3 keys to Utah State’s 66-55 loss to Colorado State

Colorado State pulled away down the stretch for a 66-55 victory over Utah State Saturday night at the Spectrum in Logan.
Here are three keys to the game.
- The Aggies celebrated Senior Night for Justin Bean, Brock Miller, Brandon Horvath, RJ Eytle-Rock, and that foursome combined for 38 of USU’s 55 points.
- Colorado State guard Kendle Moore, who only had five points in the first half, got hot in second half and finished with five 3-pointers and a game-high 23 points. Rams forward David Roddy added 13 points and seven rebounds.
- After the Aggies put together a 5-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 41-37 with 10:19 to go, their 3-point shooting went ice cold while CSU got back-to-back 3-points from Moore to spark a 12-0 run that put CSU up 49-41.
