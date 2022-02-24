Is Daredevil coming back to the MCU? Here’s what we know

Daredevil may have a bigger picture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
What happened: One scene in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” showed Peter Parker (Tom Holland) speaking with lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), who moonlights as the superhero Daredevil in the Marvel Comics.
Catch up quick: Cox played Daredevil in the Netflix show from Marvel, titled “Daredevil.”
- “Daredevil” — like other Netflix Marvel shows such as “Jessica Jones” and “The Punisher” — were made by a separate branch of Marvel, which was different than Marvel Studios.
- None of those projects were considered a part of the MCU.
- Most recently, Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the role in “Daredevil”) appeared in “Hawkeye” and Cox’s Murdock appeared in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — a sign that these characters may work their way into the MCU.
What he’s saying: Cox recently spoke with Digital Spy about the future of Daredevil.
- “Obviously, I’m excited about the future. I don’t know much,” he told Digital Spy. “What I do know, I’m obviously not going to spoil. My excitement is really the chance that my character, Daredevil, now has to cross over with other characters that he couldn’t do in the past.
- “So I don’t know what that means in terms of what projects or what storylines. I kind of leave that to the folks at Marvel who do that job better than anyone else.”
What’s next: RPK News reported that Marvel Studios is moving forward with a new “Daredevil” project.
- Writer and actor David Hayter seemed to confirm the news: ”They’re doing a reboot of ‘Daredevil,’” he said. “I loved the first way they did it, but there’s certain things that I would want to adapt from the Frank Miller run on ‘Daredevil’ that really meant a lot to me.”
However, he walked back his comments on Twitter, saying he had “no inside information whatsoever on the project.”
- “No, I did not ‘confirm’ a Daredevil reboot,” he wrote in the tweet. “I mistakenly thought I’d read in the trades that it was happening, and I would love to see it. (And yes, I’d love to write it.)”
