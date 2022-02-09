High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Bingham jumps back into No. 1 spot in 6A

Here’s a look at the daily boys basketball RPI change after Tuesday’s results. The Deseret News updates these rankings and indicates the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.

The rankings are pulled from the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Tuesday scores had been posted at time of update.

The 3A and 2A regular season ends this week and the UHSAA doesn’t update the RPI rankings in the final week of the regular season.

In 6A, the ranking flip-flops continued for Bingham and Davis as Bingham jumped back into the top spot while Davis fell to No. 2. The teams have swapped places a few times in the past couple weeks.

The top teams in the other three classifications stayed the same with Olympus, Snow Canyon and Panguitch hanging at the No. 1 ranking in their respective classifications.

There was, however, some big shake-up in the 6A rankings after Tuesday’s games with American Fork vaulting up four spots while Skyridge fell four spots.

Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Bingham 0.749 0.892 0.649 0.562 18-2 1 2 Davis 0.747 0.944 0.588 0.578 20-1 -1 3 Pl. Grove 0.687 0.775 0.624 0.576 16-4 0 4 Copper Hills 0.637 0.737 0.554 0.558 14-5 0 5 Corner Cyn 0.635 0.649 0.632 0.588 13-6 2 6 Cyprus 0.624 0.737 0.533 0.523 14-5 3 7 Kearns 0.619 0.850 0.410 0.522 17-3 1 8 Westlake 0.615 0.632 0.610 0.567 12-7 -2 9 Skyridge 0.610 0.667 0.562 0.571 12-6 -4 10 West Jordan 0.600 0.650 0.560 0.551 13-7 0 11 Am. Fork 0.570 0.404 0.739 0.554 8-11 4 12 Fremont 0.562 0.556 0.569 0.555 10-8 -1 13 Farmington 0.553 0.526 0.582 0.547 10-9 0 14 Mtn. Ridge 0.552 0.600 0.503 0.556 12-8 -2 15 Lone Peak 0.552 0.520 0.583 0.557 9-8 -1 16 Weber 0.519 0.450 0.586 0.533 9-11 0 17 Hunter 0.502 0.529 0.478 0.481 9-8 0 18 Syracuse 0.472 0.389 0.539 0.539 7-11 0 19 Layton 0.451 0.316 0.568 0.539 6-13 0 20 Riverton 0.436 0.263 0.583 0.549 5-14 0 21 Herriman 0.429 0.250 0.589 0.515 5-15 0 22 Roy 0.422 0.368 0.461 0.493 7-12 0 23 Taylorsville 0.417 0.300 0.514 0.508 6-14 0 24 Clearfield 0.356 0.222 0.452 0.528 4-14 0 25 Granger 0.356 0.158 0.528 0.469 3-16 0 26 West 0.256 0.056 0.406 0.479 1-17 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Olympus 0.702 0.950 0.495 0.518 19-1 0 2 Orem 0.697 0.883 0.546 0.537 18-2 0 3 Payson 0.641 0.889 0.422 0.512 16-2 0 4 Bonneville 0.634 0.824 0.467 0.529 14-3 0 5 Alta 0.629 0.742 0.535 0.542 15-5 0 6 Stansbury 0.584 0.737 0.446 0.518 14-5 0 7 Woods Cross 0.582 0.611 0.567 0.520 11-7 0 8 Salem Hills 0.579 0.619 0.550 0.528 13-8 1 9 Murray 0.575 0.667 0.499 0.505 14-7 3 10 Springville 0.567 0.561 0.583 0.521 11-8 -2 11 Box Elder 0.566 0.667 0.474 0.527 12-6 0 12 Cottonwood 0.556 0.700 0.425 0.493 14-6 1 13 Spanish Fork 0.548 0.579 0.520 0.536 11-8 -3 14 Lehi 0.520 0.500 0.536 0.540 9-9 0 15 Northridge 0.505 0.474 0.536 0.508 9-10 1 16 Skyline 0.500 0.579 0.420 0.507 11-8 -1 17 Timpview 0.497 0.474 0.513 0.532 9-10 0 18 Uintah 0.487 0.529 0.442 0.499 9-8 1 19 Cedar Valley 0.486 0.500 0.466 0.508 8-8 -1 20 Highland 0.485 0.476 0.490 0.499 10-11 0 21 Maple Mtn. 0.482 0.421 0.534 0.527 8-11 1 22 Brighton 0.458 0.368 0.539 0.499 7-12 -1 23 Wasatch 0.444 0.381 0.490 0.518 8-13 1 24 Viewmont 0.442 0.368 0.497 0.526 7-12 -1 25 Bountiful 0.413 0.333 0.468 0.520 6-12 0 26 Hillcrest 0.402 0.250 0.536 0.482 5-15 0 27 Timpanogos 0.399 0.263 0.506 0.532 5-14 1 28 Park City 0.392 0.176 0.589 0.474 3-14 -1 29 Mtn. View 0.390 0.242 0.511 0.514 5-15 0 30 East 0.375 0.263 0.462 0.492 5-14 0 31 Jordan 0.366 0.143 0.552 0.534 3-18 0 32 Tooele 0.366 0.100 0.604 0.491 2-18 0 33 Provo 0.319 0.056 0.540 0.512 1-17 0

Class 4A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Snow Cyn 0.707 0.905 0.543 0.556 19-2 0 2 Dixie 0.677 0.789 0.594 0.540 15-4 0 3 Ridgeline 0.621 0.750 0.507 0.557 15-5 0 4 Sky View 0.595 0.632 0.569 0.544 12-7 0 5 Green Cyn 0.575 0.600 0.559 0.531 12-8 0 6 Crimson Cl. 0.572 0.667 0.482 0.549 12-6 0 7 Hurricane 0.555 0.500 0.614 0.540 11-9 0 8 Cedar 0.538 0.526 0.548 0.540 10-9 0 9 Pine View 0.497 0.444 0.540 0.536 8-10 0 10 Logan 0.453 0.350 0.537 0.538 7-13 0 11 Desert Hills 0.446 0.263 0.608 0.536 5-14 0 12 Bear River 0.446 0.316 0.562 0.506 6-13 0 13 Mtn. Crest 0.345 0.158 0.490 0.528 3-16 0

Class 1A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Panguitch 0.744 0.975 0.562 0.521 19-1 0 2 Piute 0.658 0.875 0.472 0.521 14-2 0 3 Manila 0.642 0.875 0.443 0.488 15-3 0 4 Dmd Ranch 0.578 0.571 0.601 0.500 8-6 0 5 Bryce Valley 0.568 0.563 0.586 0.517 9-7 0 6 Tabiona 0.561 0.667 0.470 0.492 12-6 0 7 Whitehorse 0.545 0.694 0.416 0.454 11-7 0 8 Valley 0.535 0.529 0.548 0.503 9-8 0 9 Monticello 0.492 0.486 0.508 0.444 8-10 1 10 Mon. Valley 0.469 0.679 0.266 0.439 8-6 -1 11 Altamont 0.465 0.467 0.460 0.480 7-8 2 12 Wayne 0.465 0.438 0.484 0.500 7-9 -1 13 Tintic 0.449 0.500 0.391 0.479 9-9 1 14 Water Canyon 0.445 0.269 0.610 0.488 3-10 1 15 Milford 0.437 0.471 0.397 0.469 8-9 -3 16 Rich 0.424 0.400 0.439 0.465 6-9 2 17 Pinnacle 0.418 0.438 0.396 0.424 7-9 0 18 ICS 0.413 0.347 0.470 0.459 6-12 -2 19 Wendover 0.406 0.267 0.536 0.446 4-11 0 20 Telos 0.328 0.286 0.348 0.426 4-10 0 21 Mt. Vernon 0.305 0.125 0.455 0.446 2-14 0 22 Green River 0.288 0.105 0.439 0.436 2-17 0 23 Dugway 0.242 0.000 0.447 0.411 0-8 0