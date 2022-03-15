‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ went through a creative overhaul. Darth Maul was cut

Fresh details about the original version of the upcoming “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” have been shared in a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Driving the news: Darth Maul was originally set to return in the upcoming show, with actor Ray Park set to reprise the character, per THR. But Maul’s return was included in scripts that were later scrapped and reworked to feature Darth Vader as the show’s main villain.



Director Deborah Chow showed early scripts to “The Mandalorian” producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who were reportedly worried the original “Obi-Wan” story felt a lot like “The Mandalorian,” since it centered around a father figure Kenobi watching over young Luke, much in the same way Mando watches out for Grogu.

Scenes of a young Luke Skywalker were also cut from the original scripts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A new actor was chosen to replace the young Luke, who will have a smaller role.

Filoni also championed the return of Darth Vader and the Grand Inquisitor, who is a character from Filoni’s own “Star Wars Rebels” show.

The other side: A source with Lucasfilm told The Hollywood Reporter that Maul was never intended to debut in the series and Park never reprised the role.

Catch up quick: Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” was originally too dark for audiences so they had to stop production to rework it.



Back in 2019, Disney Plus and Lucasfilm tabled the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Star Wars series so they could retool it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, Lucasfilm had been screen-testing actors to star alongside Ewan McGregor.

But then the crew, which had assembled at Pinewood Studios in London, were sent home, according to Collider.

An unnamed source told THR at the time that “the Kenobi story trod similar ground as ‘The Mandalorian,’ seeing the Jedi master lending a protective hand to a young Luke and possible even a young Leia, perhaps mirroring how the Mandalorian took Baby Yoda under his protective custody.”

What they said said: “We’re looking, ultimately, to make a hopeful, uplifting story,” Kennedy said. “It’s tricky when you’re starting with a character in the state that Obi-Wan would be in coming off of ‘Revenge of the Sith.’ That’s a pretty bleak period of time. You can’t just wave the magic wand with any writer and arrive at a story that necessarily reflects what you want to feel.”

