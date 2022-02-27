 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Real Salt Lake and Houston play to scoreless tie in opener

By Associated Press
Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz attempts a slide-tackle as Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira jumps out of the way.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz, front left, attempts a slide-tackle as Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira, front right, jumps out of the way during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston.
Michael Wyke, Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer opener on Sunday.

The Dynamo, under first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura, had a chance to score in the 60th minute when Adam Lundqvist sent a shot on goal from 18 yards out that was knocked away by Zac MacMath. Lundqvist grabbed the rebound, but his header sailed wide.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark made his debut for Houston — deflecting a shot by Maikel Chang in the 73rd minute and touching away Pablo Ruiz’s pass to off-season acquisition Sergio Córdova in the 80th to preserve the tie.

Houston’s Darwin Quintero had his shot bounce off the crossbar in the 82nd minute.

