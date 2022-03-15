The Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with a summer tour

This summer, the Rolling Stones will be touring Europe to celebrate 60 years as a band.
The band’s frontman Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 74, on guitar, and drummer Steve Jordan will play the 14-show tour across Europe. The band’s original drummer, Charlie Watts, died last August at the age of 80.
Tour dates and locations:
June
- June 1 — Madrid, Spain.
- June 5 — Munich, Germany .
- June 9 — Liverpool, UK.
- June 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands .
- June 17 — Bern, Switzerland.
- June 21 — Milan, Italy.
- June 25 — London.
July
- July 3 — London, UK.
- July 11 — Brussels, Belgium.
- July 15 — Vienna, Austria.
- July 19 — Lyon, France.
- July 23 — Paris, France.
- July 27 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
- July 31 — Stockholm, Sweden.
Presale tickets go on sale via an email mailing list on Wednesday, and general tickets will be on sale Friday. Tickets can be purchased at rollingstones.com/tour.
About the Rolling Stones: “No rock band has sustained constant activity and global popularity for so long as a period as the Rolling Stones, still capable, more than 50 years after their formation, of filling the largest stadia in the world,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.
- The Rolling Stones formed in 1962 in England as a group of students, but by 1965 were a band as big as the Beatles.
- The Stones were described as “rebellious and threatening” for the era, who received negative press for the risky behavior and drug use, according to Britannica.
- The New World Encyclopedia writes that in their 60 years as a band, they have released over 50 albums, selling more than 200 million albums worldwide, with more 32 U.S. and UK top-10 hits.
- In 2004, the band was inducted into the American Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, according to the New World Encyclopedia.
- “Looking forward to seeing you all this summer!” said Mick Jagger in a tweet on Monday.
