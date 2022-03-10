Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 
3 keys to Colorado State’s 53-51 win over Utah State in the Mountain West quarterfinals

By Jay Drew
 March 10, 2022 9:20 p.m. MST
merlin_2914076.jpg

Utah State Aggies guard Max Shulga (11) reacts after being charged with a foul during a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal against the Colorado State Rams at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Chandler Jacobs’ layup with one second remaining lifted second-seeded Colorado State to a thrilling 53-51 win over seventh-seeded Utah State in a Mountain West Conference quarterfinal game in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Justin Bean’s free throws with 12 seconds left knotted the score at 51-51, but CSU guard Isaiah Stevens drove the lane and found Jacobs under the basket for the game-winner.

The Aggies led 47-46 with just over three minutes left when Bean followed his own miss with a bucket, but Stevens banked in a tough shot from above the free-throw line, David Roddy followed with a free throw and Stevens added another bucket with 55 seconds left to give CSU a 51-47 lead.

Here are three keys to CSU’s win:

merlin_2914072.jpg

Colorado State Rams guard Chandler Jacobs (13) goes to the hoop against Utah State Aggies guard Sean Bairstow (2) during a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 5
merlin_2914050.jpg

Utah State Aggies guard Sean Bairstow (2), center, and teammates warm up before a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal against the Colorado State Rams at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 5
merlin_2914074.jpg

Colorado State Rams forward James Moors (10) goes to the hoop ahead of Utah State Aggies guard Max Shulga (11) during a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 5
merlin_2914076.jpg

Utah State Aggies guard Max Shulga (11) reacts after being charged with a foul during a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal against the Colorado State Rams at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 5
merlin_2914078.jpg

Utah State Aggies guard Sean Bairstow (2) dunks during a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal against the Colorado State Rams at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 5
• In a tight game that saw neither team lead by more than five points, Justin Bean was whistled for a controversial offensive foul while driving to the basket with 14 seconds left. However, Kendle Moore missed a free throw with 12 seconds left to give USU a chance.

• Utah State went 1 of 15 from 3-point range and shot just 41% in losing to the Rams for the third time this season. The Aggies made two more field goals — 22 to 20 — than the Rams but CSU hit three 3-pointers and four more free throws.

• Brandon Horvath led USU with 17 points on 8 of 13 shooting, while Bean added 15 points but needed 15 shots to get there. Bean chipped in 13 rebounds.

