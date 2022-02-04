The price of Amazon Prime is going up

Amazon Prime is going up in price.

What’s happening: Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday that it will be raising the cost of Amazon Prime from $119 per year to $139, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Monthly customers jump from $12.99 to $14.99 per month.

This is a 17% jump.

The price change for new members will go into effect on Feb. 18.

The prices for existing customers will apply after March 25.

Amazon is raising prices due to shipping and labor costs, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Amazon Prime is a premium service that gives customers access to free two-day shipping and exclusive entertainment options, like movies and TV shows. A price increase is going to impact millions of people across the country.

