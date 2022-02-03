 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

How to watch Utahn Nathan Chen in the figure skating team event

By Joe Coles
Nathan Chen spins on ice
Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs in the men’s free skate program at the Skate America figure skating event Oct. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. Chen, a Utah native, is competing at the figure skating team event at the 2022 Olympics,
David Becker, Associated Press

Though the opening ceremony isn’t until Friday, the 2022 Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing.

Nathan Chen, who was born in Utah, is one of Team USA’s stars to watch in the Olympics.

Since finishing fifth in the 2018 Games, he has won 17 of 18 events since the Pyeongchang Games — including three world championships.

First up for Chen is the team event. He is skating in the short program at the event. The team event is held over three days, and includes the men’s short program, rhythm dance, pairs short program, women’s short program, men’s free skate, pairs free skate, free dance and women’s free skate.

The USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, China, Russian Olympic Committee, Japan, Georgia, Italy and Ukraine will be competing in the team event.

In 2018, the USA took bronze in the team event. Canada took gold and the Russian Olympic Committee won silver.

The team event is separate from individual competition. Chen will also compete in the men’s singles short program on Feb. 7 and the men’s singles free skate on Feb. 9.

How to watch Utahn Nathan Chen in the figure skating team event

When: Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:55 p.m. MST (Chen is scheduled to skate at 7:50 p.m.)

TV: NBC

Livestream: NBCOlympics.com (requires cable TV login) or Peacock ($5 per month)

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider reveals her next big project

By Gitanjali Poonia

Former ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano slams ‘double standards’ after Whoopi Goldberg suspension

By Herb Scribner

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced. The list includes several first-time nominees

By Gitanjali Poonia

FBI identified juvenile suspects accused of making bomb threats to HBCUs

By Gitanjali Poonia

Ukraine’s president says there will be a ‘full-scale’ war across Europe if Russia invades

By Herb Scribner

Reports: Russia wants to stage a fake attack that will lead to Ukraine invasion, U.S. officials say

By Herb Scribner