3 keys to Utah State’s 66-55 loss to Colorado State

By Jeff Hunter
Colorado State guard David Roddy, right, tries to steal the ball from Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
AP

Colorado State pulled away down the stretch for a 66-55 victory over Utah State Saturday night at the Spectrum in Logan.

Here are three keys to the game.

  • The Aggies celebrated Senior Night for Justin Bean, Brock Miller, Brandon Horvath, RJ Eytle-Rock, and that foursome combined for 38 of USU’s 55 points.
  • Colorado State guard Kendle Moore, who only had five points in the first half, got hot in second half and finished with five 3-pointers and a game-high 23 points. Rams forward David Roddy added 13 points and seven rebounds.
  • After the Aggies put together a 5-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 41-37 with 10:19 to go, their 3-point shooting went ice cold while CSU got back-to-back 3-points from Moore to spark a 12-0 run that put CSU up 49-41.

