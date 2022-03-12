Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 
Sports Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake scores 3 late goals in 15 minutes, stuns New England 3-2

By Associated Press
 March 12, 2022 9:07 p.m. MST
SHARE Real Salt Lake scores 3 late goals in 15 minutes, stuns New England 3-2
merlin_742612.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Tate Schmitt (21) dribbles the ball in front of UANL Tigres defender Jair Diaz (23) during a Leagues Cup soccer match at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Real Salt Lake lost 0-1.

Kristin Murphy, Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tate Schmitt scored a goal in the 3rd minute of second-half stoppage time, capping a wild comeback by Real Salt Lake in a snowy 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution in MLS action on Saturday.

The Revolution took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Emmanuel Boateng scored in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Jozy Altidore, who signed with New England as a free agent, entered the game in the 60th minute and scored in the 62nd to push the Revolution’s lead to 2-0.

Sergio Córdova, who signed with RSL on loan from FC Augsburg, cut the deficit in half at the 78-minute mark with his first MLS goal. Justen Glad scored in the 88th minute to knot the score at 2 and set the stage for Schmitt. Jasper Loffelsend assisted on the game-winner.

The Revolution outshot RSL 12-10, but trailed in shots on goal 7-5.

Zac MacMath had three saves for RSL. Earl Edwards Jr. saved four in goal for New England.

Next Up In Sports
BYU’s Claire Seymour places a surprising 2nd in NCAA track and field championships
How the Utah Utes sealed the deal on another NCAA skiing championship
No. 15 BYU women’s basketball eager to find out its NCAA Tournament seed on Selection Sunday
Bubble team BYU is likely NIT-bound
Utah Utes skiing wins national championship again
Why Kody Epps catches the eye of BYU OC Aaron Roderick