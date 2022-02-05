High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — top teams stay put

Here’s a look at the daily girls basketball RPI change after Friday’s results. The Deseret News updates these rankings and indicates the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.
The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Friday scores had been posted at time of update.
The top teams in the six classifications remained the same with Lone Peak (6A), Lehi (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Richfield (3A), Beaver (2A) and Piute (1A) staying put at No. 1.
The biggest jump on Friday night was in 5A, as Cottonwood jumped four spots from No. 24 to No. 20.
Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).
The UHSAA doesn’t provide hourly updates to the rankings on its website once a classification is in the final week of its regular season.
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Lone Peak
|0.771
|1.000
|0.585
|0.579
|15-0
|0
|2
|Fremont
|0.735
|0.886
|0.623
|0.556
|17-2
|0
|3
|Riverton
|0.710
|0.833
|0.624
|0.545
|15-3
|0
|4
|Westlake
|0.681
|0.842
|0.546
|0.567
|16-3
|0
|5
|Davis
|0.680
|0.889
|0.503
|0.533
|16-2
|0
|6
|Syracuse
|0.667
|0.833
|0.528
|0.543
|15-3
|0
|7
|Bingham
|0.660
|0.675
|0.664
|0.569
|13-6
|0
|8
|Skyridge
|0.657
|0.637
|0.697
|0.569
|11-6
|1
|9
|Herriman
|0.652
|0.765
|0.563
|0.546
|13-4
|-1
|10
|Pl. Grove
|0.612
|0.632
|0.608
|0.542
|12-7
|0
|11
|Am. Fork
|0.572
|0.579
|0.578
|0.520
|11-8
|0
|12
|Copper Hills
|0.563
|0.588
|0.543
|0.540
|10-7
|0
|13
|Cyprus
|0.525
|0.706
|0.356
|0.472
|12-5
|1
|14
|Mtn. Ridge
|0.518
|0.588
|0.450
|0.510
|10-7
|-1
|15
|Farmington
|0.511
|0.438
|0.584
|0.519
|7-9
|0
|16
|Cor. Canyon
|0.501
|0.389
|0.602
|0.554
|7-11
|0
|17
|Layton
|0.475
|0.389
|0.547
|0.539
|7-11
|1
|18
|West Jordan
|0.471
|0.400
|0.534
|0.510
|6-9
|-1
|19
|Taylorsville
|0.418
|0.444
|0.381
|0.462
|8-10
|0
|20
|West
|0.413
|0.412
|0.409
|0.438
|7-10
|1
|21
|Hunter
|0.396
|0.316
|0.460
|0.469
|6-13
|-1
|22
|Weber
|0.380
|0.278
|0.454
|0.508
|5-13
|0
|23
|Roy
|0.375
|0.353
|0.378
|0.463
|6-11
|1
|24
|Granger
|0.373
|0.313
|0.412
|0.471
|5-11
|-1
|25
|Clearfield
|0.284
|0.000
|0.524
|0.486
|0-18
|0
|26
|Kearns
|0.236
|0.000
|0.423
|0.457
|0-18
|0
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|1
|Lehi
|0.659
|0.800
|0.547
|0.528
|16-4
|0
|2
|Olympus
|0.640
|0.765
|0.540
|0.524
|13-4
|0
|3
|Bountiful
|0.638
|0.824
|0.477
|0.523
|14-3
|0
|4
|Highland
|0.632
|0.786
|0.502
|0.525
|11-3
|2
|5
|Timpview
|0.622
|0.824
|0.444
|0.521
|14-3
|-1
|6
|Springville
|0.612
|0.706
|0.534
|0.544
|12-5
|-1
|7
|Cedar Valley
|0.610
|0.800
|0.445
|0.497
|16-4
|1
|8
|Skyline
|0.600
|0.706
|0.511
|0.526
|12-5
|-1
|9
|Timpanogos
|0.571
|0.667
|0.489
|0.512
|12-6
|0
|10
|Box Elder
|0.549
|0.556
|0.551
|0.514
|10-8
|0
|11
|Jordan
|0.545
|0.550
|0.546
|0.516
|11-9
|0
|12
|Woods Cross
|0.530
|0.647
|0.421
|0.498
|11-6
|2
|13
|Salem Hills
|0.527
|0.611
|0.442
|0.530
|11-7
|0
|14
|Uintah
|0.527
|0.529
|0.532
|0.489
|9-8
|-2
|15
|Orem
|0.513
|0.500
|0.526
|0.515
|10-10
|1
|16
|Viewmont
|0.506
|0.368
|0.645
|0.498
|7-12
|-1
|17
|Maple Mtn.
|0.486
|0.375
|0.589
|0.517
|6-10
|1
|18
|Payson
|0.474
|0.491
|0.457
|0.478
|9-9
|1
|19
|East
|0.471
|0.313
|0.620
|0.512
|5-11
|-2
|20
|Cottonwood
|0.462
|0.471
|0.453
|0.459
|8-9
|4
|21
|Brighton
|0.455
|0.368
|0.527
|0.517
|7-12
|2
|22
|Northridge
|0.452
|0.412
|0.480
|0.503
|7-10
|-2
|23
|Stansbury
|0.442
|0.450
|0.424
|0.489
|9-11
|-2
|24
|Wasatch
|0.436
|0.316
|0.542
|0.503
|6-13
|-2
|25
|Bonneville
|0.413
|0.263
|0.543
|0.505
|5-14
|1
|26
|Murray
|0.394
|0.313
|0.451
|0.504
|5-11
|1
|27
|Hillcrest
|0.393
|0.313
|0.460
|0.452
|5-11
|-2
|28
|Mtn. View
|0.362
|0.188
|0.508
|0.494
|3-13
|0
|29
|Alta
|0.340
|0.150
|0.493
|0.511
|3-17
|0
|30
|Park City
|0.337
|0.188
|0.453
|0.490
|3-13
|0
|31
|Provo
|0.306
|0.056
|0.510
|0.510
|1-17
|0
|32
|Spanish Fork
|0.279
|0.071
|0.436
|0.501
|1-13
|0
|33
|Tooele
|0.252
|0.000
|0.462
|0.447
|0-16
|0
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|1
|Ridgeline
|0.740
|0.950
|0.572
|0.549
|19-1
|0
|2
|Desert Hills
|0.649
|0.778
|0.547
|0.530
|14-4
|0
|3
|Sky View
|0.594
|0.600
|0.600
|0.543
|12-8
|0
|4
|Snow Canyon
|0.570
|0.684
|0.468
|0.518
|13-6
|0
|5
|Green Canyon
|0.564
|0.588
|0.541
|0.558
|10-7
|0
|6
|Mtn. Crest
|0.521
|0.632
|0.408
|0.536
|12-7
|0
|7
|Pine View
|0.491
|0.444
|0.531
|0.522
|8-10
|0
|8
|Hurricane
|0.475
|0.450
|0.488
|0.527
|9-11
|0
|9
|Cedar
|0.469
|0.529
|0.401
|0.509
|9-8
|0
|10
|Bear River
|0.426
|0.222
|0.610
|0.514
|4-14
|0
|11
|Dixie
|0.425
|0.313
|0.520
|0.503
|5-11
|0
|12
|Crim. Cliffs
|0.382
|0.204
|0.528
|0.528
|4-14
|0
|13
|Logan
|0.282
|0.000
|0.514
|0.507
|0-18
|0
Class 3A RPI Rankings
|1
|Richfield
|0.728
|0.842
|0.655
|0.546
|16-3
|0
|2
|Judge
|0.717
|1.000
|0.474
|0.535
|20-0
|0
|3
|Emery
|0.667
|0.789
|0.567
|0.565
|15-4
|0
|4
|Grantsville
|0.644
|0.800
|0.514
|0.525
|16-4
|0
|5
|Lay. Christian
|0.613
|0.778
|0.468
|0.525
|14-4
|1
|6
|Morgan
|0.607
|0.632
|0.594
|0.559
|12-7
|-1
|7
|Summit Acad.
|0.584
|0.737
|0.454
|0.484
|14-5
|0
|8
|Carbon
|0.558
|0.602
|0.515
|0.552
|11-7
|0
|9
|Manti
|0.541
|0.556
|0.528
|0.538
|10-8
|0
|10
|So. Summit
|0.490
|0.350
|0.623
|0.519
|7-13
|0
|11
|Union
|0.481
|0.400
|0.549
|0.545
|8-12
|1
|12
|Delta
|0.481
|0.412
|0.540
|0.527
|7-10
|-1
|13
|Canyon View
|0.471
|0.375
|0.553
|0.538
|6-10
|0
|14
|ALA
|0.453
|0.460
|0.437
|0.492
|10-11
|0
|15
|Juab
|0.406
|0.316
|0.470
|0.522
|6-13
|0
|16
|No. Sanpete
|0.394
|0.235
|0.529
|0.505
|4-13
|0
|17
|Juan Diego
|0.371
|0.158
|0.557
|0.498
|3-16
|0
|18
|Ogden
|0.363
|0.250
|0.444
|0.508
|5-15
|0
|19
|Prov. Hall
|0.335
|0.185
|0.453
|0.475
|4-14
|0
|20
|Ben Lomond
|0.318
|0.157
|0.441
|0.494
|3-14
|0
Class 2A RPI Rankings
|1
|Beaver
|0.768
|1.000
|0.576
|0.585
|16-2
|0
|2
|Kanab
|0.739
|0.868
|0.644
|0.578
|15-4
|0
|3
|Millard
|0.720
|0.976
|0.499
|0.565
|17-4
|0
|4
|No. Summit
|0.680
|0.737
|0.652
|0.545
|12-7
|0
|5
|Draper APA
|0.672
|0.868
|0.512
|0.503
|15-4
|1
|6
|Duchesne
|0.654
|0.763
|0.566
|0.561
|12-7
|-1
|7
|No. Sevier
|0.596
|0.556
|0.645
|0.561
|9-9
|2
|8
|South Sevier
|0.590
|0.550
|0.637
|0.553
|9-11
|-1
|9
|Am. Heritage
|0.569
|0.611
|0.557
|0.433
|11-7
|1
|10
|Rockwell
|0.565
|0.786
|0.370
|0.450
|15-6
|-2
|11
|Parowan
|0.550
|0.500
|0.596
|0.565
|9-11
|0
|12
|Rowland Hall
|0.539
|0.641
|0.460
|0.438
|10-6
|0
|13
|Enterprise
|0.502
|0.413
|0.580
|0.555
|7-13
|0
|14
|Maeser
|0.474
|0.579
|0.381
|0.421
|11-8
|0
|15
|St. Joseph
|0.459
|0.462
|0.459
|0.444
|6-7
|0
|16
|Gunnison
|0.385
|0.250
|0.497
|0.493
|4-14
|0
|17
|Freedom Prep
|0.374
|0.333
|0.407
|0.413
|4-8
|0
|18
|Waterford
|0.343
|0.333
|0.332
|0.440
|3-6
|0
|19
|San Juan
|0.333
|0.113
|0.505
|0.546
|2-18
|0
|20
|UM Hillfield
|0.314
|0.286
|0.325
|0.390
|2-5
|0
|21
|APA W. Valley
|0.293
|0.133
|0.424
|0.424
|2-13
|0
|22
|Was. Acad.
|0.251
|0.000
|0.465
|0.418
|0-14
|0
|23
|UM Camp W.
|0.245
|0.167
|0.288
|0.400
|2-10
|0
|24
|Merit Prep
|0.239
|0.133
|0.303
|0.431
|2-13
|0
Class 1A RPI Rankings
|1
|Piute
|0.740
|0.971
|0.545
|0.579
|16-1
|0
|2
|Tabiona
|0.717
|0.917
|0.559
|0.531
|15-3
|0
|3
|Panguitch
|0.672
|0.765
|0.602
|0.571
|13-4
|0
|4
|Mon. Valley
|0.657
|0.938
|0.418
|0.476
|10-2
|0
|5
|Wayne
|0.652
|0.667
|0.657
|0.561
|10-5
|0
|6
|Wendover
|0.573
|0.703
|0.459
|0.503
|10-6
|2
|7
|Water Cnyn
|0.569
|0.636
|0.506
|0.543
|6-5
|-1
|8
|Whitehorse
|0.568
|0.725
|0.428
|0.488
|13-7
|2
|9
|Rich
|0.561
|0.574
|0.558
|0.517
|9-8
|0
|10
|Escalante
|0.559
|0.625
|0.499
|0.529
|11-7
|-3
|11
|ICS
|0.543
|0.603
|0.495
|0.485
|10-7
|0
|12
|Altamont
|0.508
|0.500
|0.512
|0.523
|7-10
|1
|13
|Valley
|0.500
|0.368
|0.622
|0.549
|6-11
|-1
|14
|Milford
|0.491
|0.438
|0.535
|0.528
|7-9
|0
|15
|Bryce Valley
|0.446
|0.333
|0.539
|0.530
|5-10
|0
|16
|Manila
|0.399
|0.333
|0.447
|0.481
|5-10
|0
|17
|Green River
|0.380
|0.143
|0.592
|0.496
|2-12
|1
|18
|Mt. Vernon
|0.376
|0.333
|0.432
|0.314
|1-2
|-1
|19
|Tintic
|0.372
|0.333
|0.393
|0.453
|4-8
|1
|20
|Monticello
|0.370
|0.133
|0.578
|0.495
|2-13
|-1
|21
|Pinnacle
|0.342
|0.222
|0.436
|0.459
|4-14
|0
|22
|Dugway
|0.043
|0.000
|0.000
|0.432
|0-1
|0
