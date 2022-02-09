High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Wednesday update — Bingham jumps back into No. 1 spot in 6A

Here’s a look at the daily boys basketball RPI change after Tuesday’s results. The Deseret News updates these rankings and indicates the RPI movement up and down every Wednesday and Saturday throughout region play.
The rankings are pulled from the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Tuesday scores had been posted at time of update.
The 3A and 2A regular season ends this week and the UHSAA doesn’t update the RPI rankings in the final week of the regular season.
In 6A, the ranking flip-flops continued for Bingham and Davis as Bingham jumped back into the top spot while Davis fell to No. 2. The teams have swapped places a few times in the past couple weeks.
The top teams in the other three classifications stayed the same with Olympus, Snow Canyon and Panguitch hanging at the No. 1 ranking in their respective classifications.
There was, however, some big shake-up in the 6A rankings after Tuesday’s games with American Fork vaulting up four spots while Skyridge fell four spots.
Here are the dates for the final RPI rankings release and state tournament bracket reveal by the UHSAA: Class 6A (Feb. 19), Class 5A (Feb. 19), Class 4A (Feb. 16), Class 3A (Feb. 12), Class 2A (Feb. 12) and Class 1A (Feb. 21).
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Bingham
|0.749
|0.892
|0.649
|0.562
|18-2
|1
|2
|Davis
|0.747
|0.944
|0.588
|0.578
|20-1
|-1
|3
|Pl. Grove
|0.687
|0.775
|0.624
|0.576
|16-4
|0
|4
|Copper Hills
|0.637
|0.737
|0.554
|0.558
|14-5
|0
|5
|Corner Cyn
|0.635
|0.649
|0.632
|0.588
|13-6
|2
|6
|Cyprus
|0.624
|0.737
|0.533
|0.523
|14-5
|3
|7
|Kearns
|0.619
|0.850
|0.410
|0.522
|17-3
|1
|8
|Westlake
|0.615
|0.632
|0.610
|0.567
|12-7
|-2
|9
|Skyridge
|0.610
|0.667
|0.562
|0.571
|12-6
|-4
|10
|West Jordan
|0.600
|0.650
|0.560
|0.551
|13-7
|0
|11
|Am. Fork
|0.570
|0.404
|0.739
|0.554
|8-11
|4
|12
|Fremont
|0.562
|0.556
|0.569
|0.555
|10-8
|-1
|13
|Farmington
|0.553
|0.526
|0.582
|0.547
|10-9
|0
|14
|Mtn. Ridge
|0.552
|0.600
|0.503
|0.556
|12-8
|-2
|15
|Lone Peak
|0.552
|0.520
|0.583
|0.557
|9-8
|-1
|16
|Weber
|0.519
|0.450
|0.586
|0.533
|9-11
|0
|17
|Hunter
|0.502
|0.529
|0.478
|0.481
|9-8
|0
|18
|Syracuse
|0.472
|0.389
|0.539
|0.539
|7-11
|0
|19
|Layton
|0.451
|0.316
|0.568
|0.539
|6-13
|0
|20
|Riverton
|0.436
|0.263
|0.583
|0.549
|5-14
|0
|21
|Herriman
|0.429
|0.250
|0.589
|0.515
|5-15
|0
|22
|Roy
|0.422
|0.368
|0.461
|0.493
|7-12
|0
|23
|Taylorsville
|0.417
|0.300
|0.514
|0.508
|6-14
|0
|24
|Clearfield
|0.356
|0.222
|0.452
|0.528
|4-14
|0
|25
|Granger
|0.356
|0.158
|0.528
|0.469
|3-16
|0
|26
|West
|0.256
|0.056
|0.406
|0.479
|1-17
|0
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Olympus
|0.702
|0.950
|0.495
|0.518
|19-1
|0
|2
|Orem
|0.697
|0.883
|0.546
|0.537
|18-2
|0
|3
|Payson
|0.641
|0.889
|0.422
|0.512
|16-2
|0
|4
|Bonneville
|0.634
|0.824
|0.467
|0.529
|14-3
|0
|5
|Alta
|0.629
|0.742
|0.535
|0.542
|15-5
|0
|6
|Stansbury
|0.584
|0.737
|0.446
|0.518
|14-5
|0
|7
|Woods Cross
|0.582
|0.611
|0.567
|0.520
|11-7
|0
|8
|Salem Hills
|0.579
|0.619
|0.550
|0.528
|13-8
|1
|9
|Murray
|0.575
|0.667
|0.499
|0.505
|14-7
|3
|10
|Springville
|0.567
|0.561
|0.583
|0.521
|11-8
|-2
|11
|Box Elder
|0.566
|0.667
|0.474
|0.527
|12-6
|0
|12
|Cottonwood
|0.556
|0.700
|0.425
|0.493
|14-6
|1
|13
|Spanish Fork
|0.548
|0.579
|0.520
|0.536
|11-8
|-3
|14
|Lehi
|0.520
|0.500
|0.536
|0.540
|9-9
|0
|15
|Northridge
|0.505
|0.474
|0.536
|0.508
|9-10
|1
|16
|Skyline
|0.500
|0.579
|0.420
|0.507
|11-8
|-1
|17
|Timpview
|0.497
|0.474
|0.513
|0.532
|9-10
|0
|18
|Uintah
|0.487
|0.529
|0.442
|0.499
|9-8
|1
|19
|Cedar Valley
|0.486
|0.500
|0.466
|0.508
|8-8
|-1
|20
|Highland
|0.485
|0.476
|0.490
|0.499
|10-11
|0
|21
|Maple Mtn.
|0.482
|0.421
|0.534
|0.527
|8-11
|1
|22
|Brighton
|0.458
|0.368
|0.539
|0.499
|7-12
|-1
|23
|Wasatch
|0.444
|0.381
|0.490
|0.518
|8-13
|1
|24
|Viewmont
|0.442
|0.368
|0.497
|0.526
|7-12
|-1
|25
|Bountiful
|0.413
|0.333
|0.468
|0.520
|6-12
|0
|26
|Hillcrest
|0.402
|0.250
|0.536
|0.482
|5-15
|0
|27
|Timpanogos
|0.399
|0.263
|0.506
|0.532
|5-14
|1
|28
|Park City
|0.392
|0.176
|0.589
|0.474
|3-14
|-1
|29
|Mtn. View
|0.390
|0.242
|0.511
|0.514
|5-15
|0
|30
|East
|0.375
|0.263
|0.462
|0.492
|5-14
|0
|31
|Jordan
|0.366
|0.143
|0.552
|0.534
|3-18
|0
|32
|Tooele
|0.366
|0.100
|0.604
|0.491
|2-18
|0
|33
|Provo
|0.319
|0.056
|0.540
|0.512
|1-17
|0
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Snow Cyn
|0.707
|0.905
|0.543
|0.556
|19-2
|0
|2
|Dixie
|0.677
|0.789
|0.594
|0.540
|15-4
|0
|3
|Ridgeline
|0.621
|0.750
|0.507
|0.557
|15-5
|0
|4
|Sky View
|0.595
|0.632
|0.569
|0.544
|12-7
|0
|5
|Green Cyn
|0.575
|0.600
|0.559
|0.531
|12-8
|0
|6
|Crimson Cl.
|0.572
|0.667
|0.482
|0.549
|12-6
|0
|7
|Hurricane
|0.555
|0.500
|0.614
|0.540
|11-9
|0
|8
|Cedar
|0.538
|0.526
|0.548
|0.540
|10-9
|0
|9
|Pine View
|0.497
|0.444
|0.540
|0.536
|8-10
|0
|10
|Logan
|0.453
|0.350
|0.537
|0.538
|7-13
|0
|11
|Desert Hills
|0.446
|0.263
|0.608
|0.536
|5-14
|0
|12
|Bear River
|0.446
|0.316
|0.562
|0.506
|6-13
|0
|13
|Mtn. Crest
|0.345
|0.158
|0.490
|0.528
|3-16
|0
Class 1A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Panguitch
|0.744
|0.975
|0.562
|0.521
|19-1
|0
|2
|Piute
|0.658
|0.875
|0.472
|0.521
|14-2
|0
|3
|Manila
|0.642
|0.875
|0.443
|0.488
|15-3
|0
|4
|Dmd Ranch
|0.578
|0.571
|0.601
|0.500
|8-6
|0
|5
|Bryce Valley
|0.568
|0.563
|0.586
|0.517
|9-7
|0
|6
|Tabiona
|0.561
|0.667
|0.470
|0.492
|12-6
|0
|7
|Whitehorse
|0.545
|0.694
|0.416
|0.454
|11-7
|0
|8
|Valley
|0.535
|0.529
|0.548
|0.503
|9-8
|0
|9
|Monticello
|0.492
|0.486
|0.508
|0.444
|8-10
|1
|10
|Mon. Valley
|0.469
|0.679
|0.266
|0.439
|8-6
|-1
|11
|Altamont
|0.465
|0.467
|0.460
|0.480
|7-8
|2
|12
|Wayne
|0.465
|0.438
|0.484
|0.500
|7-9
|-1
|13
|Tintic
|0.449
|0.500
|0.391
|0.479
|9-9
|1
|14
|Water Canyon
|0.445
|0.269
|0.610
|0.488
|3-10
|1
|15
|Milford
|0.437
|0.471
|0.397
|0.469
|8-9
|-3
|16
|Rich
|0.424
|0.400
|0.439
|0.465
|6-9
|2
|17
|Pinnacle
|0.418
|0.438
|0.396
|0.424
|7-9
|0
|18
|ICS
|0.413
|0.347
|0.470
|0.459
|6-12
|-2
|19
|Wendover
|0.406
|0.267
|0.536
|0.446
|4-11
|0
|20
|Telos
|0.328
|0.286
|0.348
|0.426
|4-10
|0
|21
|Mt. Vernon
|0.305
|0.125
|0.455
|0.446
|2-14
|0
|22
|Green River
|0.288
|0.105
|0.439
|0.436
|2-17
|0
|23
|Dugway
|0.242
|0.000
|0.447
|0.411
|0-8
|0
