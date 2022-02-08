 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Do you like the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos? Then this is great news for you

By Gitanjali Poonia
A Taco Bell logo at a restaurant in Miami.
An April 19, 2019, photo shows a Taco Bell logo at a restaurant in Miami. The fast-food chain is debuting three new menu items.
Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain.

Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.

“The new Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos provide an opportunity to celebrate the beloved menu item that’s become a staple fan-favorite, but with a new spicy twist,” the chain said, per Thrillist.

What to expect: Seasoned beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and a crunchy shell made up of the new Doritos flavor taco for only $2.49, the Taco Bell website states.

  • This new menu item also marks the 10th anniversary of the first Doritos Locos Tacos as well as Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary, according to QSR Magazine, a publication that keeps up with fast-food restaurant news.

Two more new menu items

That’s not all. Taco Bell is also debuting two more items — Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos and Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada.

What to expect: The soft shell taco contains chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk sauce and rolled in a crispy tortilla chip coating, topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar and tomatoes, costing $2.29, per Delish.

  • Sauce options include Creamy Chipotle and Avocado Ranch.
  • The tortada includes the same ingredients but instead of a soft shell taco, the filling is wrapped in a grilled tortilla, costing $4.99.
  • The taco is available nationwide but the torta is only available at select locations in Sacramento, California.

