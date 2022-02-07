 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Mary Cosby says she’s not leaving ‘RHOSLC’ ... even though she’s not filming Season 3

Mary Cosby skipped the reunion show for Season 2, raising questions about her status on the show

By Herb Scribner
Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”
Lisa Barlow, left, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Jen Shah, Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”
Chad Kirkland, Bravo

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby said reports that she is leaving the show are false, and that she will return for Season 3.

Yes, but: Season 3 is already filming and Cosby has not been involved with the production, a source familiar with the matter told the Deseret News.

What’s going on: Page Six — a news and gossip site that publishes reports on the “Real Housewives” franchise — said that Cosby had been dropped from “RHOLSC” for Season 3.

  • The next morning, Cosby tweeted, “This Story Is Not True!! This is a complete Fabrication’ A Complete Lie!’ I have not spoke to anyone!!”

But then: People, The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly all reported that Cosby had been dropped from the show, especially after she skipped the Season 2 reunion show.

  • “It’s really puzzling that Mary would even try to shut it down on Twitter,” one source told Page Six. “Doesn’t she realize the news was going to come out anyway once Season 3 premiered and she was nowhere to be found? She hasn’t filmed anything, and the cast was told weeks ago that she won’t be.”

The Deseret News has reached out to Cosby’s camp on Season 3.

Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennie Nguyen was recently fired from the show due to older social media posts, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • “Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” Bravo posted on its Instagram.
  • “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

