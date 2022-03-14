Nuclear conflict is now ‘back within the realm of possibility,’ U.N. official says

The prospect of nuclear conflict — which once seemed “unthinkable” — is now “back within the realm of possibility,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday.

What he said: “Raising the alert of Russian nuclear forces is a bone-chilling development. The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility,” Guterres said.

Catch up quick: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine alleged last week that Russia was planning a “terrorist” incident at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine.

