High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update

Here’s a look at the daily girls basketball RPI change after Tuesday’s results. The Deseret News updates these rankings and indicates the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.
The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Tuesday scores had been posted at time of update.
The 3A and 2A regular season ends this week and the UHSAA doesn’t update the RPI rankings in the final week of the regular season. As for the other four classifications, the top teams remained the same as Lone Peak, Lehi, Ridgeline and Piute held on to their top spot.
Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Lone Peak
|0.774
|1.000
|0.591
|0.585
|16-0
|0
|2
|Fremont
|0.730
|0.892
|0.608
|0.552
|18-2
|0
|3
|Riverton
|0.708
|0.842
|0.610
|0.547
|16-3
|0
|4
|Davis
|0.692
|0.895
|0.525
|0.533
|17-2
|1
|5
|Westlake
|0.681
|0.850
|0.538
|0.568
|17-3
|-1
|6
|Bingham
|0.665
|0.692
|0.660
|0.564
|14-6
|1
|7
|Herriman
|0.656
|0.778
|0.559
|0.549
|14-4
|2
|8
|Syracuse
|0.655
|0.789
|0.546
|0.541
|15-4
|-2
|9
|Skyridge
|0.647
|0.602
|0.711
|0.566
|11-7
|-1
|10
|Pl. Grove
|0.619
|0.650
|0.604
|0.543
|13-7
|0
|11
|Am. Fork
|0.559
|0.550
|0.575
|0.527
|11-9
|0
|12
|Copper Hills
|0.550
|0.556
|0.547
|0.542
|10-8
|0
|13
|Farmington
|0.522
|0.471
|0.573
|0.520
|8-9
|2
|14
|Mtn. Ridge
|0.510
|0.556
|0.463
|0.515
|10-8
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0.509
|0.667
|0.360
|0.468
|12-6
|-2
|16
|Corner Cyn.
|0.495
|0.368
|0.608
|0.555
|7-12
|0
|17
|West Jordan
|0.468
|0.375
|0.550
|0.517
|6-10
|1
|18
|Layton
|0.461
|0.368
|0.535
|0.544
|7-12
|-1
|19
|Taylorsville
|0.437
|0.474
|0.396
|0.461
|9-10
|0
|20
|West
|0.428
|0.444
|0.410
|0.436
|8-10
|0
|21
|Hunter
|0.400
|0.316
|0.468
|0.469
|6-13
|0
|22
|Weber
|0.383
|0.263
|0.474
|0.513
|5-14
|0
|23
|Granger
|0.370
|0.313
|0.404
|0.477
|5-11
|1
|24
|Roy
|0.367
|0.333
|0.379
|0.462
|6-12
|-1
|25
|Clearfield
|0.281
|0.000
|0.515
|0.493
|0-18
|0
|26
|Kearns
|0.234
|0.000
|0.419
|0.458
|0-18
|0
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Lehi
|0.657
|0.810
|0.534
|0.530
|17-4
|0
|2
|Bountiful
|0.648
|0.833
|0.492
|0.516
|15-3
|1
|3
|Olympus
|0.642
|0.789
|0.519
|0.529
|15-4
|-1
|4
|Highland
|0.637
|0.800
|0.498
|0.529
|12-3
|0
|5
|Timpview
|0.619
|0.833
|0.427
|0.518
|15-3
|0
|6
|Springville
|0.618
|0.737
|0.519
|0.529
|14-5
|0
|7
|Cedar Valley
|0.613
|0.810
|0.442
|0.498
|17-4
|0
|8
|Skyline
|0.604
|0.722
|0.503
|0.526
|13-5
|0
|9
|Timpanogos
|0.551
|0.632
|0.480
|0.514
|12-7
|0
|10
|Box Elder
|0.550
|0.556
|0.552
|0.515
|10-8
|0
|11
|Jordan
|0.546
|0.550
|0.549
|0.515
|11-9
|0
|12
|Orem
|0.530
|0.524
|0.540
|0.513
|11-10
|3
|13
|Woods Cross
|0.523
|0.611
|0.441
|0.497
|11-7
|-1
|14
|Salem Hills
|0.521
|0.579
|0.462
|0.524
|11-8
|-1
|15
|Uintah
|0.520
|0.500
|0.549
|0.480
|9-9
|-1
|16
|Viewmont
|0.507
|0.368
|0.647
|0.500
|7-12
|0
|17
|Maple Mtn.
|0.491
|0.412
|0.566
|0.506
|7-10
|0
|18
|Cottonwood
|0.474
|0.500
|0.450
|0.463
|9-9
|2
|19
|East
|0.469
|0.294
|0.633
|0.514
|5-12
|0
|20
|Payson
|0.461
|0.465
|0.456
|0.473
|9-10
|-2
|21
|Brighton
|0.460
|0.381
|0.527
|0.514
|8-13
|0
|22
|Northridge
|0.453
|0.412
|0.484
|0.504
|7-10
|0
|23
|Stansbury
|0.444
|0.450
|0.429
|0.484
|9-11
|0
|24
|Wasatch
|0.439
|0.350
|0.514
|0.501
|7-13
|0
|25
|Bonneville
|0.411
|0.263
|0.536
|0.513
|5-14
|0
|26
|Hillcrest
|0.394
|0.353
|0.422
|0.454
|6-11
|1
|27
|Murray
|0.393
|0.278
|0.484
|0.503
|5-13
|-1
|28
|Mtn. View
|0.363
|0.176
|0.521
|0.493
|3-14
|0
|29
|Alta
|0.343
|0.143
|0.507
|0.509
|3-18
|0
|30
|Park City
|0.331
|0.176
|0.450
|0.488
|3-14
|0
|31
|Provo
|0.298
|0.053
|0.498
|0.507
|1-18
|0
|32
|Spanish Fork
|0.269
|0.067
|0.420
|0.505
|1-14
|0
|33
|Tooele
|0.244
|0.000
|0.441
|0.449
|0-17
|0
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Ridgeline
|0.743
|0.952
|0.578
|0.546
|20-1
|0
|2
|Desert Hills
|0.656
|0.789
|0.552
|0.521
|15-4
|0
|3
|Sky View
|0.594
|0.619
|0.579
|0.551
|13-8
|0
|4
|Snow Cyn
|0.578
|0.700
|0.469
|0.524
|14-6
|0
|5
|Green Cyn
|0.564
|0.588
|0.542
|0.555
|10-7
|0
|6
|Mtn. Crest
|0.520
|0.600
|0.436
|0.537
|12-8
|0
|7
|Pine View
|0.484
|0.421
|0.539
|0.516
|8-11
|0
|8
|Hurricane
|0.476
|0.450
|0.491
|0.528
|9-11
|0
|9
|Cedar
|0.466
|0.500
|0.423
|0.506
|9-9
|0
|10
|Dixie
|0.437
|0.353
|0.504
|0.508
|6-11
|1
|11
|Bear River
|0.418
|0.211
|0.603
|0.523
|4-15
|-1
|12
|Crimson Cl.
|0.372
|0.193
|0.515
|0.528
|4-15
|0
|13
|Logan
|0.283
|0.000
|0.515
|0.510
|0-18
|0
Class 1A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Piute
|0.739
|0.971
|0.543
|0.575
|16-1
|0
|2
|Tabiona
|0.725
|0.921
|0.573
|0.526
|16-3
|0
|3
|Panguitch
|0.673
|0.765
|0.605
|0.564
|13-4
|0
|4
|Wayne
|0.655
|0.688
|0.643
|0.565
|11-5
|1
|5
|Mon. Valley
|0.650
|0.942
|0.394
|0.484
|11-2
|-1
|6
|Wendover
|0.581
|0.681
|0.500
|0.504
|11-7
|0
|7
|Water Canyon
|0.572
|0.636
|0.514
|0.542
|6-5
|0
|8
|Rich
|0.565
|0.574
|0.568
|0.517
|9-8
|1
|9
|Whitehorse
|0.564
|0.725
|0.420
|0.487
|13-7
|-1
|10
|Escalante
|0.561
|0.645
|0.484
|0.531
|12-7
|0
|11
|ICS
|0.531
|0.569
|0.502
|0.490
|10-8
|0
|12
|Altamont
|0.507
|0.500
|0.508
|0.528
|7-10
|0
|13
|Valley
|0.500
|0.368
|0.621
|0.550
|6-11
|0
|14
|Milford
|0.483
|0.412
|0.542
|0.536
|7-10
|0
|15
|Bryce Valley
|0.445
|0.353
|0.519
|0.529
|6-11
|0
|16
|Manila
|0.419
|0.375
|0.451
|0.475
|6-10
|0
|17
|Green River
|0.382
|0.125
|0.616
|0.482
|2-14
|0
|18
|Tintic
|0.381
|0.400
|0.345
|0.460
|6-9
|1
|19
|Mt. Vernon
|0.379
|0.333
|0.439
|0.317
|1-2
|-1
|20
|Monticello
|0.344
|0.118
|0.537
|0.493
|2-15
|0
|21
|Pinnacle
|0.341
|0.222
|0.435
|0.451
|4-14
|0
|22
|Dugway
|0.044
|0.000
|0.000
|0.439
|0-1
|0
