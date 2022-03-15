Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 
Television Entertainment

Disney+ drops new ‘Ms. Marvel’ trailer and premiere date

‘Ms. Marvel’ will debut on Disney+ this summer

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 15, 2022 8:46 a.m. MDT
SHARE Disney+ drops new ‘Ms. Marvel’ trailer and premiere date
The first poster for ‘Ms. Marvel,’ a new Disney+ show.

Disney+ shared the first poster for ‘Ms. Marvel,’ will debut on Disney+ this summer

Disney+

Disney+ released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming show “Ms. Marvel.”

What’s happening: The first trailer for “Ms. Marvel” shows young Kamala Khan, who is a superhero mega fan that dreams of becoming one herself. She doesn’t fit in at school, either, because of her adoration of Captain Marvel and the rest of the Avengers.

  • But then, somehow, Khan obtains powers and becomes a superhero herself. As Ms. Marvel, she becomes a superhero with electric and cosmic powers.

Worth noting: In the Marvel comics, Ms. Marvel has a different power set than what we see here. She can extend her arms and legs much like Mr. Fantastic, reshaping her entire body into tools she can use to fight. For example, she can extend her arm into a giant hammer-first to knock out an opponent.

  • There is a brief moment where you can see Ms. Marvel extend and retract her arm, a sign that those powers will be included in the new series.

What’s next: Disney+ announced “Ms. Marvel” will debut on June 8.

Next Up In Default
Would more U.S. oil production ease the pain at the pump?
When I was national security advisor, I could count on Mike Lee for help and guidance. So can Utahns
Deadly weekend of wrong-way crashes prompts plea from Utah troopers
Why rising interest rates are pricing out even more home buyers
This Utah innovator is working to get high-tech recon drones to Ukrainian troops
Why there’s not much room for optimism with Utah water supplies