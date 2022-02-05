High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — top teams stay put

Here’s a look at the daily girls basketball RPI change after Friday’s results. The Deseret News updates these rankings and indicates the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.

The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Friday scores had been posted at time of update.

The top teams in the six classifications remained the same with Lone Peak (6A), Lehi (5A), Ridgeline (4A), Richfield (3A), Beaver (2A) and Piute (1A) staying put at No. 1.

The biggest jump on Friday night was in 5A, as Cottonwood jumped four spots from No. 24 to No. 20.

Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).

The UHSAA doesn’t provide hourly updates to the rankings on its website once a classification is in the final week of its regular season.

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Lone Peak 0.771 1.000 0.585 0.579 15-0 0 2 Fremont 0.735 0.886 0.623 0.556 17-2 0 3 Riverton 0.710 0.833 0.624 0.545 15-3 0 4 Westlake 0.681 0.842 0.546 0.567 16-3 0 5 Davis 0.680 0.889 0.503 0.533 16-2 0 6 Syracuse 0.667 0.833 0.528 0.543 15-3 0 7 Bingham 0.660 0.675 0.664 0.569 13-6 0 8 Skyridge 0.657 0.637 0.697 0.569 11-6 1 9 Herriman 0.652 0.765 0.563 0.546 13-4 -1 10 Pl. Grove 0.612 0.632 0.608 0.542 12-7 0 11 Am. Fork 0.572 0.579 0.578 0.520 11-8 0 12 Copper Hills 0.563 0.588 0.543 0.540 10-7 0 13 Cyprus 0.525 0.706 0.356 0.472 12-5 1 14 Mtn. Ridge 0.518 0.588 0.450 0.510 10-7 -1 15 Farmington 0.511 0.438 0.584 0.519 7-9 0 16 Cor. Canyon 0.501 0.389 0.602 0.554 7-11 0 17 Layton 0.475 0.389 0.547 0.539 7-11 1 18 West Jordan 0.471 0.400 0.534 0.510 6-9 -1 19 Taylorsville 0.418 0.444 0.381 0.462 8-10 0 20 West 0.413 0.412 0.409 0.438 7-10 1 21 Hunter 0.396 0.316 0.460 0.469 6-13 -1 22 Weber 0.380 0.278 0.454 0.508 5-13 0 23 Roy 0.375 0.353 0.378 0.463 6-11 1 24 Granger 0.373 0.313 0.412 0.471 5-11 -1 25 Clearfield 0.284 0.000 0.524 0.486 0-18 0 26 Kearns 0.236 0.000 0.423 0.457 0-18 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Lehi 0.659 0.800 0.547 0.528 16-4 0 2 Olympus 0.640 0.765 0.540 0.524 13-4 0 3 Bountiful 0.638 0.824 0.477 0.523 14-3 0 4 Highland 0.632 0.786 0.502 0.525 11-3 2 5 Timpview 0.622 0.824 0.444 0.521 14-3 -1 6 Springville 0.612 0.706 0.534 0.544 12-5 -1 7 Cedar Valley 0.610 0.800 0.445 0.497 16-4 1 8 Skyline 0.600 0.706 0.511 0.526 12-5 -1 9 Timpanogos 0.571 0.667 0.489 0.512 12-6 0 10 Box Elder 0.549 0.556 0.551 0.514 10-8 0 11 Jordan 0.545 0.550 0.546 0.516 11-9 0 12 Woods Cross 0.530 0.647 0.421 0.498 11-6 2 13 Salem Hills 0.527 0.611 0.442 0.530 11-7 0 14 Uintah 0.527 0.529 0.532 0.489 9-8 -2 15 Orem 0.513 0.500 0.526 0.515 10-10 1 16 Viewmont 0.506 0.368 0.645 0.498 7-12 -1 17 Maple Mtn. 0.486 0.375 0.589 0.517 6-10 1 18 Payson 0.474 0.491 0.457 0.478 9-9 1 19 East 0.471 0.313 0.620 0.512 5-11 -2 20 Cottonwood 0.462 0.471 0.453 0.459 8-9 4 21 Brighton 0.455 0.368 0.527 0.517 7-12 2 22 Northridge 0.452 0.412 0.480 0.503 7-10 -2 23 Stansbury 0.442 0.450 0.424 0.489 9-11 -2 24 Wasatch 0.436 0.316 0.542 0.503 6-13 -2 25 Bonneville 0.413 0.263 0.543 0.505 5-14 1 26 Murray 0.394 0.313 0.451 0.504 5-11 1 27 Hillcrest 0.393 0.313 0.460 0.452 5-11 -2 28 Mtn. View 0.362 0.188 0.508 0.494 3-13 0 29 Alta 0.340 0.150 0.493 0.511 3-17 0 30 Park City 0.337 0.188 0.453 0.490 3-13 0 31 Provo 0.306 0.056 0.510 0.510 1-17 0 32 Spanish Fork 0.279 0.071 0.436 0.501 1-13 0 33 Tooele 0.252 0.000 0.462 0.447 0-16 0

Class 4A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Ridgeline 0.740 0.950 0.572 0.549 19-1 0 2 Desert Hills 0.649 0.778 0.547 0.530 14-4 0 3 Sky View 0.594 0.600 0.600 0.543 12-8 0 4 Snow Canyon 0.570 0.684 0.468 0.518 13-6 0 5 Green Canyon 0.564 0.588 0.541 0.558 10-7 0 6 Mtn. Crest 0.521 0.632 0.408 0.536 12-7 0 7 Pine View 0.491 0.444 0.531 0.522 8-10 0 8 Hurricane 0.475 0.450 0.488 0.527 9-11 0 9 Cedar 0.469 0.529 0.401 0.509 9-8 0 10 Bear River 0.426 0.222 0.610 0.514 4-14 0 11 Dixie 0.425 0.313 0.520 0.503 5-11 0 12 Crim. Cliffs 0.382 0.204 0.528 0.528 4-14 0 13 Logan 0.282 0.000 0.514 0.507 0-18 0

Class 3A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Richfield 0.728 0.842 0.655 0.546 16-3 0 2 Judge 0.717 1.000 0.474 0.535 20-0 0 3 Emery 0.667 0.789 0.567 0.565 15-4 0 4 Grantsville 0.644 0.800 0.514 0.525 16-4 0 5 Lay. Christian 0.613 0.778 0.468 0.525 14-4 1 6 Morgan 0.607 0.632 0.594 0.559 12-7 -1 7 Summit Acad. 0.584 0.737 0.454 0.484 14-5 0 8 Carbon 0.558 0.602 0.515 0.552 11-7 0 9 Manti 0.541 0.556 0.528 0.538 10-8 0 10 So. Summit 0.490 0.350 0.623 0.519 7-13 0 11 Union 0.481 0.400 0.549 0.545 8-12 1 12 Delta 0.481 0.412 0.540 0.527 7-10 -1 13 Canyon View 0.471 0.375 0.553 0.538 6-10 0 14 ALA 0.453 0.460 0.437 0.492 10-11 0 15 Juab 0.406 0.316 0.470 0.522 6-13 0 16 No. Sanpete 0.394 0.235 0.529 0.505 4-13 0 17 Juan Diego 0.371 0.158 0.557 0.498 3-16 0 18 Ogden 0.363 0.250 0.444 0.508 5-15 0 19 Prov. Hall 0.335 0.185 0.453 0.475 4-14 0 20 Ben Lomond 0.318 0.157 0.441 0.494 3-14 0

Class 2A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Beaver 0.768 1.000 0.576 0.585 16-2 0 2 Kanab 0.739 0.868 0.644 0.578 15-4 0 3 Millard 0.720 0.976 0.499 0.565 17-4 0 4 No. Summit 0.680 0.737 0.652 0.545 12-7 0 5 Draper APA 0.672 0.868 0.512 0.503 15-4 1 6 Duchesne 0.654 0.763 0.566 0.561 12-7 -1 7 No. Sevier 0.596 0.556 0.645 0.561 9-9 2 8 South Sevier 0.590 0.550 0.637 0.553 9-11 -1 9 Am. Heritage 0.569 0.611 0.557 0.433 11-7 1 10 Rockwell 0.565 0.786 0.370 0.450 15-6 -2 11 Parowan 0.550 0.500 0.596 0.565 9-11 0 12 Rowland Hall 0.539 0.641 0.460 0.438 10-6 0 13 Enterprise 0.502 0.413 0.580 0.555 7-13 0 14 Maeser 0.474 0.579 0.381 0.421 11-8 0 15 St. Joseph 0.459 0.462 0.459 0.444 6-7 0 16 Gunnison 0.385 0.250 0.497 0.493 4-14 0 17 Freedom Prep 0.374 0.333 0.407 0.413 4-8 0 18 Waterford 0.343 0.333 0.332 0.440 3-6 0 19 San Juan 0.333 0.113 0.505 0.546 2-18 0 20 UM Hillfield 0.314 0.286 0.325 0.390 2-5 0 21 APA W. Valley 0.293 0.133 0.424 0.424 2-13 0 22 Was. Acad. 0.251 0.000 0.465 0.418 0-14 0 23 UM Camp W. 0.245 0.167 0.288 0.400 2-10 0 24 Merit Prep 0.239 0.133 0.303 0.431 2-13 0

Class 1A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Piute 0.740 0.971 0.545 0.579 16-1 0 2 Tabiona 0.717 0.917 0.559 0.531 15-3 0 3 Panguitch 0.672 0.765 0.602 0.571 13-4 0 4 Mon. Valley 0.657 0.938 0.418 0.476 10-2 0 5 Wayne 0.652 0.667 0.657 0.561 10-5 0 6 Wendover 0.573 0.703 0.459 0.503 10-6 2 7 Water Cnyn 0.569 0.636 0.506 0.543 6-5 -1 8 Whitehorse 0.568 0.725 0.428 0.488 13-7 2 9 Rich 0.561 0.574 0.558 0.517 9-8 0 10 Escalante 0.559 0.625 0.499 0.529 11-7 -3 11 ICS 0.543 0.603 0.495 0.485 10-7 0 12 Altamont 0.508 0.500 0.512 0.523 7-10 1 13 Valley 0.500 0.368 0.622 0.549 6-11 -1 14 Milford 0.491 0.438 0.535 0.528 7-9 0 15 Bryce Valley 0.446 0.333 0.539 0.530 5-10 0 16 Manila 0.399 0.333 0.447 0.481 5-10 0 17 Green River 0.380 0.143 0.592 0.496 2-12 1 18 Mt. Vernon 0.376 0.333 0.432 0.314 1-2 -1 19 Tintic 0.372 0.333 0.393 0.453 4-8 1 20 Monticello 0.370 0.133 0.578 0.495 2-13 -1 21 Pinnacle 0.342 0.222 0.436 0.459 4-14 0 22 Dugway 0.043 0.000 0.000 0.432 0-1 0