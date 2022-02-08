Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain.

Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.

“The new Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos provide an opportunity to celebrate the beloved menu item that’s become a staple fan-favorite, but with a new spicy twist,” the chain said, per Thrillist.

What to expect: Seasoned beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and a crunchy shell made up of the new Doritos flavor taco for only $2.49, the Taco Bell website states.

This new menu item also marks the 10th anniversary of the first Doritos Locos Tacos as well as Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary, according to QSR Magazine, a publication that keeps up with fast-food restaurant news.

Two more new menu items

That’s not all. Taco Bell is also debuting two more items — Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos and Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada.

What to expect: The soft shell taco contains chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk sauce and rolled in a crispy tortilla chip coating, topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar and tomatoes, costing $2.29, per Delish.