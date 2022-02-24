Is Daredevil coming back to the MCU? Here’s what we know

Daredevil may have a bigger picture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What happened: One scene in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” showed Peter Parker (Tom Holland) speaking with lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), who moonlights as the superhero Daredevil in the Marvel Comics.

Catch up quick: Cox played Daredevil in the Netflix show from Marvel, titled “Daredevil.”

“Daredevil” — like other Netflix Marvel shows such as “Jessica Jones” and “The Punisher” — were made by a separate branch of Marvel, which was different than Marvel Studios.

None of those projects were considered a part of the MCU.

Most recently, Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the role in “Daredevil”) appeared in “Hawkeye” and Cox’s Murdock appeared in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — a sign that these characters may work their way into the MCU.

What he’s saying: Cox recently spoke with Digital Spy about the future of Daredevil.

“Obviously, I’m excited about the future. I don’t know much,” he told Digital Spy. “What I do know, I’m obviously not going to spoil. My excitement is really the chance that my character, Daredevil, now has to cross over with other characters that he couldn’t do in the past.

“So I don’t know what that means in terms of what projects or what storylines. I kind of leave that to the folks at Marvel who do that job better than anyone else.”

What’s next: RPK News reported that Marvel Studios is moving forward with a new “Daredevil” project.

Writer and actor David Hayter seemed to confirm the news: ”They’re doing a reboot of ‘Daredevil,’” he said. “I loved the first way they did it, but there’s certain things that I would want to adapt from the Frank Miller run on ‘Daredevil’ that really meant a lot to me.”

However, he walked back his comments on Twitter, saying he had “no inside information whatsoever on the project.”