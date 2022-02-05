High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A

Here’s a look at the daily boys basketball RPI change after Friday’s results. The Deseret News updates these rankings and indicates the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.
The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Friday scores had been posted at time of update.
Davis reclaimed the top spot in 6A by moving just a few thousandths of a percentage point ahead of former No. 1 Bingham.
In 5A, Orem’s loss to Alta on Friday night allowed Olympus to move into the top spot in 5A for the first time this season.
The top teams in the other classifications stayed the same with Snow Canyon, Grantsville, San Juan and Panguitch remaining at No. 1.
Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).
The UHSAA doesn’t provide hourly updates to the rankings on its website once a classification is in the final week of its regular season.
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Davis
|0.749
|0.942
|0.594
|0.580
|19-1
|1
|2
|Bingham
|0.745
|0.886
|0.644
|0.567
|17-2
|-1
|3
|Pl. Grove
|0.709
|0.816
|0.635
|0.566
|16-3
|0
|4
|Copper Hills
|0.638
|0.722
|0.571
|0.557
|13-5
|0
|5
|Skyridge
|0.630
|0.706
|0.567
|0.570
|12-5
|0
|6
|Westlake
|0.629
|0.667
|0.605
|0.566
|12-6
|2
|7
|Corner Cyn.
|0.624
|0.630
|0.627
|0.580
|12-6
|0
|8
|Kearns
|0.623
|0.842
|0.426
|0.520
|16-3
|-2
|9
|Cyprus
|0.622
|0.722
|0.545
|0.522
|13-5
|1
|10
|West Jordan
|0.598
|0.632
|0.575
|0.552
|12-7
|1
|11
|Fremont
|0.583
|0.588
|0.584
|0.555
|10-7
|-2
|12
|Mtn. Ridge
|0.559
|0.632
|0.488
|0.553
|12-7
|1
|13
|Farmington
|0.548
|0.500
|0.597
|0.544
|9-9
|2
|14
|Lone Peak
|0.539
|0.490
|0.584
|0.552
|8-8
|0
|15
|Am. Fork
|0.530
|0.351
|0.705
|0.546
|7-12
|-3
|16
|Weber
|0.505
|0.421
|0.584
|0.533
|8-11
|0
|17
|Hunter
|0.503
|0.529
|0.482
|0.482
|9-8
|0
|18
|Syracuse
|0.470
|0.412
|0.512
|0.541
|7-10
|0
|19
|Layton
|0.464
|0.333
|0.578
|0.541
|6-12
|0
|20
|Riverton
|0.444
|0.278
|0.587
|0.550
|5-13
|0
|21
|Herriman
|0.434
|0.263
|0.586
|0.515
|5-14
|0
|22
|Roy
|0.419
|0.333
|0.487
|0.493
|6-12
|0
|23
|Taylorsville
|0.416
|0.316
|0.496
|0.508
|6-13
|0
|24
|Clearfield
|0.358
|0.222
|0.456
|0.524
|4-14
|0
|25
|Granger
|0.351
|0.167
|0.507
|0.475
|3-15
|0
|26
|West
|0.258
|0.059
|0.409
|0.478
|1-16
|0
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Olympus
|0.707
|0.947
|0.508
|0.520
|18-1
|1
|2
|Orem
|0.697
|0.883
|0.546
|0.537
|18-2
|-1
|3
|Payson
|0.641
|0.889
|0.421
|0.513
|16-2
|0
|4
|Bonneville
|0.627
|0.813
|0.464
|0.530
|13-3
|0
|5
|Alta
|0.624
|0.728
|0.537
|0.549
|14-5
|0
|6
|Stansbury
|0.585
|0.737
|0.447
|0.518
|14-5
|0
|7
|Woods Cross
|0.583
|0.611
|0.568
|0.518
|11-7
|1
|8
|Springville
|0.581
|0.593
|0.583
|0.523
|11-7
|-1
|9
|Salem Hills
|0.567
|0.600
|0.542
|0.530
|12-8
|2
|10
|Spanish Fork
|0.566
|0.611
|0.528
|0.536
|11-7
|2
|11
|Box Elder
|0.566
|0.667
|0.473
|0.527
|12-6
|-2
|12
|Murray
|0.565
|0.650
|0.493
|0.508
|13-7
|-2
|13
|Cottonwood
|0.555
|0.684
|0.442
|0.484
|13-6
|1
|14
|Lehi
|0.514
|0.471
|0.552
|0.539
|8-9
|2
|15
|Skyline
|0.509
|0.611
|0.407
|0.511
|11-7
|-2
|16
|Northridge
|0.509
|0.500
|0.517
|0.515
|9-9
|-1
|17
|Timpview
|0.501
|0.500
|0.494
|0.535
|9-9
|0
|18
|Cedar Valley
|0.486
|0.500
|0.467
|0.506
|8-8
|0
|19
|Uintah
|0.484
|0.529
|0.436
|0.501
|9-8
|0
|20
|Highland
|0.478
|0.450
|0.501
|0.496
|9-11
|2
|21
|Brighton
|0.471
|0.389
|0.547
|0.498
|7-11
|-1
|22
|Maple Mtn.
|0.464
|0.389
|0.525
|0.531
|7-11
|-1
|23
|Viewmont
|0.442
|0.368
|0.498
|0.522
|7-12
|1
|24
|Wasatch
|0.438
|0.350
|0.508
|0.517
|7-13
|-1
|25
|Bountiful
|0.416
|0.353
|0.454
|0.526
|6-11
|0
|26
|Hillcrest
|0.403
|0.250
|0.538
|0.481
|5-15
|1
|27
|Park City
|0.402
|0.200
|0.586
|0.478
|3-12
|2
|28
|Timpanogos
|0.399
|0.263
|0.506
|0.530
|5-14
|0
|29
|Mtn. View
|0.398
|0.254
|0.517
|0.511
|5-14
|-3
|30
|East
|0.369
|0.278
|0.433
|0.495
|5-13
|2
|31
|Jordan
|0.367
|0.150
|0.547
|0.533
|3-17
|-1
|32
|Tooele
|0.365
|0.100
|0.601
|0.493
|2-18
|-1
|33
|Provo
|0.326
|0.059
|0.552
|0.512
|1-16
|0
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Sn. Canyon
|0.708
|0.905
|0.544
|0.557
|19-2
|0
|2
|Dixie
|0.678
|0.789
|0.595
|0.545
|15-4
|0
|3
|Ridgeline
|0.624
|0.750
|0.512
|0.557
|15-5
|0
|4
|Sky View
|0.595
|0.632
|0.568
|0.546
|12-7
|0
|5
|Green Canyon
|0.574
|0.600
|0.558
|0.532
|12-8
|1
|6
|Crimson Clf
|0.572
|0.667
|0.482
|0.550
|12-6
|-1
|7
|Hurricane
|0.556
|0.500
|0.616
|0.541
|11-9
|0
|8
|Cedar
|0.538
|0.526
|0.549
|0.541
|10-9
|0
|9
|Pine View
|0.498
|0.444
|0.543
|0.537
|8-10
|0
|10
|Logan
|0.452
|0.350
|0.535
|0.540
|7-13
|2
|11
|Desert Hills
|0.446
|0.263
|0.610
|0.537
|5-14
|0
|12
|Bear River
|0.446
|0.316
|0.562
|0.508
|6-13
|-2
|13
|Mtn. Crest
|0.345
|0.158
|0.491
|0.529
|3-16
|0
Class 3A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Grantsville
|0.641
|0.737
|0.572
|0.521
|14-5
|0
|2
|Lay. Christian
|0.638
|0.737
|0.563
|0.533
|14-5
|0
|3
|No. Sanpete
|0.620
|0.815
|0.453
|0.489
|15-3
|0
|4
|Morgan
|0.583
|0.722
|0.456
|0.525
|13-5
|0
|5
|Manti
|0.550
|0.600
|0.507
|0.516
|12-8
|1
|6
|Juan Diego
|0.547
|0.667
|0.432
|0.528
|12-6
|1
|7
|Ben Lomond
|0.531
|0.556
|0.512
|0.504
|10-8
|-2
|8
|Summit Acad.
|0.526
|0.583
|0.484
|0.454
|13-7
|0
|9
|Union
|0.497
|0.517
|0.478
|0.497
|11-9
|1
|10
|Juab
|0.494
|0.526
|0.458
|0.513
|10-9
|-1
|11
|Ogden
|0.493
|0.474
|0.505
|0.528
|9-10
|0
|12
|So. Summit
|0.486
|0.400
|0.570
|0.496
|8-12
|0
|13
|Carbon
|0.463
|0.500
|0.418
|0.495
|9-9
|1
|14
|Canyon View
|0.453
|0.400
|0.492
|0.518
|8-12
|2
|15
|Richfield
|0.449
|0.404
|0.484
|0.499
|8-11
|0
|16
|Prov.Hall
|0.437
|0.365
|0.498
|0.482
|9-12
|-3
|17
|ALA
|0.422
|0.333
|0.501
|0.470
|7-13
|1
|18
|Emery
|0.413
|0.278
|0.530
|0.491
|5-13
|-1
|19
|Judge
|0.373
|0.263
|0.458
|0.484
|5-14
|1
|20
|Grand
|0.354
|0.214
|0.464
|0.485
|6-15
|-1
|21
|Delta
|0.320
|0.056
|0.546
|0.495
|1-17
|0
Class 2A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|San Juan
|0.733
|0.963
|0.547
|0.540
|16-4
|0
|2
|Enterprise
|0.672
|0.825
|0.547
|0.550
|15-5
|0
|3
|Millard
|0.659
|0.900
|0.448
|0.525
|16-4
|0
|4
|Row. Hall
|0.639
|0.922
|0.393
|0.477
|14-2
|1
|5
|Parowan
|0.634
|0.667
|0.623
|0.542
|11-7
|-1
|6
|South Sevier
|0.612
|0.684
|0.559
|0.524
|11-8
|0
|7
|Rockwell
|0.591
|0.764
|0.451
|0.444
|13-5
|0
|8
|Draper APA
|0.582
|0.635
|0.550
|0.488
|7-6
|0
|9
|Am. Heritage
|0.545
|0.656
|0.448
|0.476
|10-6
|2
|10
|APA W. Valley
|0.537
|0.663
|0.426
|0.474
|13-7
|0
|11
|Kanab
|0.525
|0.556
|0.489
|0.554
|9-9
|-2
|12
|Duchesne
|0.485
|0.389
|0.577
|0.503
|7-11
|2
|13
|North Summit
|0.468
|0.417
|0.505
|0.531
|7-11
|-1
|14
|North Sevier
|0.459
|0.368
|0.538
|0.507
|7-12
|-1
|15
|Waterford
|0.435
|0.462
|0.403
|0.463
|6-7
|1
|16
|Beaver
|0.414
|0.222
|0.583
|0.517
|4-14
|-1
|17
|Gunnison
|0.404
|0.267
|0.524
|0.479
|4-11
|0
|18
|St. Joseph
|0.349
|0.188
|0.491
|0.436
|3-13
|0
|19
|Maeser
|0.321
|0.125
|0.487
|0.454
|2-14
|2
|20
|Merit Prep
|0.307
|0.286
|0.302
|0.424
|4-10
|0
|21
|UM C. Will.
|0.302
|0.167
|0.407
|0.440
|3-15
|-2
|22
|UM Hillfield
|0.281
|0.000
|0.529
|0.424
|0-9
|1
|23
|Freedom Prep
|0.278
|0.182
|0.341
|0.427
|2-9
|-1
Class 1A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Panguitch
|0.742
|0.975
|0.558
|0.521
|19-1
|0
|2
|Piute
|0.666
|0.867
|0.497
|0.522
|13-2
|0
|3
|Manila
|0.641
|0.875
|0.442
|0.487
|15-3
|0
|4
|Dmd. Ranch
|0.576
|0.571
|0.598
|0.501
|8-6
|1
|5
|Bryce Valley
|0.567
|0.563
|0.582
|0.514
|9-7
|-1
|6
|Tabiona
|0.550
|0.647
|0.467
|0.482
|11-6
|0
|7
|Whitehorse
|0.543
|0.694
|0.411
|0.455
|11-7
|0
|8
|Valley
|0.522
|0.500
|0.548
|0.506
|8-8
|1
|9
|Mon. Valley
|0.521
|0.792
|0.270
|0.435
|8-4
|-1
|10
|Monticello
|0.473
|0.456
|0.494
|0.456
|7-10
|1
|11
|Wayne
|0.461
|0.438
|0.476
|0.497
|7-9
|-1
|12
|Milford
|0.450
|0.500
|0.396
|0.463
|8-8
|2
|13
|Altamont
|0.446
|0.429
|0.457
|0.476
|6-8
|0
|14
|Tintic
|0.446
|0.500
|0.384
|0.480
|9-9
|1
|15
|Water Canyon
|0.444
|0.269
|0.608
|0.496
|3-10
|-3
|16
|ICS
|0.424
|0.368
|0.475
|0.453
|6-11
|0
|17
|Pinnacle
|0.424
|0.438
|0.411
|0.423
|7-9
|2
|18
|Rich
|0.423
|0.400
|0.437
|0.463
|6-9
|-1
|19
|Wendover
|0.412
|0.286
|0.532
|0.445
|4-10
|-1
|20
|Telos
|0.331
|0.286
|0.356
|0.424
|4-10
|0
|21
|Mt. Vernon
|0.294
|0.133
|0.421
|0.444
|2-13
|0
|22
|Green River
|0.261
|0.056
|0.426
|0.440
|1-17
|0
|23
|Dugway
|0.244
|0.000
|0.450
|0.411
|0-8
|0
