BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales named an All-American and a player ‘to keep an eye on’ in NCAA Tournament

BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales can add being an All-American to her resume.

The sophomore guard was named a second-team All-American by The Athletic this week — her first All-America citation as a Cougar — adding to what’s already been a banner year for the Gilbert, Arizona, native.

Gonzales has averaged 18.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game this season while helping lead the Cougars to a 26-3 record, a regular-season West Coast Conference championship and an expected at-large spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

It’s been a busy award season for Gonzales. She earned WCC Player of the Year honors after sharing the award last season, in addition to being to the All-WCC first team. Earlier this week, she was named one of five finalists for the Becky Hammon Award, given annually to the mid-major player of the year.

Her coach, Jeff Judkins, also received votes from The Athletic panel for its national coach of the year honor. Judkins, who was named the WCC Coach of the Year for the second straight season, was recently named a semifinalist for Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year.

In a story previewing the women’s NCAA Tournament, The Athletic’s Lyndsey D’Arcangelo identified Gonzales as a player “to keep an eye on” in the national tournament.

“It’s no secret that mid-major teams and players don’t get nearly enough recognition or attention. So, I’m throwing some Shaylee Gonzales’ way. The (sophomore) guard leads No. 15 BYU’s offensive attack, which ranks in the top 10 nationally for points production per game, with 18.8 points on 51 percent shooting, and averages 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game,” D’Arcangelo wrote.

“Gonzales has scored single digits only once this season, and she is 12th overall in Win Shares, according to HerHoopStats.com. The Cougars lost in the WCC finals to Gonzaga, but they have the potential to bust some brackets with Gonzales getting the chance to shine on the national stage.”

Gonzales is no stranger to playing at the top of her game in the NCAA Tournament.

As a freshman during the 2018-19 season, she helped BYU advance to the Round of 32 while averaging 24.5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in two NCAA Tournament games. That included a 32-point, five-rebound effort in a loss to Stanford.

Last year, Gonzales again helped the Cougars reach the tournament’s second round.

In four career NCAA Tournament games, she’s averaged 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.