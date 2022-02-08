High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships

The high school swimming region meets from 6A through 3A are all in the books, with only the state championship meets remaining in the 2021-22 season. Heading into the state meet at BYU, here’s a look at the top 15 high school swimming performances in each event this season as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The top 100 times in each event are available at utswimcoach.com.

One state record has fallen this season, as Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin broke the 100 freestyle at the Granite District Championships back on Dec. 17 with a time of 45.13.

The 3A and 4A state meets are Friday and Saturday at BYU, while the 6A and 5A meets are the following Saturday at BYU.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:52.28 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork (2/4 at Region 9).

1:53.95 — Katelyn Andrist, Skyridge, Sr. (1/29 at Region 4).

1:54.95 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:55.74 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, Fr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:57.80 — Veronica Black, Highland, Fr. (1/27 at East).

1:58.28 — Taya Riser, Timpanogos, Sr. (2/4 at Region 8).

1:58.97 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Fr. (11/3 at Lone Peak).

1:59.09 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, Fr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:59.31 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Jr. (1/29 at Region 15).

1:59.42 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, So. (2/4 at Region 6)

1:59.72 — Megan Harris, Wasatch (2/4 at Region 9).

1:59.90 — Avery Bulkley, Payson (2/5 at Region 7).

2:00.10 — Campbell Keller, Olympus, So. (2/4 at Region 6).

2:00.31 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, So. (1/29 at Region 4).

2:00.35 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, So. (1/29 at Region 4).

Note: State record is 1:50.32 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

2:07.48 — Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus, Jr. (12/17 at Granite District).

2:08.27 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, Fr. (12/17 at Granite District).

2:10.93 — Veronica Black, Highland, Fr. (1/13 at Olympus).

2:11.86 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork (1/20 at Wasatch).

2:12.31 — Nohea Kamauu, Wood Cross (2/5 at Region 5).

2:12.34 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Jr. (1/13 at Olympus).

2:12.40 — Elle Decker, Viewmont, Sr. (2/5 at Region 5).

2:12.75 — Anna Wekluk, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (1/29 at Region 3).

2:12.86 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Fr. (1/29 at Region 4).

2:13.05 — Elaine Liu, Skyline (2/4 at Region 6).

2:15.10 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (2/4 at Region 8).

2:15.64 — Isabelle Moulton, Wasatch (2/4 at Region 9).

2:15.70 — Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, Fr. (1/29 at Region 4).

2:15.71 — Sarah Olsen, Sky View, Jr. (1/29 at Region 11).

2:15.94 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Jr. (12/17 at Tooele).

Note: State record is 2:03.41 by Brighton’s Rachel Butler in 2019.

Girls 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

24.59 — Anna Wekluk, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (12/10 at Wasatch).

24.65 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork (10/29 at Spanish Fork).

24.70 — Sara Wall, Park City, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

24.90 — Rachel Dalton, Skyline (2/4 at Region 6).

24.90 — Annie Robinson, Timpview, Sr. (1/14 at Lone Peak).

24.94 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove (1/29 at Region 4).

24.96 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Jr. (12/17 at Granite District).

25.02 — Lauryn Hall, Davis, Sr. (11/19 at Wasatch).

25.03 — Carly Eubanks, Ridgeline, Sr. (1/29 at Region 11).

25.05 — Jamie Horne, Kearns, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

25.06 — Veronica Black, Highland, Fr. (1/13 at Skyline).

25.08 — Taya Riser, Timpanogos, Sr. (2/4 at Region 8).

25.11 — Ofa Fa, West, Fr. (2/4 at Region 2).

25.13 — Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, Sr. (1/28 at 2022 Region 10).

25.15 — Ellie Dixon, Box Elder, Sr. (2/5 at Region 5).

25.15 — Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

Note: State record is 23.25 by Kearns’ J. Fredsal in 2005/S. Watchorn in 1997.

Girls 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

57.08 — Jade Garstang, Skyline (12/17 at Granite District).

57.86 — Anna Wekluk, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (1/29 at Region 3).

58.91 — Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus, Jr. (11/11 at Olympus).

59.36 — Madeleine Brennan, West, Sr. (11/19 at West).

59.38 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

59.67 — Sara Wall, Park City, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

59.92 — Madeleine Moran, Olympus, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:00.46 — Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, Fr. (2/5 at Region 7).

1:00.77 — Ava Hansen, Timpview, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

1:00.92 — Sage Patterson, Bonneville (2/5 at Region 5).

1:01.18 — Elaine Liu, Skyline (1/20 at Olympus).

1:01.32 — Lauryn Hall, Davis, Sr. (12/4 at Davis District).

1:01.33 — Nohea Kamauu, Wood Cross (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

1:01.49 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, Fr. (2/4 at Region 8).

1:01.50 — Chloe Rasband, Layton (2/4 at Region 1).

Note: State record is 54.61 by Skyline’s Lillian Moore in 2014.

Girls 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

50.94 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork (2/4 at Region 9).

53.54 — Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, Sr. (11/19 at Wasatch).

53.60 — Taya Riser, Timpanogos, Sr. (2/4 at Region 8).

53.87 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

54.03 — Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus, Jr. (12/17 at Granite District).

54.38 — Carly Eubanks, Ridgeline, Sr. (1/29 at Region 11).

54.47 — Veronica Black, Highland, Fr. (1/13 at Olympus).

54.51 — Sara Wall, Park City, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

54.73 — Ofa Fa, West, Fr. (2/4 at Region 2.

54.73 — Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, Fr. (2/5 at Region 7).

54.87 — Anna Wekluk, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (11/2 at Kearns).

54.89 — Rachel Dalton, Skyline (2/4 at Region 6).

54.98 — Gennovah Hansen, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (1/29 at Region 3).

55.10 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, So. (2/4 at Region 6).

55.14 — Dani Cannon, Skyridge, So. (1/29 at Region 4).

Note: State record is 50.74 by Timpview’s Rachel Oyler in 2019.

Girls 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

5:00.96 — Katelyn Andrist, Skyridge, Sr. (1/29 at Region 4).

5:10.18 — Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

5:10.50 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, Fr. (1/29 at Region 4).

5:19.81 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

5:21.39 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Jr. (12/7 at Brighton).

5:21.49 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork (1/20 at Wasatch).

5:22.45 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, So. (2/4 at Region 6).

5:22.88 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, Fr. (2/4 at Region 6).

5:24.35 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, So. (1/29 at Region 4).

5:24.45 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Jr. (1/29 at Region 15).

5:24.56 — Avery Bulkley, Payson (2/5 at Region 7).

5:24.85 — Sarah Olsen, Sky View, Jr. (1/29 at Region 11).

5:25.20 — Campbell Keller, Olympus, So. (2/4 at Region 6).

5:25.83 — Elle Decker, Viewmont, Sr. (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

5:25.83 — Kaylee Coats, Green Canyon, Sr. (1/29 at Region 11).

Note: State record is 4:56.96 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

56.59 — Jade Garstang, Skyline (2/4 at Region 6).

57.73 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, So. (2/4 at Region 6).

58.16 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Jr. (2/4 at Region 8).

59.49 — Anna Wekluk, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

1:00.01 — Lily Hyde, Pleasant Grove, Fr. (1/29 at Region 4).

1:00.10 — Afton Page, Snow Canyon, Sr. (1/28 at 2022 Region 10).

1:00.24 — Kalia Merrill, Davis, Jr. (2/4 at Region 1).

1:00.30 — Chloe Cline, Brighton, Fr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:00.31 — Maddy Parker, Spanish Fork (11/6 at Nebo Invite).

1:00.34 — Kat Richter, Murray, Fr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

1:00.34 — Kensley Messinger, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

1:00.59 — Navie Powell, Ridgeline, Jr. (1/29 at Region 11).

1:00.60 — Campbell Keller, Olympus, So. (12/17 at Granite District).

1:00.63 — Colleen Macwilliams, Olympus, Jr. (11/30 at Olympus).

1:00.69 — Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch (2/4 at Region 9).

Note: State record is 53.45 by Cottonwood’s Rhyan White in 2016.

Girls 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:04.42 — Madeleine Moran, Olympus, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:07.14 — Lucy Johnson, Skyline (12/17 at Granite District).

1:07.66 — Veronica Black, Highland, Fr. (1/6 at Skyline).

1:08.11 — Elaine Liu, Skyline (2/4 at Region 6).

1:08.39 — Elle Decker, Viewmont, Sr. (2/5 at Region 5).

1:08.44 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Jr. (12/17 at Tooele).

1:08.49 — Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

1:08.65 — Sadie Duke, Bountiful, Sr. (2/5 at Region 5).

1:08.82 — Malin Howe, Viewmont (2/5 at Region 5).

1:08.97 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (1/28 at 2022 Region 10).

1:09.14 — Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, So. (1/29 at Region 4).

1:09.31 — Kiley Reynolds, Canyon View, Sr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

1:09.34 — Eideann Anderson, American Fork, So. (1/29 at Region 4).

1:09.40 — Lucy Kokeny, Brighton, So. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:09.42 — Savannah Eatough, Provo, Jr. (2/4 at Region 9).

Note: State record is 1:02.09 by Wasatch’s Haley Altman in 2020.

Boys 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:41.17 — Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

1:44.18 — Daniel Detjen, Brighton, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:44.19 — Yan Dvorteskiy, West, Sr. (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

1:45.04 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline (2/4 at Region 6).

1:45.47 — Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork (2/4 at Region 9).

1:45.53 — William De La Garza, Olympus, So. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:45.64 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

1:45.88 — Matthew Quackenbush, Olympus, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:45.93 — Easton Smith, Riverton, Sr. (12/3 at Silver Rush).

1:46.44 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Jr. (1/29 at Region 15).

1:46.48 — Maxston Cannon, Canyon View, Sr. (1/15 at Greg Fernley).

1:46.49 — Zach Richter, Murray, So. (12/10 at Wasatch).

1:46.54 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, So. (2/5 at Region 7).

1:46.85 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Jr. (2/4 at Region 8).

1:47.23 — Logan Browne, Highland, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

Note: State record is 1:38.39 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:51.85 — Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

1:54.07 — Yan Dvorteskiy, West, Sr. (2/4 at Region 2.

1:56.36 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Jr. (12/17 at Granite District).

1:57.18 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Jr. (2/4 at Region 8).

1:57.82 — Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

1:58.16 — Easton Smith, Riverton, Sr. (1/29 at Region 3).

1:58.93 — Maxston Cannon, Canyon View, Sr. (1/27 at Region 12).

1:58.95 — Jeshua Day, American Fork, Jr. (11/3 at Lone Peak).

1:59.61 — Lukas Keele, Skyline (1/20 at Olympus).

1:59.62 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Fr. (2/4 at Region 6).

2:00.18 — Robs Barton, Jordan, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

2:00.48 — Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline (2/4 at Region 6).

2:00.66 — Sohnnie Wesemann, Cyprus, Sr. (2/4 at Region 2.

2:00.83 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Jr. (12/9 at Park City).

2:00.90 — Jayden Hicken, Wasatch (1/20 at Spanish Fork).

Note: State record is 1:48.75 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2019.

Boys 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

20.83 — Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

21.50 — Jack Saber, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

21.60 — Ethan Astle, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

21.71 — Angel Nunez-lanza, Hunter (2/4 at Region 2).

21.82 — Jayden Hicken, Wasatch (2/4 at Region 9).

22.05 — Noah Williams, Skyline (2/4 at Region 6).

22.05 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Jr. (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

22.06 — Grant Kling, Richfield, So. (1/27 at Region 12).

22.09 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork (2/4 at Region 9).

22.14 — Cameron Barney, Westlake, Sr. (1/29 at Region 4).

22.17 — Domingo Contreras, West, Sr. (2/4 at Region 2)

22.19 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, So. (2/4 at Region 1).

22.19 — Kanyon Page, Syracuse, Sr. (12/9 at Davis).

22.21 — Tyson Farnsworth, Green Canyon, Sr. (1/29 at Region 11).

22.21 — Trey Jackson, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (1/29 at Region 3).

Note: State record is 20.60 by Logan’s Billy Betz in 1997

Boys 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

49.19 — Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

50.85 — Alexander Turney, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

51.35 — Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork (11/19 at Wasatch).

52.43 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Jr. (1/29 at Region 4).

52.57 — Bridger Sink, Olympus, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

52.60 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Jr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

52.62 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, So. (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

52.87 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (1/29 at Region 13).

52.96 — Yan Dvorteskiy, West, Sr. (1/27 at West).

53.01 — Josh Smith, Alta, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

53.16 — Domingo Contreras, West, Sr. (2/4 at Region 2.

53.17 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, So. (12/4 at Davis District).

53.22 — Daschiel Springmeyer, Skyline (2/4 at Region 6).

53.39 — Alijah Whitney, Timpview, Sr. (11/6 at Nebo Invite).

53.60 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Jr. (11/30 at Timpview).

53.60 — Tobler Dotson, Cedar City, Sr. (1/28 at 2022 Region 10).

Note: State record is 47.71 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

(SR) 45.13 — Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

47.10 — Yan Dvorteskiy, West, Sr. (2/4 at Region 2).

47.56 — Jack Saber, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

47.60 — Ethan Astle, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

47.83 — Kanyon Page, Syracuse, Sr. (12/9 at Davis).

48.06 — Bruce Kim, Brighton, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

48.32 — Bridger Nielson, Brighton, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

48.46 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork (2/4 at Region 9).

48.47 — Kaleb Feland, Spanish Fork (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

48.56 — Tyson Farnsworth, Green Canyon, Sr. (1/29 at Region 11).

48.57 — Zach Richter, Murray, So. (2/4 at Region 6).

48.65 — Easton Smith, Riverton, Sr. (1/29 at Region 3).

48.73 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Jr. (2/5 at Region 7).

48.78 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Jr. (1/29 at Region 15).

48.86 — Ogden Riley, Springville, Jr. (2/4 at Region 9).

Note: Old state record was 45.27 by Brighton’s Long Gutierrez in 2013.

Boys 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

4:33.24 — Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (1/20 at Olympus).

4:41.21 — Matthew Quackenbush, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

4:42.19 — Yan Dvorteskiy, West, Sr. (2/4 at Region 2).

4:43.02 — Daniel Detjen, Brighton, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

4:43.42 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, So. (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

4:44.09 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Jr. (2/4 at Region 6).

4:44.81 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline (2/4 at Region 6).

4:45.46 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Jr. (1/29 at Region 15).

4:45.58 — Maxston Cannon, Canyon View, Sr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

4:46.68 — Jeshua Day, American Fork, Jr. (11/5 at Greg Fernley).

4:47.29 — Alijah Whitney, Timpview, Sr. (2/4 at Region 8).

4:47.94 — Logan Browne, Highland, Sr. (2/4 at Region 6).

4:48.70 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

4:51.50 — Robs Barton, Jordan, So. (2/4 at Region 8).

4:51.57 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (11/16 at Ogden).

Note: State record is 4:30.06 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

52.00 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Jr. (2/4 at Region 8).

52.22 — Angel Nunez-lanza, Hunter (2/4 at Region 2).

52.28 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Jr. (12/17 at Granite District).

52.76 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Jr. (2/4 at Region 8).

53.14 — Brandyn Blackwood, Westlake, Jr. (1/29 at Region 4).

53.20 — Spencer Stowers, Skyridge, Jr. (1/29 at Region 4).

53.39 — William De La Garza, Olympus, So. (12/17 at Granite District).

53.50 — Kanyon Page, Syracuse, Sr. (1/7 at Thanksgiving Invite).

53.58 — Kevin Tu, Skyline (12/17 at Granite District).

54.02 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, So. (1/28 at 2022 Region 10).

54.06 — Gauge Tobiasson, Mt. View, Sr. (2/4 at Region 8).

54.09 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Jr. (1/13 at Granger).

54.13 — Evan Vanbrocklin, Olympus, Sr. (11/4 at Olympus).

54.24 — Domingo Contreras, West, Sr. (2/4 at Region 2).

54.45 — Andrew Carlisle, Dixie, So. (1/28 at 2022 Region 10).

Note: State record is 48.25 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

56.84 — Alexander Turney, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

57.31 — Jayden Hicken, Wasatch (2/4 at Region 9).

57.92 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, So. (2/5 at Region 7).

58.15 — Bridger Sink, Olympus, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

59.12 — Jack Saber, Olympus, Sr. (11/11 at Olympus).

59.28 — Sohnnie Wesemann, Cyprus, Sr. (2/4 at Region 2.

59.39 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Jr. (2/4 at Region 8).

59.69 — Joseph Biesinger, Kearns, Sr. (12/17 at Granite District).

1:00.18 — Tobler Dotson, Cedar City, Sr. (1/7 at Red Rock Invite).

1:00.28 — Maxston Cannon, Canyon View, Sr. (12/3 at Canyon View).

1:00.39 — Aidan Salisbury, Cottonwood, Jr. (12/17 at Granite District).

1:00.40 — Jackson Dubose, Sky View, Sr. (1/29 at Region 11).

1:00.78 — Buddy Yanelli, Judge Memorial, Sr. (11/19 at West).

1:00.92 — Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline (1/20 at Olympus).

1:01.16 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, Fr. (2/4 at Region 6).

Note: State record is 55.60 by Olympus’ Alexander Turney in 2021.