Though the opening ceremony isn’t until Friday, the 2022 Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing.

Nathan Chen, who was born in Utah, is one of Team USA’s stars to watch in the Olympics.

Since finishing fifth in the 2018 Games, he has won 17 of 18 events since the Pyeongchang Games — including three world championships.

First up for Chen is the team event. He is skating in the short program at the event. The team event is held over three days, and includes the men’s short program, rhythm dance, pairs short program, women’s short program, men’s free skate, pairs free skate, free dance and women’s free skate.

The USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, China, Russian Olympic Committee, Japan, Georgia, Italy and Ukraine will be competing in the team event.

In 2018, the USA took bronze in the team event. Canada took gold and the Russian Olympic Committee won silver.

The team event is separate from individual competition. Chen will also compete in the men’s singles short program on Feb. 7 and the men’s singles free skate on Feb. 9.

How to watch Utahn Nathan Chen in the figure skating team event

When: Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:55 p.m. MST (Chen is scheduled to skate at 7:50 p.m.)

TV: NBC

Livestream: NBCOlympics.com (requires cable TV login) or Peacock ($5 per month)