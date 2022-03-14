Nuclear conflict is now ‘back within the realm of possibility,’ U.N. official says
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday nuclear conflict is possible
The prospect of nuclear conflict — which once seemed “unthinkable” — is now “back within the realm of possibility,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday.
What he said: “Raising the alert of Russian nuclear forces is a bone-chilling development. The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility,” Guterres said.
#UKRAINE Breaking UN CHIEF 🚨👇 #NuclearConflict— Pamela Falk United Nations (@PamelaFalk) March 14, 2022
"Raising the alert level of Russian nuclear forces is a bone-chilling development."
"The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility."@CBSNews // UnitedNations pic.twitter.com/a0HWyuBR4g
Catch up quick: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine alleged last week that Russia was planning a “terrorist” incident at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine.
- Per CNN, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence said in a Facebook post last Friday that “available intelligence says (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has ordered his troops to prepare a terror attack at Chernobyl for which the Russian invaders will try to blame Ukraine.”
- The Chernobyl plant in Ukraine was disconnected from its power grid after Russian forces attacked the location during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as I reported for the Deseret News.
- Any potential leak from Chernobyl could create a “radioactive cloud” across Europe, per The Daily Beast.