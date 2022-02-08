Oscar nominations: Here are the nominations to watch

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, giving us a first glimpse into what to expect from this year’s award show.
Quick notes:
- The 94th Academy Awards event is scheduled for March 27.
- The event is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
- “The Power of the Dog” leads all nominees with 12 nominations.
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” both got Oscar nods, meaning Marvel will have a seat at the Oscar table.
- Actress Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the new version of “West Side Story,” was nominated for the best-supporting actress, giving that popular film another nomination.
Here’s a rundown of the bigger award nominations to remember ahead of the show.
Presenting the 94th #Oscars Nominations Show. #OscarNoms https://t.co/Zh1c00Anje— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best picture:
- “Belfast.”
- “CODA.”
- “Don’t Look Up.”
- “Drive My Car.”
- “Dune.”
- “King Richard.”
- “Licorice Pizza.”
- “Nightmare Alley.”
- “The Power of the Dog.”
- “West Side Story.”
Best director:
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast.”
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car.”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza.”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog.”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story.”
Best actress:
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter.”
- Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers.”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos.”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”
Best actor:
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos.”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog.”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick... Boom!”
- Will Smith, “King Richard.”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
Best international film:
- “Drive My Car.”
- “Flee.”
- “The Hand of God.”
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.”
- “The Worst Person in the World.”
Best cinematography
- “Dune.”
- “Nightmare Alley.”
- “The Power of the Dog.”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
- “West Side Story.”
Best visual effects
- “Dune.”
- “Free Guy.”
- “No Time to Die.”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Best documentary film
- “Ascension.”
- “Attica.”
- “Flee.”
- “Summer of Soul.”
- “Riding with Fire.”
Best original song
- “Be Alive” by Beyoncé.
- “Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastián Yatra.
- “Down to Joy” by Van Morrison.
- “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish.
- “Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren.
Best animated film
- “Encanto.”
- “Flee.”
- “Luca.”
- “The Mitchells vs. The Machine.”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
Best supporting actress
- Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter.”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story.”
- Judi Dench, “Belfast.”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog.”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard.”
Best supporting actor
- Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast.”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA.”
- Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog.”
- J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos.”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.”
Best original score
- “Don’t Look Up.”
- “Dune.”
- “Encanto.”
- “Parallel Mothers.”
- “The Power of the Dog.”
Loading comments...