 7 — vs. No. 12 BYU and No. 14 Utah State, No. 17 Southern Utah (Best of Utah)

Jan. 14 — vs No. 2 Oklahoma

Jan. 21 — vs. No. 15 Arizona State

Jan. 29 — vs. No. 19 Stanford

Feb. 4 — at No. 18 UCLA

Feb. 12 — at Cal

Feb. 18 — vs. Oregon State

Feb. 21 — at Washington

Feb. 25 — at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

March 4 — vs. No. 8 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

March 11 — at LSU, 6:30 p.m.

March 19 — Pac-12 Championships

All times MST