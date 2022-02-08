High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games

Taylorsville hands Cyprus first region loss

Taylorsville edged out a narrow victory at home against the visiting Pirates. It was a tight battle throughout, but the Warriors held Cyprus to just nine points over a 16-minute span in the middle of the game. Taylorsville’s offense also was able to go on a run late in the game to seal the 43-37 victory.

Ella Huntington had 15 points and two 3-pointers while Emalee Mumford pitched in 10. The Pirates were led by Amelia Echternkamp’s 17 points, 12 of which came from behind the arc.

It was the Pirates first region loss of the season after an 8-0 start. Taylorsville moves to 7-3 in region play and controls their destiny towards a strong finish. They will host Kearns on Friday before visiting Granger next Tuesday in the season finale.

Grantsville gets road win over South Summit

Grantsville trailed by three points at halftime before an offensive explosion led to a 59-58 win. The two teams combined to score 45 points over the last eight minutes before Grantsville escaped with the road win.

Grantsville dominated the paint, leading to 11 more made free throws in the game, which proved to be the difference maker. Emma Broadbent led all scorers with 24 points for the Wildcats, all of which came inside the arc.

“We’re in a spot where teams are giving us their best shot every game and we’re definitely still learning how to take those punches and how to respond,” Grantsville coach Megan Vera said.

“Luckily tonight we were able to make crucial plays and get a tough road win. We’ve definitely got some things to improve on before the state tournament begins, but we’re confident in our girls’ willingness to do what it takes to make these adjustments and we’ll be ready to compete in a wide open and very competitive 3A state tournament.”

Morgan makes move to grab region title

The Trojans flipped a one-point halftime deficit into a 69-63 win over Layton Christian, giving them sole possession of first place in Region 13.

Kenzie Allen had 22 points and four triples in the win as Grantsville moved to 7-2 in Region 13 play. Alex Trussell recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Elena Birkeland contributed all over the court, she finished with three 3-pointers made on her way to 13 total points as well as added five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Janel Blazzard was lights out from behind the arc as she made five 3-pointers on the night and picked up five steals.

Morgan moves to 7-1 in region play, they will have a chance to clinch the title with a win at Ogden on Thursday night. Sitting behind them is Layton Christian and Grantsville who are tied at 7-2. Those two teams will meet at Grantsville as all three teams prepare for a deep playoff run.

Aviators fly high to take region title

Cedar Valley clinched a share of the Region 7 through a 20-3 second quarter run as they left Uintah with 51-38 win. Both Breeah Jones and Naomi Nicholson finished with double-digit points and a trio of 3-pointers made for the Aviators. Jordan Woodford has 12 points and a pair of shots from downtown in the loss.

It is Cedar Valley’s 12th straight win after a 5-4 start to the season. It has climbed up the RPI and with a strong finish could host playoff games in each of the first two rounds.

The Aviators travel to Stansbury where they will try and clinch sole possession of the region title. They also matchup against Hillcrest and Cottonwood next week to wrap up their season.

Orem closes out TImpanogos in tight rivalry matchup

Orem outlasted Timpanogos en route to a 48-46 win after a late Timberwolves rally fell just short. Gaby Goo had a phenomenal game, finishing with 17 points while hauling in 15 rebounds and blocking three shots. Bricia Hendry knocked down four 3-pointers and Ady Hiatt had a monster game defensively against a tough Timpanogos offense.

Summer Christensen rebounded after a rough first half to score 14 points in the second half, bringing Timpanogos back into the game. She also knocked down three shots from deep.

The win lifts Orem up as they are in a tight pack of good teams in the RPI. They came into the game ranked 15th and with a strong finish can position themselves to make a strong run in the state tournament.

“It was important for us to get a win tonight to build some momentum going into these final two weeks and especially to get a win in a close game,” Orem coach Jeremy Main said.

“Those are the games that prepare you for the state tournament. Every possession is so important and tonight the girls hit some big shots late in that game and we needed that. I’m very proud of how the girls responded and gritted out a win in a playoff atmosphere. The Fieldhouse was rocking and it just was an awesome night.”