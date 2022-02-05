High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A

Here’s a look at the daily boys basketball RPI change after Friday’s results. The Deseret News updates these rankings and indicates the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.

The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Friday scores had been posted at time of update.

Davis reclaimed the top spot in 6A by moving just a few thousandths of a percentage point ahead of former No. 1 Bingham.

In 5A, Orem’s loss to Alta on Friday night allowed Olympus to move into the top spot in 5A for the first time this season.

The top teams in the other classifications stayed the same with Snow Canyon, Grantsville, San Juan and Panguitch remaining at No. 1.

Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).

The UHSAA doesn’t provide hourly updates to the rankings on its website once a classification is in the final week of its regular season.

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Davis 0.749 0.942 0.594 0.580 19-1 1 2 Bingham 0.745 0.886 0.644 0.567 17-2 -1 3 Pl. Grove 0.709 0.816 0.635 0.566 16-3 0 4 Copper Hills 0.638 0.722 0.571 0.557 13-5 0 5 Skyridge 0.630 0.706 0.567 0.570 12-5 0 6 Westlake 0.629 0.667 0.605 0.566 12-6 2 7 Corner Cyn. 0.624 0.630 0.627 0.580 12-6 0 8 Kearns 0.623 0.842 0.426 0.520 16-3 -2 9 Cyprus 0.622 0.722 0.545 0.522 13-5 1 10 West Jordan 0.598 0.632 0.575 0.552 12-7 1 11 Fremont 0.583 0.588 0.584 0.555 10-7 -2 12 Mtn. Ridge 0.559 0.632 0.488 0.553 12-7 1 13 Farmington 0.548 0.500 0.597 0.544 9-9 2 14 Lone Peak 0.539 0.490 0.584 0.552 8-8 0 15 Am. Fork 0.530 0.351 0.705 0.546 7-12 -3 16 Weber 0.505 0.421 0.584 0.533 8-11 0 17 Hunter 0.503 0.529 0.482 0.482 9-8 0 18 Syracuse 0.470 0.412 0.512 0.541 7-10 0 19 Layton 0.464 0.333 0.578 0.541 6-12 0 20 Riverton 0.444 0.278 0.587 0.550 5-13 0 21 Herriman 0.434 0.263 0.586 0.515 5-14 0 22 Roy 0.419 0.333 0.487 0.493 6-12 0 23 Taylorsville 0.416 0.316 0.496 0.508 6-13 0 24 Clearfield 0.358 0.222 0.456 0.524 4-14 0 25 Granger 0.351 0.167 0.507 0.475 3-15 0 26 West 0.258 0.059 0.409 0.478 1-16 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Olympus 0.707 0.947 0.508 0.520 18-1 1 2 Orem 0.697 0.883 0.546 0.537 18-2 -1 3 Payson 0.641 0.889 0.421 0.513 16-2 0 4 Bonneville 0.627 0.813 0.464 0.530 13-3 0 5 Alta 0.624 0.728 0.537 0.549 14-5 0 6 Stansbury 0.585 0.737 0.447 0.518 14-5 0 7 Woods Cross 0.583 0.611 0.568 0.518 11-7 1 8 Springville 0.581 0.593 0.583 0.523 11-7 -1 9 Salem Hills 0.567 0.600 0.542 0.530 12-8 2 10 Spanish Fork 0.566 0.611 0.528 0.536 11-7 2 11 Box Elder 0.566 0.667 0.473 0.527 12-6 -2 12 Murray 0.565 0.650 0.493 0.508 13-7 -2 13 Cottonwood 0.555 0.684 0.442 0.484 13-6 1 14 Lehi 0.514 0.471 0.552 0.539 8-9 2 15 Skyline 0.509 0.611 0.407 0.511 11-7 -2 16 Northridge 0.509 0.500 0.517 0.515 9-9 -1 17 Timpview 0.501 0.500 0.494 0.535 9-9 0 18 Cedar Valley 0.486 0.500 0.467 0.506 8-8 0 19 Uintah 0.484 0.529 0.436 0.501 9-8 0 20 Highland 0.478 0.450 0.501 0.496 9-11 2 21 Brighton 0.471 0.389 0.547 0.498 7-11 -1 22 Maple Mtn. 0.464 0.389 0.525 0.531 7-11 -1 23 Viewmont 0.442 0.368 0.498 0.522 7-12 1 24 Wasatch 0.438 0.350 0.508 0.517 7-13 -1 25 Bountiful 0.416 0.353 0.454 0.526 6-11 0 26 Hillcrest 0.403 0.250 0.538 0.481 5-15 1 27 Park City 0.402 0.200 0.586 0.478 3-12 2 28 Timpanogos 0.399 0.263 0.506 0.530 5-14 0 29 Mtn. View 0.398 0.254 0.517 0.511 5-14 -3 30 East 0.369 0.278 0.433 0.495 5-13 2 31 Jordan 0.367 0.150 0.547 0.533 3-17 -1 32 Tooele 0.365 0.100 0.601 0.493 2-18 -1 33 Provo 0.326 0.059 0.552 0.512 1-16 0

Class 4A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Sn. Canyon 0.708 0.905 0.544 0.557 19-2 0 2 Dixie 0.678 0.789 0.595 0.545 15-4 0 3 Ridgeline 0.624 0.750 0.512 0.557 15-5 0 4 Sky View 0.595 0.632 0.568 0.546 12-7 0 5 Green Canyon 0.574 0.600 0.558 0.532 12-8 1 6 Crimson Clf 0.572 0.667 0.482 0.550 12-6 -1 7 Hurricane 0.556 0.500 0.616 0.541 11-9 0 8 Cedar 0.538 0.526 0.549 0.541 10-9 0 9 Pine View 0.498 0.444 0.543 0.537 8-10 0 10 Logan 0.452 0.350 0.535 0.540 7-13 2 11 Desert Hills 0.446 0.263 0.610 0.537 5-14 0 12 Bear River 0.446 0.316 0.562 0.508 6-13 -2 13 Mtn. Crest 0.345 0.158 0.491 0.529 3-16 0

Class 3A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Grantsville 0.641 0.737 0.572 0.521 14-5 0 2 Lay. Christian 0.638 0.737 0.563 0.533 14-5 0 3 No. Sanpete 0.620 0.815 0.453 0.489 15-3 0 4 Morgan 0.583 0.722 0.456 0.525 13-5 0 5 Manti 0.550 0.600 0.507 0.516 12-8 1 6 Juan Diego 0.547 0.667 0.432 0.528 12-6 1 7 Ben Lomond 0.531 0.556 0.512 0.504 10-8 -2 8 Summit Acad. 0.526 0.583 0.484 0.454 13-7 0 9 Union 0.497 0.517 0.478 0.497 11-9 1 10 Juab 0.494 0.526 0.458 0.513 10-9 -1 11 Ogden 0.493 0.474 0.505 0.528 9-10 0 12 So. Summit 0.486 0.400 0.570 0.496 8-12 0 13 Carbon 0.463 0.500 0.418 0.495 9-9 1 14 Canyon View 0.453 0.400 0.492 0.518 8-12 2 15 Richfield 0.449 0.404 0.484 0.499 8-11 0 16 Prov.Hall 0.437 0.365 0.498 0.482 9-12 -3 17 ALA 0.422 0.333 0.501 0.470 7-13 1 18 Emery 0.413 0.278 0.530 0.491 5-13 -1 19 Judge 0.373 0.263 0.458 0.484 5-14 1 20 Grand 0.354 0.214 0.464 0.485 6-15 -1 21 Delta 0.320 0.056 0.546 0.495 1-17 0

Class 2A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 San Juan 0.733 0.963 0.547 0.540 16-4 0 2 Enterprise 0.672 0.825 0.547 0.550 15-5 0 3 Millard 0.659 0.900 0.448 0.525 16-4 0 4 Row. Hall 0.639 0.922 0.393 0.477 14-2 1 5 Parowan 0.634 0.667 0.623 0.542 11-7 -1 6 South Sevier 0.612 0.684 0.559 0.524 11-8 0 7 Rockwell 0.591 0.764 0.451 0.444 13-5 0 8 Draper APA 0.582 0.635 0.550 0.488 7-6 0 9 Am. Heritage 0.545 0.656 0.448 0.476 10-6 2 10 APA W. Valley 0.537 0.663 0.426 0.474 13-7 0 11 Kanab 0.525 0.556 0.489 0.554 9-9 -2 12 Duchesne 0.485 0.389 0.577 0.503 7-11 2 13 North Summit 0.468 0.417 0.505 0.531 7-11 -1 14 North Sevier 0.459 0.368 0.538 0.507 7-12 -1 15 Waterford 0.435 0.462 0.403 0.463 6-7 1 16 Beaver 0.414 0.222 0.583 0.517 4-14 -1 17 Gunnison 0.404 0.267 0.524 0.479 4-11 0 18 St. Joseph 0.349 0.188 0.491 0.436 3-13 0 19 Maeser 0.321 0.125 0.487 0.454 2-14 2 20 Merit Prep 0.307 0.286 0.302 0.424 4-10 0 21 UM C. Will. 0.302 0.167 0.407 0.440 3-15 -2 22 UM Hillfield 0.281 0.000 0.529 0.424 0-9 1 23 Freedom Prep 0.278 0.182 0.341 0.427 2-9 -1

Class 1A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Panguitch 0.742 0.975 0.558 0.521 19-1 0 2 Piute 0.666 0.867 0.497 0.522 13-2 0 3 Manila 0.641 0.875 0.442 0.487 15-3 0 4 Dmd. Ranch 0.576 0.571 0.598 0.501 8-6 1 5 Bryce Valley 0.567 0.563 0.582 0.514 9-7 -1 6 Tabiona 0.550 0.647 0.467 0.482 11-6 0 7 Whitehorse 0.543 0.694 0.411 0.455 11-7 0 8 Valley 0.522 0.500 0.548 0.506 8-8 1 9 Mon. Valley 0.521 0.792 0.270 0.435 8-4 -1 10 Monticello 0.473 0.456 0.494 0.456 7-10 1 11 Wayne 0.461 0.438 0.476 0.497 7-9 -1 12 Milford 0.450 0.500 0.396 0.463 8-8 2 13 Altamont 0.446 0.429 0.457 0.476 6-8 0 14 Tintic 0.446 0.500 0.384 0.480 9-9 1 15 Water Canyon 0.444 0.269 0.608 0.496 3-10 -3 16 ICS 0.424 0.368 0.475 0.453 6-11 0 17 Pinnacle 0.424 0.438 0.411 0.423 7-9 2 18 Rich 0.423 0.400 0.437 0.463 6-9 -1 19 Wendover 0.412 0.286 0.532 0.445 4-10 -1 20 Telos 0.331 0.286 0.356 0.424 4-10 0 21 Mt. Vernon 0.294 0.133 0.421 0.444 2-13 0 22 Green River 0.261 0.056 0.426 0.440 1-17 0 23 Dugway 0.244 0.000 0.450 0.411 0-8 0