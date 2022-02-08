Olympics roundup: Jessie Diggins makes history, speedskater Casey Dawson’s wild journey to Beijing

Jessie Diggins continues to make Olympic history.

In her third Olympic appearance, the former Westminster College student won bronze in the women’s cross-country individual sprint on Tuesday, becoming the first-ever American woman to win an individual cross-country medal at the Olympics.

At the 2018 Games, Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall won the United States’ first cross-country gold medal, taking first place in the women’s team sprint.

“This really belongs to the whole team,” Diggins said Tuesday, per Team USA. “It’s taken so many years to get here, to have a U.S. woman win an individual medal, and that’s something that doesn’t happen alone, and it doesn’t happen without a lot of help.”

Down the stretch, Diggins separated herself enough from the four-women pack to cross the finish line of the 1.5-kilometer race with a time of 3:12.84, just ahead of Salt Lake City native Rosie Brennan, who had a time of 3:14.17 to finish fourth.

The 30-year-old Diggins didn’t know if she had won bronze for sure until she looked at the results on the board.

Then, it set in.

Sweden’s Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist won gold and silver, respectively. Sundling finished in a time of 3:09.68, and Dahlqvist crossed the finish line in a time of 3:12.56.

To get to the final, Diggins and Brennan had to get through a qualifying round. Next up, two hours and 30 minutes later, were the quarterfinal races.

Both Diggins and Brennan finished in the top two of their six-person quarterfinals, with the top two of each quarterfinal advancing to the semifinals just an hour later.

In the semifinals, both Diggins and Brennan were in the top six and qualified for the final.

In total, Diggins and Brennan skied four grueling races in the span of about four hours, .

“I was just in a lot of pain. It was a really challenging course, but I love that,” Diggins told NBC’s “Today” show. “My biggest goal was just to finish with nothing left.”

Elsewhere, Park City native Casey Dawson, who tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago, couldn’t produce the required number of consecutive negative COVID-19 tests in time for the opening ceremony.

Finally, he was able to test negative four times in a row and was approved to fly to Beijing and compete in the Olympics. He arrived in Beijing about 11 hours before his race time on Tuesday, according to NBC News reporter Gadi Schwartz.

Finally! Casey Dawson has just landed in Beijing!!! Now it all comes down to how soon he can get the results of his COVID test! The 1500M is about 11 hrs away! #getcaseytobeijing #WinterGames #Olympics2022 pic.twitter.com/3b4rO76iPF — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) February 7, 2022

Dawson flew from Salt Lake City to Atlanta, then from Atlanta to Paris, and finally, from Paris to Beijing.

Dawson’s luggage didn’t arrive with him in Beijing.

Dawson ended up having to borrow skates from another athlete because his luggage didn’t arrive in time.

He finished in 28th place of out 29 competitors in the men’s 1,500-meter medal race with a time of 1:49.45, but considering all he went through just to get to Beijing, it was an accomplishment just to race in the Olympics.

“I mean, just being here is just amazing,” he said, per Yahoo Sports. “If I get my luggage or not, I’m still an Olympian.”

How other athletes with Utah ties did in Tuesday’s medal events

Luge — Women’s singles

Ashley Farquharson — Park City resident — 12th place out of 20 competitors.

What to watch tonight

Park City residents Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson compete in the men’s skiing big air medal final tonight at 8 p.m. live on NBC, NBCOlympics.com (cable login required) or Peacock ($5 per month).

Hall and Stevenson are medal contenders. Hall finished qualifying with the second-highest score (180.25), while Stevenson finished fifth with a qualifying score of 174.25.