High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update

Here’s a look at the daily girls basketball RPI change after Tuesday’s results. The Deseret News updates these rankings and indicates the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.

The rankings are pulled the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Tuesday scores had been posted at time of update.

The 3A and 2A regular season ends this week and the UHSAA doesn’t update the RPI rankings in the final week of the regular season. As for the other four classifications, the top teams remained the same as Lone Peak, Lehi, Ridgeline and Piute held on to their top spot.

Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Lone Peak 0.774 1.000 0.591 0.585 16-0 0 2 Fremont 0.730 0.892 0.608 0.552 18-2 0 3 Riverton 0.708 0.842 0.610 0.547 16-3 0 4 Davis 0.692 0.895 0.525 0.533 17-2 1 5 Westlake 0.681 0.850 0.538 0.568 17-3 -1 6 Bingham 0.665 0.692 0.660 0.564 14-6 1 7 Herriman 0.656 0.778 0.559 0.549 14-4 2 8 Syracuse 0.655 0.789 0.546 0.541 15-4 -2 9 Skyridge 0.647 0.602 0.711 0.566 11-7 -1 10 Pl. Grove 0.619 0.650 0.604 0.543 13-7 0 11 Am. Fork 0.559 0.550 0.575 0.527 11-9 0 12 Copper Hills 0.550 0.556 0.547 0.542 10-8 0 13 Farmington 0.522 0.471 0.573 0.520 8-9 2 14 Mtn. Ridge 0.510 0.556 0.463 0.515 10-8 0 15 Cyprus 0.509 0.667 0.360 0.468 12-6 -2 16 Corner Cyn. 0.495 0.368 0.608 0.555 7-12 0 17 West Jordan 0.468 0.375 0.550 0.517 6-10 1 18 Layton 0.461 0.368 0.535 0.544 7-12 -1 19 Taylorsville 0.437 0.474 0.396 0.461 9-10 0 20 West 0.428 0.444 0.410 0.436 8-10 0 21 Hunter 0.400 0.316 0.468 0.469 6-13 0 22 Weber 0.383 0.263 0.474 0.513 5-14 0 23 Granger 0.370 0.313 0.404 0.477 5-11 1 24 Roy 0.367 0.333 0.379 0.462 6-12 -1 25 Clearfield 0.281 0.000 0.515 0.493 0-18 0 26 Kearns 0.234 0.000 0.419 0.458 0-18 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Lehi 0.657 0.810 0.534 0.530 17-4 0 2 Bountiful 0.648 0.833 0.492 0.516 15-3 1 3 Olympus 0.642 0.789 0.519 0.529 15-4 -1 4 Highland 0.637 0.800 0.498 0.529 12-3 0 5 Timpview 0.619 0.833 0.427 0.518 15-3 0 6 Springville 0.618 0.737 0.519 0.529 14-5 0 7 Cedar Valley 0.613 0.810 0.442 0.498 17-4 0 8 Skyline 0.604 0.722 0.503 0.526 13-5 0 9 Timpanogos 0.551 0.632 0.480 0.514 12-7 0 10 Box Elder 0.550 0.556 0.552 0.515 10-8 0 11 Jordan 0.546 0.550 0.549 0.515 11-9 0 12 Orem 0.530 0.524 0.540 0.513 11-10 3 13 Woods Cross 0.523 0.611 0.441 0.497 11-7 -1 14 Salem Hills 0.521 0.579 0.462 0.524 11-8 -1 15 Uintah 0.520 0.500 0.549 0.480 9-9 -1 16 Viewmont 0.507 0.368 0.647 0.500 7-12 0 17 Maple Mtn. 0.491 0.412 0.566 0.506 7-10 0 18 Cottonwood 0.474 0.500 0.450 0.463 9-9 2 19 East 0.469 0.294 0.633 0.514 5-12 0 20 Payson 0.461 0.465 0.456 0.473 9-10 -2 21 Brighton 0.460 0.381 0.527 0.514 8-13 0 22 Northridge 0.453 0.412 0.484 0.504 7-10 0 23 Stansbury 0.444 0.450 0.429 0.484 9-11 0 24 Wasatch 0.439 0.350 0.514 0.501 7-13 0 25 Bonneville 0.411 0.263 0.536 0.513 5-14 0 26 Hillcrest 0.394 0.353 0.422 0.454 6-11 1 27 Murray 0.393 0.278 0.484 0.503 5-13 -1 28 Mtn. View 0.363 0.176 0.521 0.493 3-14 0 29 Alta 0.343 0.143 0.507 0.509 3-18 0 30 Park City 0.331 0.176 0.450 0.488 3-14 0 31 Provo 0.298 0.053 0.498 0.507 1-18 0 32 Spanish Fork 0.269 0.067 0.420 0.505 1-14 0 33 Tooele 0.244 0.000 0.441 0.449 0-17 0

Class 4A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Ridgeline 0.743 0.952 0.578 0.546 20-1 0 2 Desert Hills 0.656 0.789 0.552 0.521 15-4 0 3 Sky View 0.594 0.619 0.579 0.551 13-8 0 4 Snow Cyn 0.578 0.700 0.469 0.524 14-6 0 5 Green Cyn 0.564 0.588 0.542 0.555 10-7 0 6 Mtn. Crest 0.520 0.600 0.436 0.537 12-8 0 7 Pine View 0.484 0.421 0.539 0.516 8-11 0 8 Hurricane 0.476 0.450 0.491 0.528 9-11 0 9 Cedar 0.466 0.500 0.423 0.506 9-9 0 10 Dixie 0.437 0.353 0.504 0.508 6-11 1 11 Bear River 0.418 0.211 0.603 0.523 4-15 -1 12 Crimson Cl. 0.372 0.193 0.515 0.528 4-15 0 13 Logan 0.283 0.000 0.515 0.510 0-18 0

Class 1A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Piute 0.739 0.971 0.543 0.575 16-1 0 2 Tabiona 0.725 0.921 0.573 0.526 16-3 0 3 Panguitch 0.673 0.765 0.605 0.564 13-4 0 4 Wayne 0.655 0.688 0.643 0.565 11-5 1 5 Mon. Valley 0.650 0.942 0.394 0.484 11-2 -1 6 Wendover 0.581 0.681 0.500 0.504 11-7 0 7 Water Canyon 0.572 0.636 0.514 0.542 6-5 0 8 Rich 0.565 0.574 0.568 0.517 9-8 1 9 Whitehorse 0.564 0.725 0.420 0.487 13-7 -1 10 Escalante 0.561 0.645 0.484 0.531 12-7 0 11 ICS 0.531 0.569 0.502 0.490 10-8 0 12 Altamont 0.507 0.500 0.508 0.528 7-10 0 13 Valley 0.500 0.368 0.621 0.550 6-11 0 14 Milford 0.483 0.412 0.542 0.536 7-10 0 15 Bryce Valley 0.445 0.353 0.519 0.529 6-11 0 16 Manila 0.419 0.375 0.451 0.475 6-10 0 17 Green River 0.382 0.125 0.616 0.482 2-14 0 18 Tintic 0.381 0.400 0.345 0.460 6-9 1 19 Mt. Vernon 0.379 0.333 0.439 0.317 1-2 -1 20 Monticello 0.344 0.118 0.537 0.493 2-15 0 21 Pinnacle 0.341 0.222 0.435 0.451 4-14 0 22 Dugway 0.044 0.000 0.000 0.439 0-1 0