Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 
Music Entertainment

The Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with a summer tour

To celebrate 60 years as a band, the Rolling Stones are hitting the road on their “Sixty” tour this summer

By Ashley Nash
 March 15, 2022 3:20 p.m. MDT
Rolling Stones play at the Oakland Coliseum.

In this July 26, 1978, photo, the Rolling Stones play at the Oakland Coliseum at Day on the Green 4, which was also Mick Jagger’s birthday.

Terry Schmitt, San Francisco Chronicle via Associated Press

This summer, the Rolling Stones will be touring Europe to celebrate 60 years as a band.

The band’s frontman Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 74, on guitar, and drummer Steve Jordan will play the 14-show tour across Europe. The band’s original drummer, Charlie Watts, died last August at the age of 80.

Tour dates and locations:

June

  • June 1 — Madrid, Spain.
  • June 5 — Munich, Germany .
  • June 9 — Liverpool, UK.
  • June 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands .
  • June 17 — Bern, Switzerland.
  • June 21 — Milan, Italy.
  • June 25 — London.

July

  • July 3 — London, UK.
  • July 11 — Brussels, Belgium.
  • July 15 — Vienna, Austria.
  • July 19 — Lyon, France.
  • July 23 — Paris, France.
  • July 27 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
  • July 31 — Stockholm, Sweden.

Presale tickets go on sale via an email mailing list on Wednesday, and general tickets will be on sale Friday. Tickets can be purchased at rollingstones.com/tour.

About the Rolling Stones: “No rock band has sustained constant activity and global popularity for so long as a period as the Rolling Stones, still capable, more than 50 years after their formation, of filling the largest stadia in the world,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

  • The Rolling Stones formed in 1962 in England as a group of students, but by 1965 were a band as big as the Beatles.
  • The Stones were described as “rebellious and threatening” for the era, who received negative press for the risky behavior and drug use, according to Britannica.
  • The New World Encyclopedia writes that in their 60 years as a band, they have released over 50 albums, selling more than 200 million albums worldwide, with more 32 U.S. and UK top-10 hits.
  • In 2004, the band was inducted into the American Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, according to the New World Encyclopedia.
  • “Looking forward to seeing you all this summer!” said Mick Jagger in a tweet on Monday.

