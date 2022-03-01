Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
High School Girls Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school girls basketball: Lone Peak survives Skyridge’s upset bid — again

By Bruce Smith
 March 1, 2022 11:09 p.m. MST
SHARE High school girls basketball: Lone Peak survives Skyridge’s upset bid — again
Lone Peak’s Kailey Woolston, wearing white, tries to knock down a pass by Skyridge’s Abby Hymas

Lone Peak’s Kailey Woolston tries to knock down a pass by Skyridge’s Abby Hymas during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Skyridge Falcons knew a special effort would be needed to defeat Region 4 rival Lone Peak in their 6A girls basketball quarterfinal Tuesday night.

The Falcons brought their usual scrappy effort, and for much of the game it appeared it might be enough this time, but Lone Peak showed why it was undefeated and the top seed, making 14 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to hang on to a 50-39 victory at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Kailey Woolston led the way with 16 points, and Makeili Ika added 14. However, the two players will likely be remembered for their free-throw shooting accuracy in the contest’s key moments as the Knights improved their record to 21-0, including three wins over the eighth-seeded Falcons.

“It was exactly what we expected,” said Lone Peak coach Nancy Warner, who won three state titles in six seasons at Springville but has yet to finish on top in seven seasons leading the Knights.

“They (the Knights) have a lot of heart. They came at us with that 1-3-1 (zone) defense. We got off to a good start, but then had trouble taking care of the ball.”

merlin_2912062.jpg

Lone Peak’s Naia Tanuvasa defends Skyridge’s Cambree Blackham during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 26
merlin_2912060.jpg

Skyridge’s Donya Perkins and Lone Peak’s Shawnee Nordstrom run down a loose ball during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 26
merlin_2912058.jpg

Lone Peak’s Makeili Ika passes the ball away as Skyridge’s Cambree Blackham dives after during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 26
Lone Peak’s Kailey Woolston, wearing white, tries to knock down a pass by Skyridge’s Abby Hymas

Lone Peak’s Kailey Woolston tries to knock down a pass by Skyridge’s Abby Hymas during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 26
merlin_2912054.jpg

Lone Peak’s Naia Tanuvasa blocks a shot by Skyridge’s Teagan Gray&nbsp;during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 26
merlin_2912052.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 26
merlin_2912050.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 26
merlin_2912048.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 26
merlin_2912046.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 26
merlin_2912044.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 26
merlin_2912042.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 26
merlin_2912040.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 26
merlin_2912038.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 26
merlin_2912036.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 26
merlin_2912034.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 26
merlin_2912032.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 26
merlin_2912030.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 26
merlin_2912028.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 26
merlin_2912026.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 26
merlin_2912024.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 26
merlin_2912022.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 26
merlin_2912020.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 26
merlin_2912018.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 26
merlin_2912016.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 26
merlin_2912014.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 26
merlin_2912012.jpg

Lone Peak and Skyridge girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Utah on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 26
merlin_2912062.jpg
merlin_2912060.jpg
merlin_2912058.jpg
Lone Peak’s Kailey Woolston, wearing white, tries to knock down a pass by Skyridge’s Abby Hymas
merlin_2912054.jpg
merlin_2912052.jpg
merlin_2912050.jpg
merlin_2912048.jpg
merlin_2912046.jpg
merlin_2912044.jpg
merlin_2912042.jpg
merlin_2912040.jpg
merlin_2912038.jpg
merlin_2912036.jpg
merlin_2912034.jpg
merlin_2912032.jpg
merlin_2912030.jpg
merlin_2912028.jpg
merlin_2912026.jpg
merlin_2912024.jpg
merlin_2912022.jpg
merlin_2912020.jpg
merlin_2912018.jpg
merlin_2912016.jpg
merlin_2912014.jpg
merlin_2912012.jpg

Lone Peak led the entire game, scoring the first 11 points. In fact, it wasn’t until the first-quarter buzzer sounded that Skyridge earned its first basket. Open shots were difficult to find for both teams, and Skyridge’s Cambree Blackham and Bella Sika made the most big plays to keep the game close. 

When Kjirsten Gotberg scored on a short jumper to start the fourth quarter, the game was tied 30-30, and both teams went to their strengths to outlast the other.

“It’s a healthy rivalry and both teams know each other well,” said Skyridge coach Shaylee Nielsen. “We gave it our best effort and needed something else to go our way.”

The Falcons frustrated Lone Peak with a full-court press much of the game, and then hustled back to contest every shot. The Knights had the same idea. The teams combined to attempt just 66 shots and, in the final eight minutes, most of them were from the free-throw line.

“We wanted the ball in the hands of our shooters,” Warner said.

Each time downcourt, Woolston eagerly waived her arms and, as the clock kept ticking, she often got it.

Woolston made two charity shots to give Lone Peak a 32-30 lead. Then, after Skyridge tied the game, Naia Tanuvasa made a basket, and Woolston sank a layup and another free throw.

Woolston had nine of her points in the fourth quarter and was 7 of 7 from the line. Ika had eight points in the final minutes, and was a perfect 6-6 from the stripe.

Skyridge, in contrast, left points off the scoreboard. The Knights made 5 of 10 free throws and, when the lead started to grow, they could do nothing to prevent it.

Blackham had 12 points for the Falcons, including several layups when she drove past her opponent from the perimeter for a clear shot. Sika added 11 points.

With the loss, Skyridge finished the season with a 15-8 and was bumped from the tourney in the quarterfinals for the second straight year.

“We’re an ‘Elite Eight’ team, but we’ve got to get past that,” said Nielsen. “Our region makes us all tough; we have to get to that next level.”

Next Up In Girls Prep Basketball
High school girls basketball: Piute, Tabiona to face each other in 1A girls’ championship
High school girls basketball: Strong defensive effort keys Fremont’s 6A semifinal win over Westlake
High school girls basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
High school girls basketball: Makeili Ika’s last-second layup propels Lone Peak past Herriman into the 6A championship game
High school girls basketball: Rich advances to 1A semifinals after win against Milford
High school girls basketball: Stout defense lifts Springville past Bountiful