Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 14, 2022 | 

Nuclear conflict is now ‘back within the realm of possibility,’ U.N. official says

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday nuclear conflict is possible

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 14, 2022 12:25 p.m. MDT
SHARE Nuclear conflict is now ‘back within the realm of possibility,’ U.N. official says
A Soviet-era top secret in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part of the Soviet missile defense early-warning radar network, seen behind a radioactivity sign in Chernobyl, Ukraine, on Nov. 22, 2018.

Associated Press

The prospect of nuclear conflict — which once seemed “unthinkable” — is now “back within the realm of possibility,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday.

What he said: “Raising the alert of Russian nuclear forces is a bone-chilling development. The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility,” Guterres said.

Catch up quick: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine alleged last week that Russia was planning a “terrorist” incident at the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine.

  • Per CNN, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence said in a Facebook post last Friday that “available intelligence says (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has ordered his troops to prepare a terror attack at Chernobyl for which the Russian invaders will try to blame Ukraine.” 
  • The Chernobyl plant in Ukraine was disconnected from its power grid after Russian forces attacked the location during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as I reported for the Deseret News.
  • Any potential leak from Chernobyl could create a “radioactive cloud” across Europe, per The Daily Beast.
Next Up In Default
It’s been 43 years since a wolverine was spotted in Utah. Biologists have finally caught one
A BYU art degree and a dare: How Rusty Bowers became Arizona’s conservative maverick
The little Springville ladder that became a safety giant
New pneumonia treatment method reduces mortality, Utah study says
After 2 years of pandemic neglect, these artists want to revive creativity
Photo of the day: Community gathers to celebrate ‘New Beginnings’ at annual St. Patrick’s Day parade