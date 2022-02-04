James Harden-Ben Simmons deal could reportedly happen before the NBA trade deadline

A blockbuster trade that would see the Brooklyn Nets trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons and others has been talked about for quite some time, and there’s reportedly a chance it could happen very soon.

On Friday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that “the 76ers are expected to pursue Harden in the coming days and the Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal.”

Charania reported that in addition to the two headline players, the 76ers could send players such as Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle to the Nets as part of the deal.

Charania did report that there’s “no urgency” for the Nets to make the deal, even as their star trio of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have not yet met championship expectations.

The 76ers, on the other hand, have held on to the All-Star Simmons, even as he has not played this season after infamously struggling last season in the playoffs.

The thinking for the 76ers would be to find a superstar to pair with center Joel Embiid, who is playing at an MVP-caliber level this season.