 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Graham Ike lifts Wyoming over Utah State 78-76 in OT

By Associated Press
South Florida forward Jalyn McCreary guards Wyoming forward Graham Ike, wearing yellow.
FILE — South Florida forward Jalyn McCreary (4) guards Wyoming forward Graham Ike (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Honolulu.
Marco Garcia, Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 28 points and 12 rebounds and scored the game winner as Wyoming narrowly beat Utah State 78-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Drake Jeffries’ deep 3-point attempt hit the front of the rim, but Ike grabbed the rebound from under the basket and scored off the glass with 6.6 seconds remaining in overtime. Rylan Jones missed a layup at the buzzer for Utah State.

Hunter Maldonado scored 23 points for for Wyoming (20-3, 9-1 Mountain West Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Jeffries had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Ike’s two free throws with 17 seconds remaining in regulation forced overtime tied at 68.

Brandon Horvath tied a season high with 20 points plus eight rebounds and six assists for the Aggies (15-10, 6-6), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Steven Ashworth added 16 points. Justin Bean had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games

By McCade Pearson

Olympics roundup: Park City resident Colby Stevenson is lucky to be alive. Now he’s a silver medalist

By Joe Coles

Utah relights the fire within Olympic Cauldron for 20th anniversary of 2002 Games

By Arianne Brown, KSL.com

Biden’s approval rating has improved with these voters

By Dennis Romboy

Forget cash, these states may let you pay taxes in cryptocurrency

By Matthew Brown

The religious significance of Star Wars

By Kelsey Dallas