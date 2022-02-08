Oscar nominations: Here are the nominations to watch

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, giving us a first glimpse into what to expect from this year’s award show.

Quick notes:

The 94th Academy Awards event is scheduled for March 27.

The event is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“The Power of the Dog” leads all nominees with 12 nominations.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” both got Oscar nods, meaning Marvel will have a seat at the Oscar table.

Actress Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the new version of “West Side Story,” was nominated for the best-supporting actress, giving that popular film another nomination.

Here’s a rundown of the bigger award nominations to remember ahead of the show.

Best picture:

“Belfast.”

“CODA.”

“Don’t Look Up.”

“Drive My Car.”

“Dune.”

“King Richard.”

“Licorice Pizza.”

“Nightmare Alley.”

“The Power of the Dog.”

“West Side Story.”

Best director:

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast.”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car.”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza.”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog.”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story.”

Best actress:

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter.”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers.”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos.”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”

Best actor:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog.”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard.”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Best international film:

“Drive My Car.”

“Flee.”

“The Hand of God.”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.”

“The Worst Person in the World.”

Best cinematography

“Dune.”

“Nightmare Alley.”

“The Power of the Dog.”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

“West Side Story.”

Best visual effects

“Dune.”

“Free Guy.”

“No Time to Die.”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Best documentary film

“Ascension.”

“Attica.”

“Flee.”

“Summer of Soul.”

“Riding with Fire.”

Best original song

“Be Alive” by Beyoncé.

“Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastián Yatra.

“Down to Joy” by Van Morrison.

“No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish.

“Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren.

Best animated film

“Encanto.”

“Flee.”

“Luca.”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machine.”

“Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter.”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story.”

Judi Dench, “Belfast.”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog.”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard.”

Best supporting actor

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast.”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA.”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog.”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos.”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.”

Best original score