Quin Snyder rejoins team after COVID-19 absence

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol on Sunday and will be back in action with the team on Monday when the Jazz face the New York Knicks at Vivint Arena.

After being away from the team for a week, Snyder was at the helm again running Jazz practice on Sunday as the Jazz gear up for their final two games before the NBA trade deadline.

It’s been difficult for Snyder to be away from the team, but despite the turmoil and the adversity the team has faced, including being out with their head coach, Snyder has been impressed with the stability of the team under the leadership of assistant coach Alex Jensen.

The Jazz lost the game against Minnesota last Sunday, but have won their last two games against the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets.

“Our whole staff, Alex in particular, just did a terrific job,” Snyder said. “Sometimes there’s silver linings and it was a good opportunity for our staff to have the realization of how prepared they are. I probably knew that better than they did.”

While Snyder was isolated and away from the game, he wasn’t far from the team. Though on Sunday he said that he wanted to give his coaching staff the space they needed to make decisions, it would be very unlike Snyder to not be in close contact.

He had regular Zoom meetings with the coaching staff before and after games and on off days and Donovan Mitchell joked after Friday’s game against the Nets that he already had multiple text messages from Snyder and that he would talk to him again when he got home that night.

Snyder tested positive a week ago while the team was in Minnesota and was on a medical flight back to Utah when Joe Ingles suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee during a game against the Timberwolves.

“I didn’t know until I landed, so I didn’t have that initial moment or see it happen,” Snyder said. “I talked to him after that initial sort of grieving period...It’s hard to overstate how I felt for him.”

The Jazz play the Knicks on Monday and will stay at home to host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.